Cynthia Erivo makes history with second ‘Wicked’ Golden Globe nomination

Cynthia Erivo earned her second Golden Globe nomination for her performance as Elphaba in “Wicked: For Good.”

Coming off of the massive box office success of “Wicked: For Good,” Cynthia Erivo is also making history.

Erivo was nominated for a Golden Globe for lead actress in a musical or comedy on Monday morning, marking her second nod. She received her first nomination just a year ago for “Wicked.”

With the two noms, Erivo became the first Black woman to be recognized twice in the female actor in a musical or comedy category. The award has been given out for several decades since the Golden Globes split the acting categories by genre in 1951.

A handful of Black women have had repeat nominations in the category‘s drama counterpart, including Halle Berry and Viola Davis.

Erivo is nominated alongside Rose Byrne (“If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”), Kate Hudson (“Song Sung Blue”), Chase Infiniti (“One Battle After Another”), Amanda Seyfried (“The Testament of Ann Lee”) and Emma Stone (“Bugonia”).

The performer has a host of nods, awards and accolades under her belt, including Daytime Emmy, Grammy and Tony wins. She’s an Oscar away from coveted “EGOT” status and is expected to earn her fourth Academy Award nomination later this year for “Wicked: For Good.”

“Wicked: For Good” received five nominations, including one for Erivo’s co-star Ariana Grande , who is in the running in the supporting category.

Two original songs written for the film — “No Place Like Home” and “The Girl in the Bubble” — are nominated, and the film is up for the recently created cinematic and box office achievement category, but it is not included among the nominees for best musical or comedy. Director Jon M. Chu was also left out in the directing category.

The Golden Globe Awards return to the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 11. The ceremony starts at 5 p.m. PT. Viewers can watch live on CBS or stream live on Paramount+.