For its director, ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ ensures its subjects words ‘will echo’

Sixteen weeks after Hamas militants killed more than 1,200 people in the attacks of Oct. 7, 2023, the Israeli military’s response landed with horrific force on a little girl trapped in a car with six dead relatives in Gaza City. “Come get me, please,” 6-year-old Hind Rajab pleaded over the phone, in Arabic, to volunteers at the Palestine Red Crescent Emergency Call Center in Ramallah, 56 miles away in the West Bank.

Filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania remembers being in L.A. promoting one of her movies when she first heard an audio clip of Hind’s voice circulating online. “It’s something you can’t unhear,” Ben Hania said, speaking from New York City. “I felt helpless when I heard this little girl. For me, to not feel helpless, I felt I should do this movie. Everything else seemed trivial.”

To make “The Voice of Hind Rajab,” winner of the Venice Film Festival’s grand jury award and now Oscar-nominated for international feature, the writer-director set aside her next project. “It was a period piece about the beauty of art, and this just wasn’t the time,” she explained. Instead, Ben Hania, who’s earned previous Academy Award nominations for “The Man Who Sold His Skin” and “Four Daughters,” secured permission from Hind’s mother, Wesam, to tell her daughter’s story.

Then she listened to all 70 minutes of the original audio archive from Red Crescent and decided to visualize Hind’s voice as digital sound waves that take up the entire screen. “I’ve experimented with documentary and fiction forms before, so I’ve learned how to make radical choices,” Ben Hania said. “In this movie, nothing mattered more than what Hind is saying. That’s the central thing.” The voice led Ben Hania to the listeners. “I felt as if Hind was talking to me, but she was talking to the Red Crescent dispatchers, so I felt their perspective was precious.”

Advertisement

Actor Motaz Malhees, who plays Red Crescent dispatcher Omar, holds up a picture of the real Hind Rajab in “The Voice of Hind Rajab.” (Venice Film Festival)

Ben Hania spent hours getting to know real-life emergency responders Rana Hassan Faqih, Omar A. Alqam, Mahdi M. Aljamal and Nisreen Jeries Qawas during a series of videoconference calls. She wrote the script and began searching for performers whose temperaments matched their Red Crescent counterparts. Actors were not told they were auditioning for a movie about the war in Gaza. “I didn’t want to shout it from the roof,” Ben Hania explained. “I needed to protect the process, so I asked each actor to do an improvisation. For example, Omar is fiery so I asked Motaz Malhees to improvise being angry at his boss, just to see his energy. His acting was explosive, so he was the perfect match.”

Amer Hlehel wowed Ben Hania in his audition, but when she offered him the role of Red Crescent station chief Aljamal, he turned it down. “Amer said to me, ‘People are still dying, the wound is still open, and you want me to do a movie about this?’ I told him, ‘Before you make a final decision, read the screenplay.’”

Kaouther Ben Hania. (Justin Jun Lee / For The Times)

Ben Hania’s script depicts the excruciating passage of time as the Red Crescent crew waits for authorization from the Israeli agency whose greenlight would theoretically guarantee safe passage for paramedics to drive an ambulance eight minutes through the IDF-occupied “restricted zone” and rescue Hind. When the little girl makes contact with Red Crescent, rumbling tanks and machine-gun fire can often be heard in the background. The stakes couldn’t be higher. After reading her screenplay, Hlehel had a change of heart, Ben Hania recalled. “I need to do this movie,” he told her.

Ben Hania gathered the cast and crew on a soundstage in her native Tunisia. Following a rehearsal period, cinematographer Juan Sarmiento started shooting with handheld cameras and, for the first time, actors Malhees, Hlehel, Clara Khoury and Saja Kilani heard the actual audio recordings of Hind’s voice. “They knew their lines, but in hearing the voice of Hind Rajab for the first time, their lives are really being impacted with emotion,” Ben Hania said. “I didn’t want them to use any acting tricks, I didn’t ask them to do several takes, I didn’t do ‘coverage.’ I wanted the actors to be present, like it’s a documentary.”

Reenacting Hind’s entrapment took a toll on the cast. Malhees became so rattled after one exchange with “Hind” that he started shaking and had to be calmed down by his colleagues over the next 30 minutes. Kilani, who portrayed the sensitive Rana, did not really faint, like her character, but the actor did become so sick toward the end of the shoot that she could barely walk, according to Ben Hania. “Doctors couldn’t find anything wrong with her but as soon as I said, ‘It’s a wrap,’ Saja pulled off her veil and became alive again.”

In addition to the film’s dramatization of the fraught emergency call, Ben Hania included an epilogue documenting Hind’s heartbreaking fate. When “The Voice of Hind Rajab” premiered at the Venice Film Festival, it received a 22-minute ovation. “The reaction was overwhelming,” Ben Hania said. “My obsession now is that people of the world will hear the voice of this little girl. Her voice will echo.”