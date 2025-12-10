George Clooney’s ‘Jay Kelly’ Oscar chances, by the numbers

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

For his performance as a fictional iteration of his movie-star self in Noah Baumbach’s “Jay Kelly,” George Clooney could receive his first nomination since his brief but glorious Academy Awards heyday.

8

Number of Academy Award nominations Clooney has received.

7

All of Clooney’s nominations came within a seven-year period, from 2006-2013.

2

Clooney twice received multiple nominations in a single year, and for separate projects — in 2006 and 2012.

3

In 2006, Clooney was nominated for directing and co-writing “Good Night, and Good Luck,” and for his supporting role as a CIA agent in “Syriana.” He won the acting Oscar.

2013

Clooney won the second of his two Oscars for producing best picture winner “Argo,” at a ceremony that marked peak early 21st century movie-star/multihyphenate hype.

1st and only

The best picture award that year was so important that it required then-First Lady Michelle Obama and Jack Nicholson to collaborate on its announcement.

4+

Number of minutes Clooney spent onstage watching producing partner Grant Heslov praise producer/director/star Ben Affleck, who had been “snubbed” in the directing category, and Affleck’s acceptance speech after that.

64

Clooney’s current age, and perhaps a self-reflective one: Along with “Jay Kelly,” 2025 saw a Broadway adaptation of “Good Night, and Good Luck,” in which he took on the role of McCarthy-era journalist Edward R. Murrow (played in the film version by David Strathairn).

5

Clooney’s lead actor Tony nomination and four other nods for “Good Night” indicate he has entered his second awards heyday.