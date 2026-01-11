The best looks from the 2026 Golden Globes

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Hollywood’s party of the year is here, and with it, some of the best fashion of the year (never mind that we’re only 11 days into 2026).

The glitzy red carpet has been graced over the years by the biggest stars in Hollywood. From Angelina Jolie in shimmering Randolph Duke in 1999 to Charlize Theron’s 2004 Christian Dior gown to Cate Blanchett in (later recycled) black Armani Privé in 2014, the sartorial hits are too many to count.

This year awards season will kick off with standout looks from film and TV nominees Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Hudson, Chase Infiniti, Amanda Seyfried, Emma Stone, Emily Blunt, Elle Fanning, Ariana Grande, Ayo Edebiri, Selena Gomez, Jenna Ortega, Keri Russell and Michelle Williams. Michael B. Jordan, Jeremy Allen White, Timothée Chalamet, George Clooney, Jacob Elordi, Paul Mescal, Glen Powell, Noah Wyle and Charlie Hunnam are among the men who are sure to impress.

The ceremony, hosted by Nikki Glaser for the second year in a row, will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ at 5 p.m. The comedian served 10 dazzling looks last year in between taking jabs at A-listers.

Continue to check back as we spotlight the best fashion from the 2026 Golden Globes, captured by the The Times’ photo team.

Derek Hough

New dad and “Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough hits the red carpet. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Laufey

Icelandic singer Laufey brings a pop of color to the Golden Globes red carpet. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Justin Sylvester

E! host Justin Sylvester’s tux matches the red carpet. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Janine Rubenstein

Janine Rubenstein, editor-at-large at People, arrives at the Golden Globes. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Maura Higgins