George Clooney’s ‘Jay Kelly’ Oscar chances, by the numbers

For his performance as a fictional iteration of his movie-star self in Noah Baumbach’s “Jay Kelly,” George Clooney could receive his first nomination since his brief but glorious Academy Awards heyday.
8
Number of Academy Award nominations Clooney has received.
7
All of Clooney’s nominations came within a seven-year period, from 2006-2013.
2
Clooney twice received multiple nominations in a single year, and for separate projects — in 2006 and 2012.
3
In 2006, Clooney was nominated for directing and co-writing “Good Night, and Good Luck,” and for his supporting role as a CIA agent in “Syriana.” He won the acting Oscar.
2013
Clooney won the second of his two Oscars for producing best picture winner “Argo,” at a ceremony that marked peak early 21st century movie-star/multihyphenate hype.
1st and only
The best picture award that year was so important that it required then-First Lady Michelle Obama and Jack Nicholson to collaborate on its announcement.
4+
Number of minutes Clooney spent onstage watching producing partner Grant Heslov praise producer/director/star Ben Affleck, who had been “snubbed” in the directing category, and Affleck’s acceptance speech after that.
64
Clooney’s current age, and perhaps a self-reflective one: Along with “Jay Kelly,” 2025 saw a Broadway adaptation of “Good Night, and Good Luck,” in which he took on the role of McCarthy-era journalist Edward R. Murrow (played in the film version by David Strathairn).
5
Clooney’s lead actor Tony nomination and four other nods for “Good Night” indicate he has entered his second awards heyday.