Where to watch the 2026 Oscar nominees: What’s in theaters and what’s streaming?
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
Now that the 2026 Oscar nominations are out, it’s officially binge watch o’clock.
Chances are you caught a few of the contenders upon their 2025 movie theater openings, but with the onslaught of new releases in the weeks leading up to Thursday’s nominations announcement, even some voters are surely behind. (Don’t tell the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences).
The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards were announced Thursday morning, with ‘Sinners’ leading the field with 16 total nominations. Here’s the full list of 2026 Oscar nominees.
The good news is, the lion’s share of nominated films are available to stream or see in theaters (or both).
Here is a guide to where you can find all the feature-length nominees ahead of the Academy Awards on March 15, paired with some commentary from Times critics.
“The Alabama Solution”
Where to watch: HBO Max
Nominated for: Documentary feature
What we said: “Much of ‘The Alabama Solution,’ which reports on inhumane living conditions, forced labor and widespread violence against the state’s incarcerated population, is comprised largely of footage captured by inmates using contraband cellphones, offering one of the most shocking, visceral depictions of our carceral state ever put to film.”
“Arco”
Where to watch: In theaters
Nominated for: Animated feature
What we said: “The most impressive part of French animated sci-fi epic ‘Arco,’ which took the top prize at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, is its imaginative world-building.”
“Avatar: Fire and Ash”
Where to watch: In theaters
Nominated for: Costume design, visual effects
What we said: “Viewed in ultra-crisp high frame rate, ‘Fire and Ash’ feels so overwhelmingly real that it circles back around to surreal.”
With the help of the VFX experts at Wēta FX, the filmmaker turned his focus to the physics of fire for ‘Avatar 3’ — and forged a villain alliance like no other.
“Blue Moon”
Where to watch: Apple TV, Prime Video, Fandango at Home, in theaters
Nominated for: Lead actor, original screenplay
What we said: “[Richard] Linklater’s movies have frequently featured affable underdogs, but by contrast, ‘Blue Moon’ is an elegy to a bitter, insecure man whose view of himself as a failure has become a self-fulfilling prophecy.”
“Bugonia”
Where to watch: Peacock
Nominated for: Best picture, lead actress, adapted screenplay, original score
What we said: “‘Bugonia’ is a hilarious movie with no hope for the future of humanity. What optimism there is lies only in the title, an ancient Greek word for the science of transforming dead cows into hives, of turning death into life.”
“Come See Me in the Good Light”
Where to watch: Apple TV
Nominated for: Documentary feature
What we said: “‘Throughout the Festival, we saw audiences moved by Andrea Gibson’s and Megan Falley’s journeys in ‘Come See Me in the Good Light,’’ Sundance Film Festival Director of Programming Kim Yutani said to the fest’s website. ‘Festival goers embraced the humor and heartbreak of this intimate documentary directed by Ryan White, as it speaks to art and love and reminds us what it means to be alive as we face mortality.’”
“Cutting Through Rocks”
Where to watch: Not currently available
Nominated for: Documentary feature
“Diane Warren: Relentless”
Where to watch: YouTube, Prime Video, Fandango at Home, Google Play, Apple TV
Nominated for: Original song
Lynne Ramsay makes movies like no one else. She promises it won’t be 8 years before the next one
The director’s latest stars Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson as a couple moving into an inherited house and falling out of sync, a setup the filmmaker infuses with heat.
“Elio”
Where to watch: Disney+
Nominated for: Animated feature
What we said: “‘Elio’ is a breezy Pixar adventure, the studio’s pivot back to making original, rip-roaring children’s yarns.”
It’s not a stretch to think that the premise of a Latino kid alienated for who he is and who believes that he won’t ever feel fully accepted in the place he calls home could speak to millions of Latino children across this country.
“F1”
Where to watch: Apple TV
Nominated for: Best picture, editing, sound, visual effects
What we said: “The pleasures of ‘F1’ are engineered to bypass the brain. It’s muscular and thrilling and zippy, even though at over two and a half hours long, it has a toy dump truck’s worth of plot.”
“Frankenstein”
Where to watch: Netflix, in theaters
Nominated for: Best picture, supporting actor, adapted screenplay, cinematography, costume design, makeup & hairstyling, original score, production design, sound
What we said: “‘Frankenstein’ is [Guillermo del Toro’s] lifelong passion project: He doesn’t just want to make a ‘Frankenstein’ but the ‘Frankenstein,’ so he’s faithfully set his adaptation in the past. But he’s adjusted the wiring so that 1850s Europe reminds us of Silicon Valley. The result is the best movie of his career.”
