Rose Byrne, ‘Train Dreams’ take top honors at 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Rose Byrne accepts the lead performance award for her turn in “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” at the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday in Hollywood.

In a smoothly run show peppered with sharp humor but, for the most part, a dearth of pointed political commentary — save for one unscripted expression of anti-ICE sentiment from “The White Lotus” star Natasha Rothwell — the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards celebrated its 41st edition on Sunday in Hollywood.

The ceremony has long served as a counterpoint to the Oscars: looser, more unpredictable, typically mounted in a beach tent by the Santa Monica Pier. For over three decades, it was held the Saturday afternoon right before the Academy Awards.

But this year, due to coastal planning for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the Spirit Awards relocated to the Hollywood Palladium (where they were last held in 1994), a venue decked out in the show’s signature blue and pink signage and decor — a pivot that proved effective.

Advertisement

“We don’t have a permit,” cracked host Ego Nwodim, riffing on scrappy independent tactics in her monologue. Her athletic hosting duties had her doing everything from cornering attending celebs such as Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons via a “sexual tension cam” to picking up her falafel order at the main entrance on Sunset Boulevard.

Last year’s event played more like a coronation for a widely favored front-runner, Sean Baker‘s “Anora.” That film would go on to sweep at the Oscars a little over a week later. The mood today was more tenuous, the industry crowd mulling in the lobby with cocktails, discussing the tail end of awards season and the controversy coming out of the Berlin Film Festival concerning politically cautious juror statements.

The movies that would be honored here, by contrast, were bolder than the Spirits usually go, resulting in a truly independent raft of winners. Rose Byrne won the lead actor prize (the Spirits have gone gender-neutral since 2022) for her commanding, ruinous turn in “If I Legs I’d Kick You.” Accepting the award, Byrne half-joked, “This character of Linda really could only exist in an independent film — she’s fierce and she’s gracious and she’s a middle-aged woman.”

Advertisement

Other awardees included the subtly wrought academia drama “Sorry, Baby,” honored for director Eva Victor‘s screenplay and its supporting actor Naomi Ackie; the star-stalking thriller “Lurker,” which took both the first feature and first screenplay awards; and Brazil’s “The Secret Agent,” claiming the prize for international film.

The afternoon’s big winner was “Train Dreams,” the little movie that could, one that emerged 13 months ago at Sundance 2025 and is now proving itself to be one of Netflix’s sturdiest Oscar contenders. It took prizes for best feature, director and cinematography, the kind of haul that suggests real momentum.

A complete list of today’s Spirit winners

FILM CATEGORIES

Best Feature

“Train Dreams” (Netflix)

Producers: Michael Heimler, Will Janowitz, Marissa McMahon, Ashley Schlaifer, Teddy Schwarzman

Director

Clint Bentley, “Train Dreams” (Netflix)

Screenplay

Eva Victor, “Sorry, Baby” (A24)

First Feature

“Lurker” (Mubi)

Director: Alex Russell

Producers: Galen Core, Archie Madekwe, Marc Marrie, Charlie McDowell, Francesco Melzi D’Eril, Duncan Montgomery, Alex Orlovsky, Olmo Schnabel, Jack Selby

First Screenplay

Alex Russell, “Lurker” (Mubi)

John Cassavetes Award

For the best feature made under $1,000,000

“Esta Isla (This Island)”

Writers/Directors/Producers: Cristian Carretero, Lorraine Jones Molina

Writer: Kisha Tikina Burgos

Breakthrough Performance

Kayo Martin, “The Plague” (Independent Film Company)

Supporting Performance

Naomi Ackie, “Sorry, Baby” (A24)

Lead Performance

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” (A24)

Robert Altman Award

For a film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast

“The Long Walk” (Lionsgate)

Director: Francis Lawrence

Casting Director: Rich Delia

Ensemble Cast: Judy Greer, Mark Hamill, Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Tut Nyuot, Joshua Odjick, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Garrett Wareing

Cinematography

Adolpho Veloso, “Train Dreams” (Netflix)

Editing

Sofía Subercaseaux, “The Testament of Ann Lee” (Searchlight Pictures)

International Film

“The Secret Agent” (Neon)

Director: Kleber Mendonça Filho

Documentary

“The Perfect Neighbor” (Netflix)

Director/Producer: Geeta Gandbhir

Producers: Sam Bisbee, Nikon Kwantu, Alisa Payne

Someone to Watch

Given to a talented filmmaker not yet widely recognized

Tatti Ribeiro, “Valentina”

Truer Than Fiction

Given to an emerging director of nonfiction features

Rajee Samarasinghe, “Your Touch Makes Others Invisible”

Producers Award

For an emerging producer of quality independent films with limited resources

Tony Yang

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

New Scripted Series

“Adolescence” (Netflix)

Creators/Executive Producers: Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham

Executive Producers: Philip Barantini, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Nina Wolarsky, Hannah Walters, Mark Herbert, Emily Feller

Co-Executive Producers: Carina Sposato, Niall Shamma, Peter Balm

New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

“Pee-wee as Himself” (HBO Max)

Executive Producers: Matt Wolf, Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Ronald Bronstein, Eli Bush, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, Paul Reubens, Candace Tomarken, Kyle Martin, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Sara Rodriguez

Advertisement

Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence” (Netflix)

Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series

Erin Doherty, “Adolescence” (Netflix)

Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series

Stephen Graham, “Adolescence” (Netflix)

Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

“Chief of War” (Apple TV)

Ensemble Cast: Charlie Brumbly, Luciane Buchanan, Cliff Curtis, Brandon Finn, Moses Goods, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Benjamin Hoetjes, Siua Ikale’o, Keala Kahuanui-Paleka, Mainei Kinimaka, Kaina Makua, Jason Momoa, Temuera Morrison, Te Kohe Tuhaka, James Udom

