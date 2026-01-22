All the 2026 best picture Oscar nominees, ranked from worst to best

Stellan Skarsgard, center, with Renate Reinsve and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas in the movie “Sentimental Value.” (Kasper Tuxen Andersen / Neon)

Director Joachim Trier’s follow-up to 2021’s “The Worst Person in the World” also feels like it’s playing a dated version of the Oscar game. “Sentimental Value’s” scenes of bittersweet family disconnection are well done, but I kept feeling like the movie really wanted to be a chippy satire about the movie business. Trier has so much to say about the modern film industry and what he sees as a soul-deep mismatch between arthouse cinema and Netflix streaming that his own leading lady, the lanky, depressive Renate Reinsve, sidles off in the second half and isn’t particularly missed. We’re more taken by the scenes in which her father, Stellan Skarsgård’s faded filmmaker Gustav, dusts off his moth-eaten charisma to charm Elle Fanning’s Hollywood starlet into doing his new project. I’m aching to know which old director inspired Gustav (and whether they’ve seen the film).