“Hamnet”
Where to watch: In theaters
Nominated for: Best picture, director, lead actress, adapted screenplay, casting, costume design, original score, production design
What we said: “The film’s depiction of grief has rightly been at the center of the conversation around ‘Hamnet,’ with their revelatory performances resulting in immense Oscar buzz for both actors. But [Paul] Mescal and [Jessie] Buckley were almost more interested in the relationship between William and Agnes and how artists navigate the trappings of conventional life.”
“If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”
Where to watch: YouTube, Prime Video, Fandango at Home, Google Play, Apple TV, in theaters
Nominated for: Lead actress
What we said: “From the moment it begins, Mary Bronstein’s ‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You’ aims to put you inside the head of a mother in crisis, and for the next couple of hours it does so in such an exhausting, claustrophobic, anxiety-inducing manner that, as you take a journey on this cinematic endurance test, you feel many things: grudging admiration, abject terror and, finally, sweet relief when the closing credits roll.”
“It Was Just an Accident”
Where to watch: YouTube, Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, Fandango at Home, in theaters
Nominated for: International feature, original screenplay
What we said: “In a movie full of heightened emotions and anxious uncertainty, ‘It Was Just an Accident’ (which is France’s entry for the international film Oscar) glides between genres, too slippery to be nailed down. [Jafar] Panahi dabbles in the road movie, the revenge thriller, even the ‘getting the band back together’ comedy.”
“Jurassic World Rebirth”
Where to watch: Peacock
Nominated for: Visual effects
What we said: “‘Rebirth’ is a confounding title for a downbeat entry that’s mostly preoccupied by death and neglect.”
“Kokuho”
Where to watch: In theaters (Feb. 5)
Nominated for: Makeup & hairstyling
“KPop Demon Hunters”
Where to watch: Netflix
Nominated for: Animated feature, original song
What we said: “‘KPop Demon Hunters,’ the cartoon musical about a girl group using catchy tunes to keep evil at bay, has become a viral phenomenon since it launched on the streamer June 20. With 210 million views globally so far, it’s the most watched animated movie ever on Netflix, and is expected to soon top ‘Red Notice’ as the company’s most popular film.”
Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami hadn’t even met in person until the premiere of Netflix’s animated blockbuster. Now they’re taking the world — and maybe even the Oscars and Grammys — by storm.
“Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”
Where to watch: YouTube, Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, Fandango at Home
Nominated for: Animated feature
What we said: “Amélie’s rowdy approach becomes more nuanced when she is confronted with a loved one’s death, as well as her own mortality in the aftermath of two accidents. [Liane-Cho] Han and [Maïlys] Vallade also make room for her realizations about life’s unfairness and the inevitability of sorrow — all communicated via flights of fancy that only animation can materialize.”
“The Lost Bus”
Where to watch: Apple TV
Nominated for: Visual effects
What we said: “This time [director Paul Greengrass] mixes star heroism with you-are-there spectacle and the results can be galvanizing if awkwardly framed.”
“Marty Supreme”
Where to watch: In theaters
Nominated for: Best picture, director, lead actor, casting, cinematography, costume design, editing, production design, original screenplay
What we said: “The movie’s moxie makes it impossible not to get caught up in Marty’s crusade. We’re giddy even when he’s miserable.”
“Mr. Nobody Against Putin”
Where to watch: Apple TV
Nominated for: Documentary feature
His role in the first ‘Mission: Impossible’ was small but memorable. Now Rolf Saxon has been called back into action for ‘The Final Reckoning’ and a more substantial part.
“One Battle After Another”
Where to watch: HBO Max, in theaters
Nominated for: Best picture, director, lead actor, supporting actor, supporting actress, adapted screenplay, casting, cinematography, editing, sound, original score, production design
What we said: “Paul Thomas Anderson’s fun and fizzy adaptation views its Molotov cocktail as half-full. Yes, it says, the struggle for liberation continues: ideologues versus toadies, radicals versus conservatives, loyalists versus rats. But isn’t it inspiring that there are still people willing to fight?”
“The Perfect Neighbor”
Where to watch: Netflix
Nominated for: Documentary feature
What we said: “‘The Perfect Neighbor’ does leave us with a patiently earned moment of justice. But it’s haunted by the notion that a lethal rage prevailed, that a crime was allowed to happen and an ordinary, trusting American neighborhood — where a loving mom unhesitatingly tells an inquiring cop, ‘All these kids are mine’ — isn’t protectable ground.”
“The Secret Agent”
Where to watch: In theaters
Nominated for: Best picture, international feature, lead actor, casting
What we said: “‘The Secret Agent’ isn’t tightly coiled so much as it gradually unfolds, its full meaning unclear until the filmmaker eventually hurtles forward nearly 50 years, snapping the final puzzle piece into place.”
