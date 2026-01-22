‘Wicked: For Good’ completely shut out of 2026 Oscar nominations

“Wicked: For Good,” starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, did not receive any 2026 Academy Award nominations.

“Wicked: For Good” and its leading ladies may be coming to the end of the (yellow brick) road.

The sequel to Jon M. Chu’s thrillifying movie musical was completely shut out of the 2026 Oscar race after its predecessor collected a staggering 10 nominations last year, including best picture.

This year, “Wicked: For Good” stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande were snubbed in the lead and supporting actress categories, respectively.

The nominees for actress were Jessie Buckley (“Hamnet”), Rose Byrne (“If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”), Kate Hudson (“Song Sung Blue”), Renate Reinsve (“Sentimental Value”) and Emma Stone (“Bugonia”). Supporting actress contenders were Elle Fanning (“Sentimental Value”), Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (“Sentimental Value”), Amy Madigan (“Weapons”), Wunmi Mosaku (“Sinners”) and Teyana Taylor (“One Battle After Another”).

“Wicked: For Good’s” Oscars misfortune follows a rocky critical reception, which came despite the film enjoying a 30% larger domestic opening than “Wicked” (2024). Upon the movie’s release, Times film critic Amy Nicholson was one of few enthusiasts.

The film was nominated for several Golden Globes, including a historic repeat nomination for Erivo, but ultimately went home empty-handed. (“Sinners” wound up nabbing the box office achievement award, which “Wicked” won last year.)

The Actor Awards ignored Erivo altogether, also skipping “Wicked: For Good” for the cast award that its forerunner was nominated for last year.

For all its awards misfires, “Wicked: For Good” was still a resounding success for Universal Pictures, which stands to gain heavily from the “Wicked” films’ combined worldwide gross of almost $1.3 billion.

The franchise “has really emerged as a much-needed, fresh tentpole for Universal,” David O’Connor, president of franchise management and brand strategy at Universal Pictures, previously told The Times.

“There’s such a waterfall of value that this two-part franchise creates that Universal will be banking out on this for years to come,” O’Connor said.

“Wicked” and “Wicked: For Good” also spurred on possibly the most enthusiastic theater-going wave since “Barbenheimer,” with some viewers showing up in full costume.

Universal Pictures has even suggested it is keeping an open mind about follow-up projects, though nothing has been confirmed yet.

“Because of ‘Wicked’s’ success but also the fanship, we have almost a responsibility to figure out how we can continue in this universe,” Michael Moses, the studio’s chief marketing officer, recently told Vulture.

“Have we figured it out yet? No. But there are things underway,” he said.

“Wicked” composer Stephen Schwartz also told the Ankler that he and Winnie Holzman, who wrote the “Wicked” musical book and co-wrote its film adaptations, are mulling over a new project — “not a sequel, but an adjunct” — tied to that universe.

“I think the Glinda and Elphaba story feels complete — but there are other aspects that could be explored,” Schwartz said.

If “Wicked’s” success is any indication, additions to this magical universe are sure to be “Popular.”