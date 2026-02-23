Ethan Hawke’s ‘Blue Moon’ Oscar chances, by the numbers

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

His loquacious turn as part raconteur, more parts insecure real-life lyricist Lorenz Hart in longtime collaborator Richard Linklater’s “Blue Moon” has brought Ethan Hawke his first lead actor and fifth total Oscar nomination in a notably varied Hollywood career.

3

Three of Hawke’s nominations have come for acting, with two for supporting roles, in Antoine Fuqua’s “Training Day” (2001) and Linklater’s “Boyhood” (2014).

2

The other two were for co-writing the “Before Sunset” (2004) and “Before Midnight” (2013) installments of Linklater’s romantic trilogy.

80%

The percentage of Hawke’s Oscar nominations that have been Linklater-related.

4

Hawke is just one director’s muse among a quartet of 2026 acting nominees. Michael B. Jordan (Ryan Coogler), Renate Reinsve (Joachim Trier) and Emma Stone (Yorgos Lanthimos) have all made multiple projects with the filmmakers behind their nominated performances.

18

Like lead actor competitor Timothée Chalamet (“Marty Supreme”), Hawke first gained notice as a fresh-faced youth: Both had breakthrough feature film roles at 18, Chalamet in 2014’s “Interstellar” and Hawke in 1989’s “Dead Poets Society.”

100+

In the course of his career, Hawke has amassed a polymath’s list of credits by acting in, writing and directing a wide range of films.

2x

Hawke has twice starred in horror movies (“The Purge,” “Black Phone 2”) released within weeks of Oscar-nominated projects.

2025

Hawke also leads the cast of FX’s lauded “The Lowdown,” which premiered last fall.

55

An Oscar win, at 55, would seem fitting for a multidimensional, seemingly well-liked Hollywood veteran.