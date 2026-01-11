Advertisement
The best looks from the 2026 Golden Globes

The best fashion from the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet include Laufey’s orange gown.   (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Maane Khatchatourian. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Maane Khatchatourian
Deputy Editor, Entertainment and Arts Follow
Photography by 
Christina House
 and Jason Armond
Hollywood’s party of the year is here, and with it, some of the best fashion of the year (never mind that we’re only 11 days into 2026).

The glitzy red carpet has been graced over the years by the biggest stars in Hollywood. From Angelina Jolie in shimmering Randolph Duke in 1999 to Charlize Theron’s 2004 Christian Dior gown to Cate Blanchett in (later recycled) black Armani Privé in 2014, the sartorial hits are too many to count.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, JANUARY 8, 2026: The 83rd-Annual Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser is photographed at the rollout of the carpet at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills ahead of Sunday's awards show on January 8, 2026. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Golden Globes 2026: Live Updates

The Golden Globes are back at the Beverly Hilton. Follow along to see photos of the stars, hear from the winners and find out which celebs host Nikki Glaser roasted this year.

This year awards season will kick off with standout looks from film and TV nominees Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Hudson, Chase Infiniti, Amanda Seyfried, Emma Stone, Emily Blunt, Elle Fanning, Ariana Grande, Ayo Edebiri, Selena Gomez, Jenna Ortega, Keri Russell and Michelle Williams. Michael B. Jordan, Jeremy Allen White, Timothée Chalamet, George Clooney, Jacob Elordi, Paul Mescal, Glen Powell, Noah Wyle and Charlie Hunnam are among the men who are sure to impress.

The ceremony, hosted by Nikki Glaser for the second year in a row, will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ at 5 p.m. The comedian served 10 dazzling looks last year in between taking jabs at A-listers.

Continue to check back as we spotlight the best fashion from the 2026 Golden Globes, captured by the The Times’ photo team.

READ MORE: Winners list | Live chat | Full coverage

Derek Hough

Derek Hough, in a black tux, walks the red carpet.
New dad and “Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough hits the red carpet.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Laufey

Laufey adjusts her orange gown's long train on the red carpet.
Icelandic singer Laufey brings a pop of color to the Golden Globes red carpet.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Justin Sylvester

Justin Sylvester, in a red tux, walks the red carpet.
E! host Justin Sylvester’s tux matches the red carpet.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Janine Rubenstein

Janine Rubenstein, wearing a burgundy form-fitting dress, walks the red carpet.
Janine Rubenstein, editor-at-large at People, arrives at the Golden Globes.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Maura Higgins

Maura Higgins, in a black gown and gold cape, walks the red carpet.
“The Traitors” star Maura Higgins turns heads on the red carpet.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Maane Khatchatourian

Maane Khatchatourian is a deputy editor for Entertainment and Arts. Before joining The Times in 2022, she spent almost 10 years at Variety as a news editor. Her writing has also appeared in Entertainment Weekly, KCET.org and the Glendale News-Press. Born in Armenia and raised in Glendale, she studied communication, art history and sociocultural linguistics at UC Santa Barbara and journalism at Columbia University.

Jason Armond

Jason Armond is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times. A native of North Carolina, he graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he received a bachelor’s in media and journalism. His work as a photographer and videographer has been recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards, the White House News Photographers Assn. and the North Carolina College Media Assn. As a freelance visual journalist, his work has been featured in several publications before joining The Times.

Christina House

Christina House is a staff photojournalist with the Los Angeles Times. She joined the visual journalism team in 2017 after 10 years as a freelance photographer. House won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography and the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award for Domestic Photography for “Hollywood’s Finest,” an intimate look into the life of a pregnant 22-year-old woman living on the street. She received the 2021 Cliff Edom New America Award and was honored for her work on “Game Changers: A Celebration of Women in Sports” from the 2021 National Press Photographers Assn.’s Best of Photojournalism awards.

