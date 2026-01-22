Where to watch the 2026 Oscar nominees: What’s in theaters and what’s streaming?

Here’s where you can watch the 2026 Oscar-nominated movies, from “One Battle After Another” to “Hamnet” to “Sinners.”

Now that the 2026 Oscar nominations are out, it’s officially binge watch o’clock.

Chances are you caught a few of the contenders upon their 2025 movie theater openings, but with the onslaught of new releases in the weeks leading up to Thursday’s nominations announcement, even some voters are surely behind. (Don’t tell the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences).

The good news is, the lion’s share of nominated films are available to stream or see in theaters (or both).

Here is a guide to where you can find all the feature-length nominees ahead of the Academy Awards on March 15, paired with some commentary from Times critics.

“The Alabama Solution”

Where to watch: HBO Max

Nominated for: Documentary feature

What we said: “Much of ‘The Alabama Solution,’ which reports on inhumane living conditions, forced labor and widespread violence against the state’s incarcerated population, is comprised largely of footage captured by inmates using contraband cellphones, offering one of the most shocking, visceral depictions of our carceral state ever put to film.”

“Arco”

Where to watch: In theaters

Nominated for: Animated feature

What we said: “The most impressive part of French animated sci-fi epic ‘Arco,’ which took the top prize at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, is its imaginative world-building.”

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

Where to watch: In theaters

Nominated for: Costume design, visual effects

What we said: “Viewed in ultra-crisp high frame rate, ‘Fire and Ash’ feels so overwhelmingly real that it circles back around to surreal.”

“Blue Moon”

Where to watch: Apple TV, Prime Video, Fandango at Home, in theaters

Nominated for: Lead actor, original screenplay

What we said: “[Richard] Linklater’s movies have frequently featured affable underdogs, but by contrast, ‘Blue Moon’ is an elegy to a bitter, insecure man whose view of himself as a failure has become a self-fulfilling prophecy.”

“Bugonia”

Where to watch: Peacock

Nominated for: Best picture, lead actress, adapted screenplay, original score

What we said: “‘Bugonia’ is a hilarious movie with no hope for the future of humanity. What optimism there is lies only in the title, an ancient Greek word for the science of transforming dead cows into hives, of turning death into life.”

“Come See Me in the Good Light”

Where to watch: Apple TV

Nominated for: Documentary feature

What we said: “‘Throughout the Festival, we saw audiences moved by Andrea Gibson’s and Megan Falley’s journeys in ‘Come See Me in the Good Light,’’ Sundance Film Festival Director of Programming Kim Yutani said to the fest’s website. ‘Festival goers embraced the humor and heartbreak of this intimate documentary directed by Ryan White, as it speaks to art and love and reminds us what it means to be alive as we face mortality.’”

“Cutting Through Rocks”

Where to watch: Not currently available

Nominated for: Documentary feature

“Diane Warren: Relentless”

Where to watch: YouTube, Prime Video, Fandango at Home, Google Play, Apple TV

Nominated for: Original song

“Elio”

Where to watch: Disney+

Nominated for: Animated feature

What we said: “‘Elio’ is a breezy Pixar adventure, the studio’s pivot back to making original, rip-roaring children’s yarns.”

“F1”

Where to watch: Apple TV

Nominated for: Best picture, editing, sound, visual effects

What we said: “The pleasures of ‘F1’ are engineered to bypass the brain. It’s muscular and thrilling and zippy, even though at over two and a half hours long, it has a toy dump truck’s worth of plot.”

“Frankenstein”

Where to watch: Netflix, in theaters

Nominated for: Best picture, supporting actor, adapted screenplay, cinematography, costume design, makeup & hairstyling, original score, production design, sound

What we said: “‘Frankenstein’ is [Guillermo del Toro’s] lifelong passion project: He doesn’t just want to make a ‘Frankenstein’ but the ‘Frankenstein,’ so he’s faithfully set his adaptation in the past. But he’s adjusted the wiring so that 1850s Europe reminds us of Silicon Valley. The result is the best movie of his career.”

