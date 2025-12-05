How to watch the 2026 Golden Globe nominations

Nominees for the 2026 Golden Globe Awards will be announced Monday in a livestream.

Will “Andor” finally get its moment in the sun? Does Ariana Grande have a shot at an Oscar?

Right now, a Magic 8 Ball might offer better insight than any prognosticator. But on Monday, the awards forecast will get much clearer when the nominees drop for the 2026 Golden Globes.

Here’s everything you need to know about the announcement.

How can I watch?

5 a.m. club, it’s your time to (rise and) shine.

This year’s Golden Globe nominations will be announced in two parts. At 5:15 a.m. Pacific, Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall will present from the Beverly Hilton the nominees in 17 categories during a livestream available to watch on CBSNews.com and CBS News’ YouTube page, app and TikTok channel.

Then at 5:30 a.m., the final 11 categories will be revealed on “CBS Mornings,” also available to stream on Paramount+. Nominees will be featured on the Golden Globes social media accounts as they’re announced.

When are the Golden Globes?

Hollywood’s party of the year returns to the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 11, with the ceremony starting at 5 p.m. Pacific. Like last year, the Golden Globes will air live on CBS and stream live on Paramount+.

Who’s hosting the awards show?

Last year, comedian Nikki Glaser did the impossible, earning raves as the show’s first solo female host without ruffling too many feathers. Her clever jokes about Timothée Chalamet’s facial hair and Dwayne Johnson’s tequila brand paid off, as she was invited back to emcee this year’s show.

Glaser herself was nominated last year in the Globes’ stand-up comedy category.

What’s different this year?

This year, the Golden Globes debuted a podcast category, becoming the first major awards show to recognize the medium.

The organization said in a press release that the addition represents “the Golden Globes’ commitment to the full spectrum of entertainment, while reflecting today’s audiences and consumption behavior around the world.”

All 28 award categories, including the new podcasting award, will still feature six nominees, save for cinematic and box office achievement, which recognizes eight honorees.

Who are the projected front-runners?

This year’s comedy/musical race is packed with film industry heavyweights, with Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” thus far leading the pack. Although come Christmas, “Marty Supreme” may have something to say about that.

In the drama category, Chloe Zhao’s “Hamnet” is a buzzy contender, likely to be joined by “Sinners” and “Sentimental Value.”

Golden Globe nominees in the acting categories are notoriously tricky to predict, but the entire “One Battle After Another” cast is projected to put up a good fight. Otherwise, Cynthia Erivo and Jessie Buckley are spurring much awards chatter for their performances in “Wicked: For Good” and “Hamnet,” respectively.

What awards have already been announced?

Last month, the Golden Globes announced that Helen Mirren will receive the 2026 Cecil B. DeMille Award, recognizing outstanding contributions to entertainment. The organization later designated Sarah Jessica Parker as this year’s recipient of the Carol Burnett Award for her impact on television.

Both women will be presented with their honors during the first-ever “Golden Eve” special, part of a celebratory “Golden Week” kicking off the awards season. The special airs Jan. 8 on CBS and streams on Paramount+.

Stay tuned for the full list of nominees Monday.