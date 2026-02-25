How to watch the 2026 Actor Awards (and everything else you need to know)

The Actor Awards, previously known as the SAG Awards, will take place on Sunday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The Actor Awards are ready for their close-up.

The ceremony, previously known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards, will don its new name this weekend. Inspired by the show’s statuette, the new name is meant to provide “clearer recognition” for audiences tuning in, SAG-AFTRA said in November when revealing the rebrand. However, the show promises to still recognize the best film and television performances of the year.

The awards are voted on by members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, giving insight into how the actors’ branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences might vote for the Oscars.

Here’s everything you need to know about the ceremony.

When is the show?

The 32nd Actor Awards will take place Sunday at 5 p.m. Pacific at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall. The show is expected to run for about two hours.

Advertisement

Awards The full list of 2026 Actor Awards nominations The nominations for the 2026 Actor Awards — formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards — have been announced. The top nominees include ‘One Battle After Another’ and ‘The Studio.’

How can I watch?

For the third year in a row, Netflix will stream the ceremony live. Previously, the awards show aired for 25 years on TNT and TBS, but struggled to reach cable viewers. The multi-year Netflix-SAG contract comes as the streamer continues to expand its presence in live events.

Who is hosting?

Kristen Bell will return to host the awards again this year. This is Bell’s third time emceeing the ceremony after stints in 2018 and 2025.

When Netflix revealed Bell’s return in early February, she told Tudum that there was something “so special and divine” about the opportunity. “I’m just very grateful that it’s me, because I like entertaining, and I like being goofy, and I like making people smile. So to be given this stage, it feels like an award in and of itself,” she said. She also teased that she may sing again.

Advertisement

Awards The biggest snubs and surprises of the 2026 Actor Awards nominations Awards columnist Glenn Whipp breaks down the film nominations for the 2026 Actor Awards, and explains what SAG voters’ preferences might mean for the Oscar race.

What’s nominated?

“One Battle After Another” led the film slate with seven nominations, including cast in a motion picture and individual recognition for actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Chase Infiniti, Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro and Sean Penn.

Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” trailed behind with five nominations. Michael B. Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku and Miles Caton each earned individual nominations, as well as nods for the film’s cast and stunt ensembles.

On the television side, Apple TV’s “The Studio” received five nominations, including one for performance by an ensemble in a comedy series. Seth Rogen, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz and the late Catherine O’Hara were also individually nominated.

HBO’s “The White Lotus” and Netflix’s “Adolescence” followed with four nominations each, including one for 16-year-old Owen Cooper.

Harrison Ford will receive the Life Achievement Award, considered SAG-AFTRA’s highest honor.

Here’s the full list of nominees.