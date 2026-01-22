Warner Bros. leads all studios with 30 Oscar nominations

The Warner Bros. water tower is seen at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, Calif., Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Warner Bros. led all studios with 30 Oscar nominations, aided by strong showings from the Leonardo DiCaprio-led “One Battle After Another” and Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners.”

“Sinners” set an Oscar record Thursday morning with 16 nominations, beating the previous high of 14, held jointly by 1950’s “All About Eve,” 1997’s “Titanic,” and most recently, 2016’s “La La Land.” “One Battle After Another” landed just shy of the record, tallying 13 nominations Thursday.

Neon came in second in the studio tally, with 18 nominations. The indie studio got half of them for the Stellan Skarsgård-led “Sentimental Value,” and also garnered four for the Brazilian thriller “The Secret Agent.”

Netflix nabbed 16 nominations, as the streaming giant continues its quest for a Best Picture win. The Los Gatos-based firm received nine nominations for Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein.”

Universal-owned Focus Features pulled in 13 nominations, with eight for Chloe Zhao’s “Hamnet” and four for “Bugonia,” which stars Emma Stone.

A24 scored 11 nominations, most of which were for pingpong drama “Marty Supreme,” while Apple drew 6 nominations, including four for racing film “F1,” which got a nod for Best Picture. Walt Disney Co. pulled in four nominations, including two in the Best Animated Feature Film category for the box office juggernaut “Zootopia 2” and Disney and Pixar’s “Elio.”

Sony Pictures Classics earned two nominations for the Ethan Hawke-led “Blue Moon” and Universal Pictures landed one nomination for “Jurassic World Rebirth.”

The slew of nominations for Warner Bros. caps off a tumultuous year for the studio.

Early in 2025, studio heads Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy were reportedly on thin ice after a series of underperforming films including Bong Joon Ho’s sci-fi thriller “Mickey 17” and the Robert De Niro-led mob movie “The Alto Knights.”

Industry observers noted during that time that their planned lineup for the year was dotted with films believed to be high-stakes gambles, including “One Battle After Another” and Zach Cregger’s horror flick “Weapons.”

But by April, the studio’s prospects had begun a turnaround with the release of video game hit “A Minecraft Movie,” which eventually hauled in more than $958 million in worldwide box office revenue.

That was the beginning of a string of back-to-back theatrical wins for Warner Bros. Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” became a lasting hit at the box office, followed by “Final Destination Bloodlines,” “F1: The Movie” (which Warner Bros. distributed), James Gunn’s “Superman,” horror film “Weapons” and the final installment of “The Conjuring.”

By October, Warner Bros. said it was renewing the contract for De Luca and Abdy, with Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Executive David Zaslav calling the pair’s leadership “critical to our success this year.”

The nominations haul also comes as Warner Bros. faces an uncertain future.

In December, the company said it would sell much of its business, including Warner Bros.’ film and television studios, to Netflix. Paramount has challenged the sale and on Thursday morning, the David Ellison-led company extended the deadline for Warner shareholders to sell Paramount their shares.