“Hamnet”

Where to watch: In theaters

Nominated for: Best picture, director, lead actress, adapted screenplay, casting, costume design, original score, production design

What we said: “The film’s depiction of grief has rightly been at the center of the conversation around ‘Hamnet,’ with their revelatory performances resulting in immense Oscar buzz for both actors. But [Paul] Mescal and [Jessie] Buckley were almost more interested in the relationship between William and Agnes and how artists navigate the trappings of conventional life.”

“If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Where to watch: YouTube, Prime Video, Fandango at Home, Google Play, Apple TV, in theaters

Nominated for: Lead actress

What we said: “From the moment it begins, Mary Bronstein’s ‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You’ aims to put you inside the head of a mother in crisis, and for the next couple of hours it does so in such an exhausting, claustrophobic, anxiety-inducing manner that, as you take a journey on this cinematic endurance test, you feel many things: grudging admiration, abject terror and, finally, sweet relief when the closing credits roll.”

“It Was Just an Accident”

Where to watch: YouTube, Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, Fandango at Home, in theaters

Nominated for: International feature, original screenplay

What we said: “In a movie full of heightened emotions and anxious uncertainty, ‘It Was Just an Accident’ (which is France’s entry for the international film Oscar) glides between genres, too slippery to be nailed down. [Jafar] Panahi dabbles in the road movie, the revenge thriller, even the ‘getting the band back together’ comedy.”

“Jurassic World Rebirth”

Where to watch: Peacock

Nominated for: Visual effects

What we said: “‘Rebirth’ is a confounding title for a downbeat entry that’s mostly preoccupied by death and neglect.”

“Kokuho”

Where to watch: In theaters (Feb. 5)

Nominated for: Makeup & hairstyling

“KPop Demon Hunters”

Where to watch: Netflix

Nominated for: Animated feature, original song

What we said: “‘KPop Demon Hunters,’ the cartoon musical about a girl group using catchy tunes to keep evil at bay, has become a viral phenomenon since it launched on the streamer June 20. With 210 million views globally so far, it’s the most watched animated movie ever on Netflix, and is expected to soon top ‘Red Notice’ as the company’s most popular film.”

“Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”

Where to watch: YouTube, Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, Fandango at Home

Nominated for: Animated feature

What we said: “Amélie’s rowdy approach becomes more nuanced when she is confronted with a loved one’s death, as well as her own mortality in the aftermath of two accidents. [Liane-Cho] Han and [Maïlys] Vallade also make room for her realizations about life’s unfairness and the inevitability of sorrow — all communicated via flights of fancy that only animation can materialize.”

“The Lost Bus”

Where to watch: Apple TV

Nominated for: Visual effects

What we said: “This time [director Paul Greengrass] mixes star heroism with you-are-there spectacle and the results can be galvanizing if awkwardly framed.”

“Marty Supreme”

Where to watch: In theaters

Nominated for: Best picture, director, lead actor, casting, cinematography, costume design, editing, production design, original screenplay

What we said: “The movie’s moxie makes it impossible not to get caught up in Marty’s crusade. We’re giddy even when he’s miserable.”

“Mr. Nobody Against Putin”

Where to watch: Apple TV

Nominated for: Documentary feature

“One Battle After Another”

Where to watch: HBO Max, in theaters

Nominated for: Best picture, director, lead actor, supporting actor, supporting actress, adapted screenplay, casting, cinematography, editing, sound, original score, production design

What we said: “Paul Thomas Anderson’s fun and fizzy adaptation views its Molotov cocktail as half-full. Yes, it says, the struggle for liberation continues: ideologues versus toadies, radicals versus conservatives, loyalists versus rats. But isn’t it inspiring that there are still people willing to fight?”

“The Perfect Neighbor”

Where to watch: Netflix

Nominated for: Documentary feature

What we said: “‘The Perfect Neighbor’ does leave us with a patiently earned moment of justice. But it’s haunted by the notion that a lethal rage prevailed, that a crime was allowed to happen and an ordinary, trusting American neighborhood — where a loving mom unhesitatingly tells an inquiring cop, ‘All these kids are mine’ — isn’t protectable ground.”

