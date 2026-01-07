Kate Hudson’s ‘Song Sung Blue’ Oscar chances, by the numbers

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

With her breakthrough role in Cameron Crowe’s “Almost Famous,” Kate Hudson received her first Oscar nomination at age 21. This season, she reaches another high note — and makes the case for a second nomination — with her performance as Claire Sardina, one half of a Neil Diamond tribute band, in the romantic drama “Song Sung Blue.”

25

Years since Hudson received her only Oscar nomination, for playing rock musician enthusiast and bon vivant Penny Lane in “Almost Famous.”

10+

Hudson’s “Almost Famous” performance also earned her a Golden Globe Award, plus BAFTA and SAG Award nominations and several critics group prizes.

$106 million

Domestic box-office haul for the 2003 Hudson-Matthew McConaughey pairing “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” the peak of Hudson’s post-“Almost Famous” rom-com run.

2009

Hudson returned to the realm of music with the flawed yet prestigious “Nine,” which showed off her singing chops and drew a SAG Award ensemble nomination, her highest recognition post-“Almost Famous.”

1.5

The past year and a half has brought a Hudson resurgence, with her high-profile rock album “Glorious,” hit Netflix show “Running Point” and current Oscar buzz.

6

Hudson and Goldie Hawn; Jamie Lee Curtis and Janet Leigh; Laura Dern and Diane Ladd; Liza Minnelli and Judy Garland; Isabella Rossellini and Ingrid Bergman; and Fernanda Torres and Fernanda Montenegro are the six daughter-mother pairs who have been nominated for acting Oscars.

3

A Hudson nomination for “Song Sung Blue” would make her and Hawn the third daughter-mother duo to each have multiple nominations, after Minnelli/Garland and Dern/Ladd.

2

Supporting actress winner Hawn (“Cactus Flower”) and Hudson would be the first mother-daughter pair to win acting Oscars. (Minnelli won for “Cabaret” and Garland received a special “juvenile” award in 1940 but no competitive Oscars.)