Advertisement
Awards

Amy Madigan dedicates Actor Award to ‘union people’: ‘They’re not going to bust us’

Amy Madigan accepts the Actor Award on stage.
Amy Madigan won the Actor Award for her supporting role as Aunt Gladys in Zach Cregger’s “Weapons.”
(Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images)
Malia Mendez. (Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)
By Malia Mendez
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Amy Madigan is now a first-time Actor Award winner.

The “Weapons” actor scored in the supporting actress category on Sunday for her performance as the unhinged aunt Gladys Lilly in the Zach Cregger-directed horror film. She beat out Teyana Taylor (“One Battle After Another”), Odessa A’Zion (“Marty Supreme”), Ariana Grande (“Wicked: For Good”) and Wunmi Mosaku (“Sinners”).

The win shakes up the Oscars race for supporting actress, which prior to Madigan’s Actor Award victory seemed to be in Taylor’s favor.

Los Angeles, CA. November 7, 2025 - Actress Amy Madigan in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. (Ian Spanier/For The Times)

Awards

For ‘Weapons’ standout Amy Madigan, awards attention is ‘a little daunting’

After captivating audiences as Aunt Gladys in the summer horror hit, Madigan is navigating Oscar buzz, press interest and ‘exciting’ conversations about what’s next.

“It’s such an honor to be here. I’ve been doing this a long ass time,” Madigan said as she accepted the honor Sunday evening.

Advertisement

“Gladys has surprised me. She’s getting a lot of love back,” Madigan said. “I didn’t know y’all want to hang out with her.”

The actor also offered a message of camaraderie to her fellow SAG-AFTRA members, citing the Chicago upbringing that made her a “union person.”

“We’re all union people,” she continued, “and I don’t care what somebody says. They’re not going to bust us, ever.”

Advertisement

Awards

Amy Madigan opens up about ‘crazy-making’ fire recovery, Elia Kazan’s Oscar and more

In this week’s episode of The Envelope podcast, the ‘Weapons’ star discusses finding viral fame with her Oscar-nominated role as Aunt Gladys after years of ups and downs.

Madigan went on to give a shout-out to her fellow “Weapons” cast members Julia Garner, Josh Brolin and others.

Madigan was the sole “Weapons” star nominated at this year’s Actor Awards. She also received nominations from the Golden Globe Awards, Critics Choice Awards and Academy Awards. Her earned last Oscar nomination 40 years ago for her performance as the fiery Sunny in “Twice in a Lifetime” (1985).

“I haven’t done this in a while, so it feels like a new experience for me, but I know what it is very well,” Madigan told The Times in a November interview about the awards buzz.

“It’s a little daunting at times,” she added.

Amy Madigan

Awards

Amy Madigan’s ‘Weapons’ Oscar chances, by the numbers

Nominated for her viral turn as Aunt Gladys in the summer horror hit, Madigan’s achievements are scarily rare. We dig into the stats.

But like her “Weapons” character, Madigan is fearless, having used a stunt double for only the very last scene in a physically demanding movie.

As for everything before that, the actor said, “I did all that running and all that ridiculous stuff.”

“I think everybody was holding their breath a little bit going, ‘Oh, I hope she doesn’t slip and crash into something,’ which I didn’t,” she said. “I’m proud of that.”

More to Read

AwardsEntertainment & ArtsMovies

Sign up for The Envelope

Get exclusive awards season news, in-depth interviews and columnist Glenn Whipp’s must-read analysis straight to your inbox.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Malia Mendez

Malia Mendez is an Entertainment and Arts reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at The Times as a reporting fellow. Mendez graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s in journalism and began her reporting career at the Stanford Daily. Her byline can be found in Los Angeles Magazine, the Orange County Register and Peninsula Press. She is from Irvine.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Awards

Advertisement
Advertisement