2026 Oscar nominations: Full list (updating live)

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Thursday announced the nominees for the 2026 Oscars.

Actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman will announce the nominees for the 2026 Oscars on Thursday morning from the academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater. The presentation will be streamed live on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ website and social media channels (including YouTube) starting at 5:30 a.m. Pacific. Audiences can also tune into ABC’s “Good Morning America” or stream the presentation on ABC News Live, Disney+ or Hulu.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s comedic political thriller “One Battle After Another” and Ryan Coogler’s musical horror “Sinners” are expected to notch the most overall nominations. It’s also extremely likely that animated juggernaut “KPop Demon Hunters” will continue to ride its momentum up, up, up for another golden moment.

Other contenders expected to earn nominations in the marquee categories include Chloé Zhao’s tragic Shakespeare drama “Hamnet,” Guillermo del Toro’s gothic monster mash “Frankenstein,” Josh Safdie’s ping-pong picture “Marty Supreme” and Yorgos Lanthimos’ alien comedy “Bugonia.” Brazilian political thriller “The Secret Agent” and Norwegian family drama “Sentimental Value” are also among the presumptive nominees.

Nominees for nine of the 24 Oscar categories will be revealed at 5:30 a.m., with the remaining 15 being announced at 5:41 a.m.

This story will be updated with the full list of nominees.

Best picture

Actress in a leading role

Actor in a leading role

Actress in a supporting role

Actor in a supporting role

Directing

Adapted screenplay

Original screenplay

Documentary feature

Documentary short

Animated feature

Animated short

Cinematography

Costume design

Film editing

International feature

Live-action short

Makeup and hairstyling

Original score

Original song

Production design

Sound

Visual Effects

Casting