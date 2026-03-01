Catherine O’Hara wins posthumous Actor Award for ‘The Studio’

Catherine O’Hara and Seth Rogen in “The Studio.” O’Hara won a posthumous Actor Award for her role in the Hollywood satire.

Catherine O’Hara won a posthumous Actor Award for actress in a comedy series for her role in “The Studio.”

Show co-creator Seth Rogen accepted the award and gave an emotional speech on her behalf during the ceremony, which took place Sunday night at the Shrine Auditorium and was streamed live on Netflix.

“I know she would have been honored to receive this award from her fellow performers, who I know she respected so much — she was such big fans of all of yours,” Rogen said. He said he marveled at her ability to be “generous and kind and gracious while never ever minimizing her own talents.”

“She knew she could destroy and she wanted to destroy every day on set,” he said, adding that O’Hara would rewrite her scenes and email them to Rogen and show co-creator Evan Goldberg the evening before each shoot.

Rogen said O’Hara also taught him that you could be a genius and still be kind.

O’Hara died in late January, at the age of 71, from a pulmonary embolism as a result of rectal cancer. In “The Studio,” which would turn out to be her final screen role, she brought frantic wit to her portrayal of Patty Leigh, a former head of the fictional Continental Studios who pivots to producing after being ousted from her position by her mentee Matt Remick (Seth Rogen).

The late actor was nominated in the category alongside her co-star Kathryn Hahn, who plays foul-mouthed studio marketing executive Maya Mason in the Hollywood satire. Other nominees included Jean Smart (“Hacks”), Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”) and Kristen Wiig (“Palm Royale”).

O’Hara is the first woman in the history of the Screen Actors Guild to win an individual trophy posthumously. She also won as an ensemble member in “The Studio.”

She previously won in the category for the final season of “Schitt’s Creek.”