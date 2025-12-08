Don't Miss
Awards

Cynthia Erivo makes history with second ‘Wicked’ Golden Globe nomination

Cynthia Erivo in a witch hat riding through the air on a broomstick in "Wicked: For Good."
Cynthia Erivo earned her second Golden Globe nomination for her performance as Elphaba in “Wicked: For Good.”
(Universal Pictures)
Kaitlyn Huamani staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Kaitlyn Huamani
Staff Writer Follow
Coming off of the massive box office success of “Wicked: For Good,” Cynthia Erivo is also making history.

Erivo was nominated for a Golden Globe for lead actress in a musical or comedy on Monday morning, marking her second nod. She received her first nomination just a year ago for “Wicked.”

With the two noms, Erivo became the first Black woman to be recognized twice in the female actor in a musical or comedy category. The award has been given out for several decades since the Golden Globes split the acting categories by genre in 1951.

LEONARDO DI CAPRIO as Bob Ferguson in "One Battle After Another." A Warner Bros. Pictures Release.

Movies

The full list of 2026 Golden Globes nominations

The Golden Globe Award nominations were announced Monday on CBS.

A handful of Black women have had repeat nominations in the category‘s drama counterpart, including Halle Berry and Viola Davis.

Erivo is nominated alongside Rose Byrne (“If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”), Kate Hudson (“Song Sung Blue”), Chase Infiniti (“One Battle After Another”), Amanda Seyfried (“The Testament of Ann Lee”) and Emma Stone (“Bugonia”).

The performer has a host of nods, awards and accolades under her belt, including Daytime Emmy, Grammy and Tony wins. She’s an Oscar away from coveted “EGOT” status and is expected to earn her fourth Academy Award nomination later this year for “Wicked: For Good.”

NEW YORK, NY OCTOBER 28, 2024 - Cynthia Erivo poses for a portrait Monday October 28, 2024, in New York. (Victoria Will/For the Times)

Awards

Cynthia Erivo defies more than gravity

Cynthia Erivo knows who she is and owns it proudly -- as does her ‘Wicked’ character Elphaba

“Wicked: For Good” received five nominations, including one for Erivo’s co-star Ariana Grande, who is in the running in the supporting category.

Two original songs written for the film — “No Place Like Home” and “The Girl in the Bubble” — are nominated, and the film is up for the recently created cinematic and box office achievement category, but it is not included among the nominees for best musical or comedy. Director Jon M. Chu was also left out in the directing category.

The Golden Globe Awards return to the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 11. The ceremony starts at 5 p.m. PT. Viewers can watch live on CBS or stream live on Paramount+.

AwardsEntertainment & ArtsMoviesGolden Globes

Kaitlyn Huamani

Kaitlyn Huamani is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She previously interned with The Times’ Entertainment and Arts section and with the entertainment section at the Associated Press. She also interned at People Magazine as a part of the American Society of Magazine Editors’ internship program. A New Jersey native, she graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in journalism.

