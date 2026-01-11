Advertisement
Awards

Teyana Taylor wins the Golden Globe award for supporting actress

A woman in a black dress stands on a red carpet.
Teyana Taylor on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Malia Mendez. (Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)
By Malia Mendez
One battle is in the rearview for Teyana Taylor.

The multihyphenate entertainer has secured the Golden Globe for supporting actress in a motion picture for her performance as revolutionary Perfidia Beverly Hills in Paul Thomas Anderson’s black comedy “One Battle After Another.”

Taylor beat out Ariana Grande (“Wicked: For Good”), Amy Madigan (“Weapons”), Emily Blunt (“The Smashing Machine”) and “Sentimental Value” stars Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas for the prize.

“I almost didn’t even write a speech because I didn’t think I would [win],” Taylor trailed off as she broke into tears onstage.

Taylor thanked God, her family and the “One Battle” crew for her honor.

“Most importantly, to my brown sisters and little brown girls watching tonight,” Taylor said, “our softness is not a liability.”

“Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into. Our voices matter and our dream deserves space,” she said.

Taylor was one of several “One Battle” cast members nominated for Globes this year, including three-time winner Leonardo Dicaprio and breakout star Chase Infiniti.

It’s her first Golden Globe nomination, despite receiving previous acting accolades for her performance in A.V. Rockwell’s 2023 drama “A Thousand and One.” She’s also found critical success in the music sphere, where she gained early prominence as a singer, dancer and choreographer.

In a recent interview with The Times, Taylor described her “One Battle” character as “a woman who has showed up for everybody, the revolution, the French 75 and [her partner] Bob [DiCaprio], and it’s just kind of like, ‘Why do I have to sit and be this? Why do I have to play house?’ ”

“It’s very seldom that you see a woman actually able to be selfish and show up for herself without the world going for her throat,” the actor said.

Taylor added that Beverly Hills has served as a reminder to similarly “stand up and remind myself of who I am.”

Tonight, that is a Golden Globe winner.

Malia Mendez

Malia Mendez is an Entertainment and Arts reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at The Times as a reporting fellow. Mendez graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s in journalism and began her reporting career at the Stanford Daily. Her byline can be found in Los Angeles Magazine, the Orange County Register and Peninsula Press. She is from Irvine.