“The Secret Agent”

Where to watch: In theaters

Nominated for: Best picture, international feature, lead actor, casting

What we said: “‘The Secret Agent’ isn’t tightly coiled so much as it gradually unfolds, its full meaning unclear until the filmmaker eventually hurtles forward nearly 50 years, snapping the final puzzle piece into place.”

“Sentimental Value”

Where to watch: Fandango at Home, YouTube, Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, in theaters

Nominated for: Best picture, director, lead actress, supporting actor, supporting actress, editing, international feature, original screenplay

What we said: “‘Sentimental Value’ is a movie for people who don’t like to cry, who may not admit that they have ever cried, who listen to Loudon Wainwright’s song ‘The Man Who Couldn’t Cry’ and say, ‘Yes, that’s me!’”

“Sinners”

Where to watch: HBO Max, in theaters

Nominated for: Best picture, director, lead actor, supporting actor, supporting actress, casting, cinematography, costume design, editing, makeup & hairstyling, original score, original song, production design, sound, visual effects, original screenplay

What we said: “What a blood rush to exit Ryan Coogler’s ‘Sinners’ aware that you’ve seen not merely a great movie but an eternal movie, one that will transcend today’s box office and tomorrow’s awards to live on as a forever favorite.”

“Sirāt”

Where to watch: Not currently available

Nominated for: International feature, sound

What we said: “‘Sirāt’ is taut and riveting and nearly all mood. You feel the exhilaration of veering off the path, the self-exile of speeding toward nowhere, the dread that this caravan has veered too far for its own safety.”

“The Smashing Machine”

Where to watch: YouTube, Prime Video, Fandango at Home, Google Play, Apple TV

Nominated for: Makeup & hairstyling

What we said: “While ‘The Smashing Machine’ represents a step in a new direction for [Dwayne] Johnson, it also finds [Benny] Safdie setting off on a new path as a writer and director on his own after years of collaborations with his brother. Sifting through the emotional and physical struggles of [Mark] Kerr’s life, Safdie found something at its core that aligns with his own ongoing interest in what it takes to move forward despite life’s difficulties. It’s not about being a loser, he thinks, but it is about not winning.”

“Song Sung Blue”

Where to watch: In theaters, YouTube, Apple TV, Google Play, Fandango at Home

Nominated for: Lead actress

What we said: “‘Song Sung Blue’ couldn’t be less cool. But the Sardinas were completely sincere and [Hugh] Jackman and [Kate] Hudson honor their innocence by playing them straight.”

“Train Dreams”

Where to watch: Netflix, in theaters

Nominated for: Best picture, adapted screenplay, cinematography, original song

What we said: “‘Train Dreams’ is the kind of movie that people often say they want more of, but when one actually comes along they don’t quite know what to do with it. Told with an unassuming, gentle simplicity that grows into an accumulating emotional power, the film manages to feel very small and specific while also vast and expansive.”

“The Ugly Stepsister”

Where to watch: Hulu

Nominated for: Makeup & hairstyling

“Viva Verdi!”

Where to watch: Criterion Channel

Nominated for: Original song

“The Voice of Hind Rajab”

Where to watch: In theaters

Nominated for: International feature

What we said: “The movie is a powerfully blunt instrument of empathy. [Kaouther] Ben Hania’s insistence on close-up melodramatics — faces in anguish, a handheld camera glued to them — sometimes overshadows a thirst for something more analytical. But it’s decidedly a vision, one steeped in roiling pain.”

“Weapons”

Where to watch: HBO Max

Nominated for: Supporting actress

What we said: “A former sketch comic, [Zach] Cregger knows how to work a crowd. The combination of his assurance and his characters’ confusion is wonderful in the moment, as though you’re listening to a spiel from someone who sounds crazy but might be making all the sense in the world.”

“Zootopia 2”

Where to watch: In theaters, YouTube

Nominated for: Animated feature

What we said: “After several haphazard attempts with the ‘Frozen’ and ‘Moana’ franchises, ‘Zootopia 2’ can take the title as Disney’s most effective animated sequel yet.”