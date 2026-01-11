2026 Golden Globes live chat: Host Nikki Glaser takes a swing at CBS News to open show

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Follow along live as Times columnists Mary McNamara and Glenn Whipp discuss the biggest winners, most memorable moments and more from the 2026 Golden Globe Awards.

5:16 p.m. First award, for Female Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, goes to Teyana Taylor, beginning the “One Battle After Another” sweep. —M.M.

5:14 p.m. Glaser’s monologue: What grade would you give it, Mary? Solid. I laughed a couple of times. Savaged CBS News. That’s worth half a letter. I’ll give it a B. —G.W.

C+. —M.M.

5:13 p.m. “Timothée Chalamet is the first actor who had to put on muscle for a movie about ping pong.” Now I’m Team Nikki too. —M.M.

5:08 p.m. A Golden Globes tradition ... poking fun at the age of Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends. But she isn’t wrong about, like, that’s the only thing we know about him. That and he vapes. I also love that Sean Penn is laughing along. And that he didn’t comb his hair. —G.W.

Oh he combed his hair. That level of dishevelment takes hours to achieve. But it looks pretty great, tbh. —M.M.

Really? Hours? Goals, Mary. Goals. —G.W.

5:04 p.m. “CBS News, America’s newest place to see BS news” — host Nikki Glaser takes aim close to home. —M.M.

Yes, the CBS news joke puts me on Team Nikki. —G.W.

5:00 p.m. Hello Mary! It’s time again to hunker down in front of the screen and banter about an awards show, in this case the 2026 Golden Globes, a for-profit, corporate cash grab whose ethics are even worse than when we investigated the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. five years ago. Do I long for the good old days when the nutty HFPA took lavish junkets and made spectacularly weird awards choices? Eh. I’m not going to be one of those people who looks back fondly on dubious things — like, say, the precedency of George W. Bush — and romanticizes them just because the present day is so repellant. Besides … we’ve got a long night ahead of us. In the words of the late great Marty DiBergi: Enough of my yakking. Let’s boogie! —G.W.

Glenn, my old building and loan, awards show buddy! I got my diet Mountain Dew, I got my Kettle Corn-flavored Pop Corners and unsalted cashews (for protein) so bring on that boogie! Sure, I’m torn between admiration and despair that this ethically challenged awards show continues to thrive, but I’m choosing to see this night as a sign that, despite the lamentations of the doomsayers, Hollywood is alive and well and happy to go through the rigors of the red carpet to (mostly) lose a bunch of awards. Because it’s an honor to be nominated, amiright? And the fact that almost 10 million people tuned in for the last two shows (and millions more for the carved up clips on social media) proves that interest in film and television (also podcasts) remains high. Are you rooting for anyone in particular (JessieBuckleyJessieBuckleyJessieBuckley)? —M.M.

You’ll be happy on that front, Mary, as Buckley is one of the evening’s — and season’s — surest things. Me, I’m hoping for a repeat of last year when a Brazilian actor won a prize, catapulting them to an Oscar nomination. Will Wagner Moura (“The Secret Agent”) follow the path of Fernanda Torres (“I’m Still Here”)? We’ll soon see. —G.W.

More important, will “Slow Horses” win a bunch of well-deserved awards? —M.M.

Against “The Pitt”? Nah. —G.W.