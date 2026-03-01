Amy Madigan dedicates Actor Award to ‘union people’: ‘They’re not going to bust us’

Amy Madigan won the Actor Award for her supporting role as Aunt Gladys in Zach Cregger’s “Weapons.”

Amy Madigan is now a first-time Actor Award winner.

The “Weapons” actor scored in the supporting actress category on Sunday for her performance as the unhinged aunt Gladys Lilly in the Zach Cregger-directed horror film. She beat out Teyana Taylor (“One Battle After Another”), Odessa A’Zion (“Marty Supreme”), Ariana Grande (“Wicked: For Good”) and Wunmi Mosaku (“Sinners”).

The win shakes up the Oscars race for supporting actress, which prior to Madigan’s Actor Award victory seemed to be in Taylor’s favor.

“It’s such an honor to be here. I’ve been doing this a long ass time,” Madigan said as she accepted the honor Sunday evening.

“Gladys has surprised me. She’s getting a lot of love back,” Madigan said. “I didn’t know y’all want to hang out with her.”

The actor also offered a message of camaraderie to her fellow SAG-AFTRA members, citing the Chicago upbringing that made her a “union person.”

“We’re all union people,” she continued, “and I don’t care what somebody says. They’re not going to bust us, ever.”

Madigan went on to give a shout-out to her fellow “Weapons” cast members Julia Garner, Josh Brolin and others.

Madigan was the sole “Weapons” star nominated at this year’s Actor Awards. She also received nominations from the Golden Globe Awards, Critics Choice Awards and Academy Awards. Her earned last Oscar nomination 40 years ago for her performance as the fiery Sunny in “Twice in a Lifetime” (1985).

“I haven’t done this in a while, so it feels like a new experience for me, but I know what it is very well,” Madigan told The Times in a November interview about the awards buzz.

“It’s a little daunting at times,” she added.

But like her “Weapons” character, Madigan is fearless, having used a stunt double for only the very last scene in a physically demanding movie.

As for everything before that, the actor said, “I did all that running and all that ridiculous stuff.”

“I think everybody was holding their breath a little bit going, ‘Oh, I hope she doesn’t slip and crash into something,’ which I didn’t,” she said. “I’m proud of that.”