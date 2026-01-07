The full list of 2026 Actor Awards nominations

The nominations for the 32nd Actor Awards — formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards — have been announced.

The nominations for the 32nd Actor Awards — formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards — were announced Wednesday morning. Voted on by SAG-AFTRA‘s more than 160,000 members, the 2026 Actor Awards recognize the top film and TV performances of 2025 as determined by fellow actors.

“Abbot Elementary” star Janelle James and “Heated Rivalry” heartthrob Connor Storrie were tapped to make the announcement, which was streamed live on Netflix’s YouTube channel from the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Screening Room.

The 32nd Actor Awards will stream live March 1 on Netflix. “Indiana Jones” and “Star Wars” star Harrison Ford will be presented the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award during the telecast.

Performance by a cast in a motion picture

“ Frankenstein ”

“ Hamnet ”

“ Marty Supreme ”

“ One Battle After Another ”

“ Sinners ”

Performance by a male actor in a leading role

Timothée Chalamet , “Marty Supreme”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”

Ethan Hawke , “ Blue Moon ”

Michael B. Jordan , “Sinners”

Jesse Plemons, “Bugonia”

Performance by a female actor in a leading role

Jessie Buckley , “Hamnet”

Rose Byrne , “ If I Had Legs I’d Kick You ”

Kate Hudson , “Song Sung Blue”

Chase Infiniti , “One Battle After Another”

Emma Stone , “Bugonia”

Performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Odessa A’Zion, Marty Supreme

Ariana Grande, “Wicked: For Good”

Amy Madigan, “Weapons”

Wunmi Mosaku , “Sinners”

Teyana Taylor , “One Battle After Another”

Performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Miles Caton, “Sinners”

Benicio del Toro , “One Battle After Another”

Jacob Elordi , “Frankenstein”

Paul Mescal , “Hamnet”

Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”

Performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

“ Abbott Elementary ”

“ The Bear ”

“ Hacks ”

“ Only Murders in the Building ”

“ The Studio ”

Performance by an ensemble in a drama series

“ The Diplomat ”

“Landman”

“ The Pitt ”

“ Severance ”

“ The White Lotus ”

Performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series

Jason Bateman, “Black Rabbit”

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”

Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”

Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me”