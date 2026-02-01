Advertisement
Awards

Lady Gaga knows why the caged bird sings in Grammys performance of ‘Abracadabra’

Lady Gaga performs with a cage around her head.
Lady Gaga reinvented her hit “Abracadabra” on the Grammys stage.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staffer Itzel Luna
By Itzel Luna
Staff Writer Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Blinding white lights flickered, giving the audience just small flashes of Lady Gaga as she took the 68th Grammy Awards stage Sunday.

Gaga’s voice overpowered Crypto.com Arena, her robotic movements captivating the audience as she performed a rock version of her Grammy-winning hit “Abracadabra.”

The “Mayhem” singer is a Grammys stage veteran, having performed more than half a dozen times. She picked up eight nominations for this year’s awards show, including album of the year for “Mayhem.”

Advertisement

Gaga donned a red and black fur long-sleeve top that flowed into a long black skirt, a cage-like dome concealing her head.

Los Angeles, CA February 1, 2026 - Justin Bieber at the 68th Grammy Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Awards

Justin Bieber performs in boxers in stripped-down Grammys set

Justin Bieber took the Grammys stage Sunday for the first time in four years, performing “YUKON.” Bieber was nominated for four Grammys, including album of the year.

Her eye contact hardly wavered during the performance, her eyes often wide as they stared directly into the camera. The camera regularly abruptly panned to her musicians, who held the same wide-eyed stare as Gaga.

She leaned on a long black cane while singing, which she at one point picked up and pointed at the audience like a gun.

Advertisement

The singer had already taken home two awards leading up to her performance, including dance pop recording and remixed recording. Only minutes after leaving the stage, Gaga won pop vocal album for “Mayhem.”

Gaga trailed behind only Kendrick Lamar, who led with nine nominations. The two megastars were set to go head to head for some of the night’s biggest awards.

“Abracadabra,” a lead song on the album, received nominations for song of the year, record of the year and dance pop performance. “Disease,” also on the singer’s latest album, was up for pop solo performance.

Los Angeles, CA February 1, 2026 - Lola Young at the 68th Grammy Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Awards

Grammys 2026: The complete winners list (Updating live)

Here’s the winners list for the 2026 Grammy Awards, updating live. The top nominees include Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny and Sabrina Carpenter.

Gaga’s 2024 album, “Harlequin,” was nominated for traditional pop vocal album, which lost to “A Matter of Time” by Laufey.

“Mayhem,” Gaga’s seventh solo studio album, was released in March, a month before the pop star headlined Coachella last year. Gaga’s Grammy performance comes in the middle of her nearly yearlong Mayhem Ball tour, which will end in April.

The pop star has won 14 Grammys, including pop duo/group performance for “Die With a Smile” with Bruno Mars last year. Gaga has yet to win for album or song of the year, despite being nominated four times in each category before. She’s in the running for both Sunday.

Advertisement

Last year, the singer joined Bruno Mars on the Crypto.com Arena stage to perform “California Dreamin’” in a touching tribute to Los Angeles after the devastating wildfires. The duo’s “Die With a Smile” was nominated twice that year, including for song of the year.

Los Angeles, CA February 1, 2026 - Lady Gaga arrives on the carpet at the 68th Grammy Awards.

Entertainment & Arts

The best looks from the 2026 Grammys red carpet

The best looks from the 2026 Grammy Awards, including Chappell Roan, Lady Gaga, Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, Rosé, Olivia Dean and Kehlani.

Gaga performed a tribute to Tony Bennett in 2022 and her Grammy-winning song “Shallow” in 2019. She also took the stage in 2018, singing “Joanne” and “Million Reasons.” Her first-ever performance on the Grammys stage was in 2010, singing a duet with Elton John and a medley of her hit songs from her debut album, “The Fame.”

Gaga kicked off 2026 with tour dates in Japan. During a performance in late January, the singer delivered an emotional speech denouncing Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in the U.S. and the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration enforcement strategy.

“In a couple of days, I’m going to be heading home, and my heart is aching thinking about the people, the children, the families all over America who are being mercilessly targeted by ICE,” Gaga said, according to video footage of the event. “I’m thinking about all of their pain and how their lives are being destroyed right in front of us.”

More to Read

AwardsEntertainment & ArtsMusicGrammys

Sign up for The Envelope

Get exclusive awards season news, in-depth interviews and columnist Glenn Whipp’s must-read analysis straight to your inbox.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Itzel Luna

Itzel Luna is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She is originally from the San Fernando Valley and previously worked as a breaking news intern at The Times in 2022. Most recently, she interned for the entertainment and lifestyle section at the Associated Press. Her work can also be found at the Wall Street Journal, USA Today and CalMatters. Luna graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in sociology with data science and a master’s degree in data journalism.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Awards

Advertisement
Advertisement