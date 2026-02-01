Advertisement
Awards

Justin Bieber performs in boxers in stripped-down Grammys set

Justin Bieber performs in his boxers on stage.
Justin Bieber performed in his boxers on the Grammys stage.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staffer Itzel Luna
By Itzel Luna
Staff Writer Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

A shirtless Justin Bieber, only in his underwear and socks, strolled onto the Grammys stage Sunday with a purple guitar strapped around his neck.

The audience erupted in cheers the second Bieber’s soulful vocals filled Crypto.com Arena. The pop star took the Grammys stage for the first time in four years.

Bieber gave an early performance during the 68th Grammy Awards with a stripped-down rendition of his Grammy-nominated song “Yukon.” The 31-year-old singer was up for four awards, including album of the year and pop vocal album for his R&B album “Swag.”

Advertisement

“Yukon” was up for R&B performance but lost to “Folded” by Kehlani earlier in the day. He’s also nominated for pop solo performance for “Daisies.”

Jelly Roll at the 68th Grammy Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026.

Awards

Grammys 2026: The complete winners list (Updating live)

Here’s the winners list for the 2026 Grammy Awards, updating live. The top nominees include Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny and Sabrina Carpenter.

Bieber’s intimate performance stood out from the more elaborate sets of the night. He sang softly into the microphone, his arms crossed across his chest and eyes closed during most of it.

When the song came to an end, the pop singer strolled right off the stage, leaving a stunned audience behind.

Advertisement

Bieber’s Grammys performance marked a comeback for the singer, who has scarcely performed live since he canceled his Justice world tour in 2022, citing health concerns. He is set to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April, which will mark his first U.S. concert since then.

“Swag,” the singer’s seventh studio album, dropped in July — a surprise release for fans and Bieber’s first album since “Justice” in 2021. The album strays away from the pop genre that first put him on the charts and instead leans into a more soulful, R&B-infused sound.

Los Angeles, CA February 1, 2026 - Kendrick Lamar at the 68th Grammy Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena.

Entertainment & Arts

Kendrick Lamar overtakes Jay-Z as most-awarded rapper in Grammys history

Kendrick Lamar surpassed rapper Jay Z’s previous Grammys record with 26 total wins.

Sunday’s performance comes after a relatively quiet few years for the “Peaches” hitmaker, who welcomed his first son, Jack Blues Bieber, with wife Hailey Bieber in 2024.

Bieber last took the Grammys stage in 2022, when he performed “Peaches” from the album “Justice,” which received eight nominations, including album of the year.

Bieber’s hiatus from the stage, however, did not stop the consistent public scrutiny regarding his personal life and marriage. The singer and Hailey Bieber have been under a microscope since the couple wed in 2018.

Discourse surrounding their relationship only heightened when Selena Gomez, Bieber’s ex-girlfriend, announced her engagement and eventually tied the knot with music producer Benny Blanco last year.

The camera panned to Hailey Bieber, who flashed a smile as she watched Bieber perform.

More to Read

AwardsEntertainment & ArtsMusicGrammys

Sign up for The Envelope

Get exclusive awards season news, in-depth interviews and columnist Glenn Whipp’s must-read analysis straight to your inbox.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Itzel Luna

Itzel Luna is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She is originally from the San Fernando Valley and previously worked as a breaking news intern at The Times in 2022. Most recently, she interned for the entertainment and lifestyle section at the Associated Press. Her work can also be found at the Wall Street Journal, USA Today and CalMatters. Luna graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in sociology with data science and a master’s degree in data journalism.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Awards

Advertisement
Advertisement