Timothée Chalamet wins first-ever Golden Globe for ‘Marty Supreme’ role

Timothée Chalamet took home the Golden Globe award for best actor in a musical or comedy for his performance in “Marty Supreme.”

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Marty Supreme has another title under his belt.

Four-time nominee Timothée Chalamet bagged his first Golden Globe Award for his critically acclaimed performance in Josh Safdie’s “Marty Supreme,” which follows a plucky young New Yorker as he claws (and swindles) his way to table tennis superstardom.

Chalamet thanked Safdie, the cast, his parents and his partner Kylie Jenner, although he didn’t name her, as he accepted his award Sunday evening.

“This category is stacked. I look up to all of you,” Chalamet addressed his category competitors onstage.

Advertisement

“If you would have told me when I was 19 years old that I’d be thanking Mr. Wonderful from ‘Shark Tank’ — all right, you’re laughing, so I got away with that, thank you Kevin,” the winner quipped about Kevin O’Leary, “I would have been stunned, but I’m very grateful.”

Chalamet beat out competitors Leonardo DiCaprio (“One Battle After Another”), George Clooney, (“Jay Kelly”), Ethan Hawke, (“Blue Moon”), Lee Byung-hun (“No Other Choice”) and Jesse Plemons (“Bugonia”) in the stacked male actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy category.

The New York-born actor’s Golden Globe win comes after four prior nominations, including for roles in Luca Guadagnino’s “Call Me by Your Name” (2018) and James Mangold’s “A Complete Unknown” (2025). After his breakout performance in Guadagnino’s queer coming-of-age film, Chalamet embarked on a meteoric rise that has secured him a major movie nearly every year since.

Advertisement

This awards cycle, Chalamet has also notched a Critics Choice Award and an Actor Award nomination for his performance in “Marty Supreme.”

Awards The best looks from the 2026 Golden Globes The best fashion from the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet, from Selena Gomez to Blackpink’s Lisa to ‘Heated Rivalry’s’ stars an ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ singers.

Boosted by a splashy promotional tour that included an underground table tennis tournament and a stunt at the Sphere in Las Vegas, “Marty Supreme” opened to $27 million at the box office, the biggest in indie studio A24’s history. (The film reportedly had a $60 million-$70 million budget.)

At the center of the publicity storm was Chalamet himself, who told IndieWire last month that his efforts were “in the spirit of Marty.”

“I feel like this is ultimately an original film at a time when original movies aren’t really put out. It’s a movie about the pursuit of a dream. I’m leaving it on the field,” Chalamet said.

“Whether it’s the merch or the Zoom or the media appearances, I’m trying to get this out in the biggest way possible,” he said.

Awards Teyana Taylor wins the Golden Globe award for supporting actress Teyana Taylor took home the Golden Globe award for best supporting actress in a motion picture for her performance in “One Battle After Another.”

Safdie said Chalamet’s commitment was evident on the set of “Marty Supreme.”

“Timmy was very generous. He sometimes did 26 takes,” the director told GQ last month, dubbing the young actor “Timmy Supreme.”

Advertisement

“Marty Supreme” is Safdie’s first feature film in six years — “Uncut Gems,” which he co-directed with his brother Benny, was released in 2019 — and the first he’s solo-directed since 2008.

In addition to Chalamet, the film stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion (“I Love L.A.”), Kevin O’Leary (“Shark Tank”), Tyler, the Creator and others.