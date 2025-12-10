One Shot: How ‘Die My Love’ captures the ‘rotten’ underbelly of a marriage

If fortune favors the bold, Seamus McGarvey found cinematic gold framing a beach scene in Lynne Ramsay’s psychological drama “Die My Love” — starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson — where background figures seem to fade into the water. “This effect was a total accident that Lynne and I both embraced once we saw it. It’s caused by multiple reflections in a series of filters and we were both like, ‘Oh, my God, look at how the water inhabits their souls.’ It felt very spectral and almost phantasmagorical and certainly not a depiction of a truth. It was all the things we needed the shot to say,” he recalls. Steeped in first-person portraiture, the film depicts peripheral characters obliquely, like a shadow without a body. Its use of a claustrophobic frame, swirly bokeh and color bias celluloid deepen a mother’s downward spiral. “Lynne and I wanted to depict a kind of subjective sensibility,” says McGarvey. “We were shooting in real environments, but we wanted to render these spaces with a certain amount of distortion of reality. We shot on film but on Ektachrome reversal stock as it gave us a nostalgic feel, allowing us to create a dream that was gradually corroding and unraveling in front of our eyes. We wanted that sense of sugared hopefulness that was ultimately rotten at its epicenter.”