‘We don’t want to be big.’ How smaller companies are shaking up animation

In nearly a quarter-century of the Oscars’ animated feature category, Disney or Pixar Studios has won 15 out of 24 times.

But ahead of the awards’ 25th year, there’s been a significant shift. Disney/Pixar hasn’t won in three years, and last year’s win by “Flow” marked the first time an independent animated film emerged victorious.

The 2026 nominations continued the trend: This is the second consecutive year two independent features — “Arco,” from production company Remembers, and “Little Amélie or the Character of Rain,” a co-production between Ikki Films and Maybe Movies — are in the race. Both premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, which their producers credit as a key part of their pathway to the Academy Awards.

“For independent movies like ours, we must have a good festival career,” said Nidia Santiago, chief executive of Ikki Films and producer of “Little Amélie.” After Cannes, “Little Amélie” was acquired by GKIDS, and “Arco” was snapped up by Neon (which also has four of the five international feature contenders — all of them Cannes premieres).

Both distributors have put together impressive campaigns that allowed two animated films with roughly $11-million budgets, or 10% of the reported budget for “KPop Demon Hunters,” to compete with the big guys. GKIDS successfully pushed for “Little Amélie” to compete in best feature at the Annie Awards for excellence in animation, a category typically reserved for major studios. “They believed we can go in front of ‘KPop’ because we have a story to tell,” said Maybe Movies CEO and producer Henri Magalon.

Remembers was founded by Ugo Bienvenu and Félix de Givry in 2018. Though “Arco” is their first feature, they’ve produced a number of animated short films. They also create animated commercials for luxury brands such as Chanel and Hermès.

“It’s a bit like Robin Hood, using commercial projects to pay ourselves and reinvest in our films,” said De Givry. “That’s the whole idea of Remembers. We like the fact that money is a means, not an end.”

“Little Amélie” is Ikki Films’ first feature as well, though it has produced over a dozen short films since its founding in 2011. “They sell very well in many countries, which allowed us to keep producing and developing other projects,” Santiago said. “We’ve also co-produced live-action features with Latin America.”

The most established company of the bunch, founded by Magalon in 2003, is Maybe Movies, which began with independent live-action films before transitioning to animation. Its first, “Ernest & Celestine” (2012), was also Oscar-nominated. “Little Amélie” is its sixth animated feature — its primary source of revenue thus far, though it’s in the final stages of developing an animated television series.

You’d imagine that in the wake of an Oscars breakthrough, Remembers, Ikki Films and Maybe Movies would be looking at ways to grow and expand. However, they are united in the belief that remaining small is crucial to their prolonged success.

A scene from “Little Amélie or the Character of Rain.” (GKIDS)

“We don’t want to be big. We just want to make good movies,” Bienvenu said. “Our goal isn’t to become the biggest studio — if we don’t have a story to tell, we will not produce one. The thing that matters is finding something that feels bigger than us. If we find it, we’ll make it.”

“What matters to us is freedom,” Bienvenu said.

“We always try to stay at the craft level, and have Remembers be a company run by craftspeople,” De Givry added. “We could become more industrial and produce more, but with that comes less creative control.”

“We want to stay small,” agreed Magalon. “We have no financial link to any studio, which grants us flexibility. If we need a 3D studio, or want to do a coproduction in Europe, we can do it. ‘Amélie’ was the first time we did a production 100% in France. It was a financial challenge, but it was a big benefit to all to be close to each other.”

That flexibility Magalon references is why these companies continue to thrive. All of them have small core teams that expand and retract as projects demand. “We’re kind of an accordion,” said Bienvenu, whose Remembers has a typical staff of 15-20, though it expanded up to 150 during the production of “Arco.” Ikki Films has a core staff of four, including Santiago, and Maybe Movies has just two. (By comparison, the directors of “Zootopia 2” have estimated that 2,000 people contributed to the film during its five-plus years in production.)

Santiago explained that “depending on the projects we do, we look for specific studios. Or we hire freelancers directly, because we like to work in unique techniques like stop-motion.” She was approached by investors to grow her company, but she turned them down.

“It would mean I’d have to focus on profits over art. I want to continue making art-house films,” said Santiago. “Our structure gives us lots of liberty. We can work on odd subjects and films that we adore, ones we really believe can find an audience.”

There’s no temptation to work with bigger budgets either. Magalon and Santiago link lower budgets to more artistic freedom, which begets better films.

“The bigger the budget, the more people want to recoup their money,” Magalon said. “But then the story gets tortured and too many people have a say.”

Or, as Santiago put it, a lower budget “makes it more human.”