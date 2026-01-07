Advertisement
Awards

The full list of 2026 Actor Awards nominations

A Screen Actors Guild Award trophy
The nominations for the 32nd Actor Awards — formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards — have been announced.
(Matt Sayles / Associated Press)
Tracy Brown. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tracy Brown
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

The actors have spoken.

The nominations for the 32nd Actor Awards — formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards — were announced Wednesday morning. Voted on by SAG-AFTRA‘s more than 160,000 members, the 2026 Actor Awards recognize the top film and TV performances of 2025 as determined by fellow actors.

Abbot Elementary” star Janelle James and “Heated Rivalry” heartthrob Connor Storrie were tapped to make the announcement, which was streamed live on Netflix’s YouTube channel from the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Screening Room.

Los Angeles, CA - February 23, 2025: Timothee Chalamet at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards in Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)

Awards

The SAG Awards are changing their name: Here come the Actor Awards

After moving the ceremony to Netflix, the Screen Actors Guild is rebranding its annual prizes as the Actor Awards, the guild announced Friday.

The 32nd Actor Awards will stream live March 1 on Netflix. “Indiana Jones” and “Star Wars” star Harrison Ford will be presented the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award during the telecast.

Advertisement

Performance by a cast in a motion picture
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Performance by a male actor in a leading role

Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”
Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”
Jesse Plemons, “Bugonia”

Performance by a female actor in a leading role

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”
Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”
Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another”
Emma Stone, “Bugonia”

Performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Odessa A’Zion, Marty Supreme
Ariana Grande, “Wicked: For Good”
Amy Madigan, “Weapons”
Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners”
Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

Advertisement

Performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Miles Caton, “Sinners”
Benicio del Toro, “One Battle After Another”
Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”
Paul Mescal, “Hamnet”
Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”

Performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio

Performance by an ensemble in a drama series

The Diplomat
“Landman”
The Pitt
Severance
The White Lotus

Performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series

Jason Bateman, “Black Rabbit”
Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”
Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”
Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”
Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me”

More to Read

AwardsEntertainment & ArtsTelevisionMovies

Sign up for The Envelope

Get exclusive awards season news, in-depth interviews and columnist Glenn Whipp’s must-read analysis straight to your inbox.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Tracy Brown

Tracy Brown is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering television, film and other pop culture.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Awards

Advertisement
Advertisement