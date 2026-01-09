‘Sinners,’ ‘One Battle After Another’ and ‘Hamnet’ among 2026 Producers Guild of America nominees

Michael B. Jordan, left, and Miles Caton in the movie “Sinners,” among the films scoring a PGA nomination Friday.

The Oscar race for best picture came into clearer focus as the Producers Guild of America announced its annual nominees for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award on Friday morning. The 10 nominees (full list below) represent established Oscar-season contenders like “Sinners,” “One Battle After Another,” “Hamnet” and “Marty Supreme,” as well as a handful of films whose awards footing is less certain, including “Weapons,” “F1” and “Bugonia.”

The Producers Guild Awards are considered one of the most reliable bellwethers in the Oscar race because their preferential ballot closely mirrors the academy’s best picture voting system. The PGA Awards have named the future best picture winner in 17 of the last 22 years. Last year, eight of the 10 PGA nominees went on to receive best picture Oscar nominations, including Sean Baker’s “Anora,” which ultimately won both prizes.

Winners will be announced at the PGA’s awards ceremony on Feb. 28 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City.

See the full list of nominees below:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for outstanding producer of theatrical motion pictures

“Bugonia”

“F1”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

“Train Dreams”

“Weapons”

Award for outstanding producer of animated theatrical motion pictures

“The Bad Guys 2”

“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle”

“Elio”

“KPop Demon Hunters”

“Zootopia 2”

Norman Felton Award for outstanding producer of episodic television — drama

“Andor”

“The Diplomat”

“The Pitt”

“Pluribus”

“Severance”

“The White Lotus”

Danny Thomas Award for outstanding producer of episodic television — comedy

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“South Park”

“The Studio”

David L. Wolper Award for outstanding producer of limited or anthology series television

“Adolescence”

“The Beast in Me”

“Black Mirror”

“Black Rabbit”

“Dying for Sex”

Award for outstanding producer of televised or streamed motion pictures

“Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy”

“The Gorge”

“John Candy: I Like Me”

“Mountainhead”

“Nonnas”

Award for outstanding producer of nonfiction television

“aka Charlie Sheen”

“Billy Joel: And So It Goes”

“Mr. Scorsese”

“Pee-wee as Himself”

“SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night”

Award for outstanding producer of live entertainment, variety, sketch, standup and talk television

“The Daily Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“SNL50: The Anniversary Special”

Award for outstanding producer of game and competition television

“The Amazing Race”

“Jeopardy!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Traitors”

