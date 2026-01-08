Advertisement
How to watch the 2026 Golden Globes (and everything else you need to know)

Huge replicas of Golden Globe statues.
The 83rd Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Nikki Glaser, return to the Beverly Hilton hotel this Sunday evening.
(Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)
Malia Mendez. (Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)
By Malia Mendez
Staff Writer Follow
This year, the Golden Globes are a multi-day affair, with an inaugural “Golden Week” serving as a proverbial pregame for Hollywood’s party of the year.

Kicking off Thursday with the “Golden Eve” special honoring Helen Mirren and Sarah Jessica Parker with the Cecil B. DeMille and Carol Burnett awards, respectively, the week of programming culminates Sunday evening with the 83rd Golden Globe Awards.

Here’s everything you need to know about the ceremony.

How can I watch?

The Golden Globes return to the Beverly Hilton hotel on Sunday, with the ceremony starting at 5 p.m. Like last year, the Golden Globes will air live on CBS and stream live on Paramount+.

This year’s ceremony comes nearly five years after a Times investigation rattled the awards’ former presenting organization, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., which was effectively dissolved upon the Golden Globes’ conversion in 2023 into a for-profit enterprise. Despite reforms, the Globes remain under scrutiny for alleged conflicts of interest — Penske Media Corp. owns both Dick Clark Productions, which runs the Globes, and several of the trades that report on it — and reported “pay-to-play” practices wherein Penske-owned entities have pitched nominated podcasts paid marketing partnerships.

Who’s nominated?

Paul Thomas Anderson’s black comedy “One Battle After Another” led nominations with nine — including musical or comedy picture, which bodes well for the film’s Oscar chances — while Joachim Trier’s family drama “Sentimental Value” followed close behind with eight.

Other top contenders included Ryan Coogler’s Southern Gothic horror film “Sinners” and Chloé Zhao’s historical drama “Hamnet.”

As for the stars themselves, “One Battle” lead Leonardo DiCaprio’s shot at a fourth Globe win is threatened by “Marty Supreme’s” Timothée Chalamet, whose robust promotional tour certainly indicates he’s gunning for victory. Meanwhile, Ariana Grande vies once again for a supporting actor prize for her performance as Glinda in “Wicked: For Good.”

In TV land, “The White Lotus” dominated with six nominations after nearly being shut out at September’s Emmy Awards. Close behind Mike White’s dark comedy anthology series was Netflix’s limited series “Adolescence,” with five nominations.

The Globes also debuted a new podcast category this year, with Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” and “Good Hang With Amy Poehler” among the nominees.

Who’s hosting?

As Times television critic Robert Lloyd wrote in his review of last year’s Golden Globes ceremony, “her fame is not Tina and Amy fame, or Billy Crystal fame, or Jimmy Kimmel fame” — but that didn’t stop Nikki Glaser from delivering a solid turn as Globes host.

This year, the comedian is poised to run it back, almost certainly with a few more Chalamet digs.

“I’m back for my hosting sequel,” Glaser captioned a promo photo on Instagram last month.

Who’s going to be there?

The Golden Globes have not yet released a list of presenters, but per the Hollywood Reporter, “Heated Rivalry” breakouts Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams will take the stage Sunday in their awards show debut.

Malia Mendez

Malia Mendez is an Entertainment and Arts reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at The Times as a reporting fellow. Mendez graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s in journalism and began her reporting career at the Stanford Daily. Her byline can be found in Los Angeles Magazine, the Orange County Register and Peninsula Press. She is from Irvine.

