Amy Madigan’s ‘Weapons’ Oscar chances, by the numbers

Her winking yet bone-chilling turn as a great aunt and better soul-sucking sorceress in “Weapons” has brought Amy Madigan her second Academy Award nomination and the most focused attention in career. Madigan’s nomination has already set a record; a win would be a further breakthrough for the actor — and horror performers in general.

40

Madigan now holds the record for most years between nominations in either actress category.

1986

She was first nominated in supporting for “Twice in a Lifetime,” an otherwise forgettable Gene Hackman film.

39

Helen Hayes, who was nominated (and won) for 1931’s “The Sin of Madelon Claudet” and 1970’s “Airport,” held the previous record for women.

42

Judd Hirsch boasts the overall gap record, via supporting nominations for “Ordinary People” (1980) and “The Fabelmans” (2022).

15

It’s been 15 years since a performer won for a horror role: Natalie Portman as a ballerina losing her grip on reality in “Black Swan.”

57

Years since a horror performance (Ruth Gordon, “Rosemary’s Baby”) led to a supporting actress Oscar. Gordon was 72 when she took home the prize in 1969.

75

In real life, Madigan is a youthful 75, but like Gordon, she exaggerated the signs of aging to enhance her performance.