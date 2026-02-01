Billie Eilish and Finneas win Grammy for song of the year for ‘Wildflower’

Finneas and Billie Eilish at the 68th Grammy Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026.

Siblings Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell won the Grammy for song of the year.

Tomes pop music critic Mikael Wood “the rootsy “Wildflower’ compares her involvement in a love triangle to the torture of being burned alive: ‘You say no one knows you so well,’ she goes on, ‘But every time you touch me I just wonder how she felt.’”

The duo previously won in 2020 for “Bad Guy” and 2024 for “What Was I Made For?”