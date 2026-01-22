Breaking News
‘Sinners’ breaks Oscar record with 16 nominations. Here’s the full list of nominees
‘Sinners’ breaks Oscar record with 16 nominations

Michael B. Jordan, wearing a blood-soaked white tank undershirt, in "Sinners."
Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners,” starring Michael B. Jordan, has made Oscar history.
(Eli Ade / Warner Bros. Pictures)
Josh Rottenberg. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Josh Rottenberg
Ryan Coogler’s period vampire drama “Sinners” set an Oscar record Thursday morning, earning 16 nominations, the most ever received by a single film.

The total surpassed the previous high of 14 nominations, a milestone shared by “All About Eve” (1950), “Titanic” (1997) and “La La Land” (2016).

“Sinners” scored nominations across the board, including best picture, director for Coogler, lead actor for Michael B. Jordan and supporting acting nods for Delroy Lindo and Wunmi Mosaku. The film was also recognized in a wide range of craft categories, including cinematography, costume design, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, production design, sound and visual effects, as well as original screenplay, original score and original song.

Oscar statuettes lined up backstage during the 2014 Academy Awards

2026 Oscar nominations: Full list (updating live)

The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards are being announced Thursday morning. Here’s the full list of 2026 Oscar nominees.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” followed behind with 13 nominations. “Frankenstein” and “Sentimental Value” notched nine while “Hamnet” earned eight.

Both “Sinners” and “One Battle After Another” were nominated in the academy’s new casting category, a first-year addition that helped push each film’s overall nomination total higher.

