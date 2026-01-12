What you didn’t see on TV at the Golden Globes

Seth Rogen and Chase Sui Wonders hold their award for best comedy or musical series for “The Studio.” Here’s what you didn’t see during the Golden Globes telecast.

In a night full of pleasant surprises, tearful acceptance speeches and eye-roll-inducing moments, there was still a lot that audiences didn’t see on TV.

From former co-stars reuniting at the Beverly Hilton to winners answering questions from press backstage, Times reporters share highlights from Hollywood’s big night.

Seth Rogen takes notes for “The Studio” Season 2

Seth Rogen and “The Studio” writers had their eyes peeled for new material at Sunday’s ceremony and in the days leading up to it.

“This is good poaching ground for us,” the first-time winner said in the Globes press room after the show’s comedy series win. (Backstage, he joked that “The Studio” crew’s appearance was coincidentally timed with “One Battle After Another’s” win.)

Rogen added that celebrities regularly approach him to request cameos in “The Studio”: “A lot of the studio heads want to be on the show, and some of them will be.”

Episode 8 of the Apple TV comedy’s first season was set at the Golden Globes and featured guest appearances by actors Adam Scott and Zoë Kravitz as well as Netflix co-Chief Executive Ted Sarandos. Perhaps its sophomore season, which begins filming next week, will include a Beverly Hilton hotel reprise. — Malia Mendez

“Set It Up” stars Glen Powell and Zoey Deutch reunited at the Golden Globes. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A “Set It Up” reunion

There was a “Set It Up” reunion by the bar when Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell — along with his parents — reconnected while trying to order drinks. Powell’s mom gushed at Deutch, saying Powell told her about Deutch’s film, “Nouvelle Vague.” As Powell placed Deutch’s drink order, the actress spoke with his mom about her next project. Meanwhile, a few steps away, pals and “SmartLess” co-hosts Jason Bateman and Will Arnett made a beeline for the sushi bar. “This is what I’m after,” Arnett said as he grabbed a serving of fried rice with tuna — quickly going back for seconds. Bateman took a plate — “I had a salad at like 1 p.m.,” he reasoned. — Yvonne Villarreal

Joe Alwyn, Noah Jupe, Chloé Zhao, Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal and Jacobi Jupe backstage at the Golden Globes. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

“Grief is love”

After their win in the show-closing drama film category, the cast of “Hamnet” took to the press room to reminisce about the warm atmosphere on the set of the historical drama.

Director Chloé Zhao clutched her chest as Jacobi Jupe, 12, who plays the titular Hamnet, said, “This film is all about grief and love, and grief is love.”

“On this set, everyone was family. There wasn’t one person who was rude or mean, and we all worked together to create this incredible film,” he said.

Behind Jupe, his co-stars Joe Alwyn, Jessie Buckley — who also won the drama actress Golden Globe — and Paul Mescal looked on like proud parents, hugging each other. — M.M.

Ludwig Goransson’s win for original score was cut from the CBS telecast. (Rich Polk / 2026GG / Penske Media via Getty Images)

Original score axed from telecast

Ludwig Göransson won the Golden Globe for original score for “Sinners,” beating out Alexandre Desplat for “Frankenstein,” Jonny Greenwood for “One Battle After Another,” Kangding Ray for “Sirât,” Max Richter for “Hamnet” and Hans Zimmer for “F1.”

The award was handed out off air, presumably to trim time from the telecast. — Josh Rottenberg

Noah Wyle accepts the Golden Globes for actor in a TV drama for his role in “The Pitt.” (Rich Polk / 2026GG / Penske Media via Getty Images)

Noah Wyle almost missed his win

As the show began again, Noah Wyle and his wife, Sara Wells, were prevented from making their way back to their seats just before his category was called. They finally let him rush back to his table, settling in just before his name was called. — Y.V.

“The Secret Agent” director Kleber Mendonça Filho and producer Emilie Lesclaux hold their award for non-English-language film. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

‘The Secret Agent’ director‘s call to action

Kleber Mendonça Filho, the Brazilian director of “The Secret Agent,” which took home the Golden Globe for non-English-language film, in the press room cited Brazil’s past corrupt leadership as he spoke about the political power of film.

“Cinema can be a way of expressing some grievances that we all have in terms of the society we live in,” Mendonça said.

“I would particularly address young U.S. filmmakers … there’s a lot of technology to express yourself, and I think this is a very good time to express yourself,” the director continued. “That is what I want to see from U.S. filmmakers.” — M.M.

Stellan Skarsgård won one of the first awards of the night for his role in “Sentimental Value.” (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Stellan Skarsgård teases “Mamma Mia!” sequel

Back in the press room after his surprise Golden Globes win for supporting movie actor, Stellan Skarsgård kept mostly mum when asked for an update on the reported “Mamma Mia!” sequel in the works.

However, Skarsgård did assert that despite her death in the franchise’s second installment, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” (2018), Donna Sheridan’s character could always be brought back with the magic of the movies — huge news for Meryl Streep die-hards (pun intended). — M.M.

Goodbye from Globes

As the ceremony came to a close, the gentle chaos of stars — “The Smashing Machine’s” Emily Blunt linked arms with husband John Krasinski (playfully singing upon his exit) while “Song Sung Blue’s” Kate Hudson, “Severance’s” Adam Scott and “Hacks’” Jean Smart filtered behind them — made their way to the doors to start their after-party journeys as ushers shouted “walk and talk, walk and talk.” Gayle King, gripping the train of her beaded dress, walked cautiously in her heels. Wagner Moura, carrying the winner’s envelope that listed his name, waved to folks on his way out. “White Lotus” stars Jason Isaacs and Aimee Lou Wood shared a boisterous laugh, while Powell made sure his parents were in his range of sight. — Y.V.