Nikki Glaser pokes fun at CBS News, Warner Bros., Epstein files in Golden Globes monologue

Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser took aim at nominees, Hollywood and the Justice Department during her opening monologue.

Who says Hollywood can’t take a joke?

For the second year in a row, comedian Nikki Glaser got the Golden Globes party started by ribbing everyone from the A-listers attending the ceremony to the industry at large to current events.

“Welcome to the 83rd Golden Globes,” Glaser said as she took the stage at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday night. “Without a doubt the most important thing that is happening in the world right now. ”

Not even CBS, which is airing the ceremony, was given a pass by the host. After making a joke referencing the Justice Department releasing the heavily redacted files related to Jeffrey Epstein, Glaser called out CBS News for pulling a “60 Minutes” segment last month about the Trump administration’s treatment of Venezuelan migrants who were deported to El Salvador.

“The Golden Globe for best editing goes to the Justice Department,” said Glaser. “And the award for most editing goes to CBS News ... America’s newest place to see BS news.”

The second-time host also took her time roasting a number of Golden Globe nominees, including Sean Penn, George Clooney, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

Glaser asked Nespresso spokesman Clooney to troubleshoot issues with her coffee maker, poked fun at Hart’s diminutive stature and joked that one of the few things people know about DiCaprio is that he tends to date younger women.

She also poked fun at “Marty Supreme” actor Timothée Chalamet once again, noting that he was the first actor in history who had to put on muscle to film a movie about ping-pong.

Glaser wrapped up her opening by pleading to filmmakers like Guillermo del Toro, James Cameron and Yorgos Lanthimos to keep making “weird” and “bizarre” movies.