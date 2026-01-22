Advertisement
Awards

2026 Oscar nominations: Full list (updating live)

Oscar statuettes lined up backstage.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Thursday announced the nominees for the 2026 Oscars.
(Matt Sayles / Invision / Associated Press)
Tracy Brown. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tracy Brown
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

The 98th Academy Award nominations are upon us.

Actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman will announce the nominees for the 2026 Oscars on Thursday morning from the academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater. The presentation will be streamed live on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ website and social media channels (including YouTube) starting at 5:30 a.m. Pacific. Audiences can also tune into ABC’s “Good Morning America” or stream the presentation on ABC News Live, Disney+ or Hulu.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s comedic political thriller “One Battle After Another” and Ryan Coogler’s musical horror “Sinners” are expected to notch the most overall nominations. It’s also extremely likely that animated juggernaut “KPop Demon Hunters” will continue to ride its momentum up, up, up for another golden moment.

Advertisement
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 12: Oscar statues, backstage at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Awards

Oscar Nominations 2026: Watch live, see the full list and find out the snubs and surprises

It’s Oscar nominations morning. Who will be nominated best picture, best director and for the acting awards? Follow along for the full list (updating live), snubs, surprises and more.

Other contenders expected to earn nominations in the marquee categories include Chloé Zhao’s tragic Shakespeare drama “Hamnet,” Guillermo del Toro’s gothic monster mash “Frankenstein,” Josh Safdie’s ping-pong picture “Marty Supreme” and Yorgos Lanthimos’ alien comedy “Bugonia.” Brazilian political thriller “The Secret Agent” and Norwegian family drama “Sentimental Value” are also among the presumptive nominees.

Nominees for nine of the 24 Oscar categories will be revealed at 5:30 a.m., with the remaining 15 being announced at 5:41 a.m.

This story will be updated with the full list of nominees.

Best picture

Actress in a leading role

Actor in a leading role

Actress in a supporting role

Actor in a supporting role

Directing

Adapted screenplay

Original screenplay

Documentary feature

Documentary short

Animated feature

Animated short

Cinematography

Costume design

Film editing

International feature

Live-action short

Makeup and hairstyling

Original score

Original song

Production design

Sound

Visual Effects

Casting

More to Read

AwardsEntertainment & ArtsMoviesOscars

Sign up for The Envelope

Get exclusive awards season news, in-depth interviews and columnist Glenn Whipp’s must-read analysis straight to your inbox.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Tracy Brown

Tracy Brown is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering television, film and other pop culture.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Awards

Advertisement
Advertisement