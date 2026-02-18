Rose Byrne’s ‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You’ Oscar chances, by the numbers

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Rose Byrne has earned her first Oscar nomination for “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.” Her lead performance as a therapist, caretaker to an acutely ill daughter and maker of curious decisions showcases the Australian actor’s distinctive gift for tragicomedy.

2007

Byrne, possessed of the saddest, most compelling resting face since Garbo’s, broke through in the U.S. with “The Dead Girl,” “28 Weeks Later” and the FX series “Damages.”

2

Byrne’s moral ambiguity and haunted expressions as a young attorney on “Damages” brought her two Emmy nominations.

30s

In her 30s, Byrne showcased her range in horror, with three “Insidious” films, and broad comedy, with memorable turns as the haughty antagonist in “Bridesmaids” (2011) and an insult-dripping international criminal in “Spy” (2015).

1980s

Byrne’s star turn as an ambitious, tortured, caustically funny aerobics instructor on the 2021-23 Apple TV series “Physical” might be considered a precursor to her Oscar-nominated role.

46

Now, at age 46, Byrne has received the most accolades of her career for “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You,” including L.A. and New York critics’ prizes and, perhaps a little belatedly, the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s “Breakthrough Performance Award.”

1

Jessie Buckley’s devastating performance in “Hamnet” is favored to win over Byrne’s at the Oscars.

4

But the most recent lead actress winners — Jessica Chastain in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”; Michelle Yeoh in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Emma Stone in “Poor Things”; and Mikey Madison in ”Anora” — trend serio-comic, suggesting the possibility of a different outcome.