The ‘Narcos’ star now heads into Oscar nominations as a strong contender as his campaign for ‘The Secret Agent’ picks up crucial momentum.
“Sentimental Value”
Where to watch: Fandango at Home, YouTube, Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, in theaters
Nominated for: Best picture, director, lead actress, supporting actor, supporting actress, editing, international feature, original screenplay
What we said: “‘Sentimental Value’ is a movie for people who don’t like to cry, who may not admit that they have ever cried, who listen to Loudon Wainwright’s song ‘The Man Who Couldn’t Cry’ and say, ‘Yes, that’s me!’”
“Sinners”
Where to watch: HBO Max, in theaters
Nominated for: Best picture, director, lead actor, supporting actor, supporting actress, casting, cinematography, costume design, editing, makeup & hairstyling, original score, original song, production design, sound, visual effects, original screenplay
What we said: “What a blood rush to exit Ryan Coogler’s ‘Sinners’ aware that you’ve seen not merely a great movie but an eternal movie, one that will transcend today’s box office and tomorrow’s awards to live on as a forever favorite.”
‘I locked myself away,’ the actor says of his preparation for Ryan Coogler’s horror blockbuster. He emerged with twins whose distinct qualities animate an awards-worthy dual performance.
“Sirāt”
Where to watch: Not currently available
Nominated for: International feature, sound
What we said: “‘Sirāt’ is taut and riveting and nearly all mood. You feel the exhilaration of veering off the path, the self-exile of speeding toward nowhere, the dread that this caravan has veered too far for its own safety.”
“The Smashing Machine”
Where to watch: YouTube, Prime Video, Fandango at Home, Google Play, Apple TV
Nominated for: Makeup & hairstyling
What we said: “While ‘The Smashing Machine’ represents a step in a new direction for [Dwayne] Johnson, it also finds [Benny] Safdie setting off on a new path as a writer and director on his own after years of collaborations with his brother. Sifting through the emotional and physical struggles of [Mark] Kerr’s life, Safdie found something at its core that aligns with his own ongoing interest in what it takes to move forward despite life’s difficulties. It’s not about being a loser, he thinks, but it is about not winning.”
“Song Sung Blue”
Where to watch: In theaters, YouTube, Apple TV, Google Play, Fandango at Home
Nominated for: Lead actress
What we said: “‘Song Sung Blue’ couldn’t be less cool. But the Sardinas were completely sincere and [Hugh] Jackman and [Kate] Hudson honor their innocence by playing them straight.”
“Train Dreams”
Where to watch: Netflix, in theaters
Nominated for: Best picture, adapted screenplay, cinematography, original song
What we said: “‘Train Dreams’ is the kind of movie that people often say they want more of, but when one actually comes along they don’t quite know what to do with it. Told with an unassuming, gentle simplicity that grows into an accumulating emotional power, the film manages to feel very small and specific while also vast and expansive.”
“The Ugly Stepsister”
Where to watch: Hulu
Nominated for: Makeup & hairstyling
“Viva Verdi!”
Where to watch: Criterion Channel
Nominated for: Original song
Co-writers Greg Kwedar and Clint Bentley explain what drew them to adapt Denis Johnson’s novella for the screen, and how a pilgrimage to Johnson’s home helped bring it to life.
“The Voice of Hind Rajab”
Where to watch: In theaters
Nominated for: International feature
What we said: “The movie is a powerfully blunt instrument of empathy. [Kaouther] Ben Hania’s insistence on close-up melodramatics — faces in anguish, a handheld camera glued to them — sometimes overshadows a thirst for something more analytical. But it’s decidedly a vision, one steeped in roiling pain.”
“Weapons”
Where to watch: HBO Max
Nominated for: Supporting actress
What we said: “A former sketch comic, [Zach] Cregger knows how to work a crowd. The combination of his assurance and his characters’ confusion is wonderful in the moment, as though you’re listening to a spiel from someone who sounds crazy but might be making all the sense in the world.”
‘Wicked: For Good’ flies to the top of the box office with $150-million domestic debut
After a sleepy October, the box office was dominated this weekend by a highly-anticipated sequel, “Wicked: For Good,” with $150 million in domestic ticket sales.
“Zootopia 2”
Where to watch: In theaters, YouTube
Nominated for: Animated feature
What we said: “After several haphazard attempts with the ‘Frozen’ and ‘Moana’ franchises, ‘Zootopia 2’ can take the title as Disney’s most effective animated sequel yet.”