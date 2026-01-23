How to watch the Grammys — and everything else you need to know

The 68th Grammy Awards will air live on CBS on Feb. 1 from Crypto.com Arena.

Music’s biggest night is just around the corner.

The Recording Academy next weekend will salute this season’s standout music at the 68th Grammy Awards. Last year’s hybrid awards show-fundraiser had its rocky moments but nonetheless raised $9 million for L.A. wildfire relief efforts.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s ceremony, from how to watch to which artists to keep tabs on.

How can I watch?

The Grammys return to downtown L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 1. The awards show begins at 5 p.m., broadcasting live on CBS and streaming live (premium subscribers only) and available on demand on Paramount+. The premiere ceremony, which isn’t televised, begins at 12:30 p.m.

Who is performing?

The Recording Academy on Tuesday announced that two-time Grammy winner Sabrina Carpenter will perform on awards night. This year, Carpenter is nominated for six Grammy Awards, including album (“Man’s Best Friend”), and record and song (“Manchild”) of the year.

The ceremony for the second consecutive year has also invited all eight best new artist nominees to take the Grammys stage. This year’s contenders are Leon Thomas, Olivia Dean, Katseye, the Marías, Addison Rae, Sombr, Alex Warren and Lola Young.

The best new artist race is among the 2026 Grammys’ tightest, but Dean’s prospects are rosier after her breakout song “Man I Need” topped Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart in December. If the British artist — or her competitors Rae or Young — takes home gold, it will mark the ninth time in a row that the honor has gone to a solo female artist.

Who is hosting?

Comedian Trevor Noah will host the ceremony for the sixth and final time, capping off a “generational run” with the Grammys.

“I am beyond thrilled to welcome Trevor Noah back to host the Grammys for his sixth, and sadly, final time,” the show’s executive producer Ben Winston said in a statement earlier this month.

Winston called Noah “the most phenomenal host”: “smart, so funny, and such a true fan of the artists and music.”

Noah is up for a Grammy Award this year for his audio narration of his children’s book “Into the Uncut Grass.”

Who are the main contenders?

L.A.’s own Kendrick Lamar led this year’s nominations with nine, including album (“GNX”) and record (“Luther”) of the year. Trailing just behind were Lady Gaga and producers Cirkut and Jack Antonoff, with seven nominations each.

What’s new this year?

While not technically new, the Grammy for album cover will be presented this year for the first time since 1973.

“In today’s digital world, album covers are arguably more impactful than ever,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. told Grammy.com in June. “Chances are, there’s an iconic cover that’s instantly recognizable to you, even if you never owned the physical album. Their cultural significance is undeniable.”

Nominees in the resurrected category are Tyler, the Creator’s “Chromakopia,” Djo’s “The Crux,” Bad Bunny’s “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” Perfume Genius’ “Glory” and Wet Leg’s “Moisturizer.”

The country album category has also been split into two groups this year: traditional country and contemporary country.

Additionally, Latin Grammy voting members were invited for the first time to join the Recording Academy as part of its 2025 class.

Times staff writer Cerys Davies contributed to this report.