2026 Oscar nominations: Full list (updating live)
The 98th Academy Award nominations are upon us.
Actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman will announce the nominees for the 2026 Oscars on Thursday morning from the academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater. The presentation will be streamed live on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ website and social media channels (including YouTube) starting at 5:30 a.m. Pacific. Audiences can also tune into ABC’s “Good Morning America” or stream the presentation on ABC News Live, Disney+ or Hulu.
Paul Thomas Anderson’s comedic political thriller “One Battle After Another” and Ryan Coogler’s musical horror “Sinners” are expected to notch the most overall nominations. It’s also extremely likely that animated juggernaut “KPop Demon Hunters” will continue to ride its momentum up, up, up for another golden moment.
It’s Oscar nominations morning. Who will be nominated best picture, best director and for the acting awards? Follow along for the full list (updating live), snubs, surprises and more.
Other contenders expected to earn nominations in the marquee categories include Chloé Zhao’s tragic Shakespeare drama “Hamnet,” Guillermo del Toro’s gothic monster mash “Frankenstein,” Josh Safdie’s ping-pong picture “Marty Supreme” and Yorgos Lanthimos’ alien comedy “Bugonia.” Brazilian political thriller “The Secret Agent” and Norwegian family drama “Sentimental Value” are also among the presumptive nominees.
Nominees for nine of the 24 Oscar categories will be revealed at 5:30 a.m., with the remaining 15 being announced at 5:41 a.m.
This story will be updated with the full list of nominees.
Best picture
Actress in a leading role
Actor in a leading role
Actress in a supporting role
Actor in a supporting role
Directing
Adapted screenplay
Original screenplay
Documentary feature
Documentary short
Animated feature
Animated short
Cinematography
Costume design
Film editing
International feature
Live-action short
Makeup and hairstyling
Original score
Original song
Production design
Sound
Visual Effects
Casting