The best looks from the 2026 Actors Awards red carpet

The Screen Actors Guild Awards have been rebranded to the Actor Awards this year. As awards shows undergo major changes, including introducing new categories and moving to new platforms, the only thing that is constant is the red carpet parade of fashion.

Following a breakout year, Teyana Taylor has ruled one red carpet after another this season. She turned heads at the Golden Globes in a custom Schiaparelli bustier gown (with a built-in bedazzled thong), then covered up from head to toe in a plum trench coat-inspired Burberry dress at the BAFTAs. Her co-star Chase Infiniti has also been a sartorial standout in several structured strapless gowns. Other leading ladies sure to steal the spotlight include Kate Hudson and Emma Stone. On the TV side, Jenna Ortega is among the stars who has made a splash in the last few years while veterans Keri Russell, Claire Danes and Michelle Williams continue to impress.

The Actor Awards, hosted by Kristen Bell for the third time, will stream at 5 p.m. on Netflix live from Shrine Auditorium in L.A.

Here’s the best fashion from the 2026 Actor Award, captured by The Times’ photo team.

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell is the hostess with the mostess at the Actor Awards. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph wows in a Saiid Kobeisy gown. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron goes for Gothic glamour in Monique Lhuillier. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Hannah Stocking

Social media influencer Hannah Stocking arrives at the Actor Awards. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Paige DeSorbo

We’re giggly over reality star and Actor Awards pre-show host Paige DeSorbo’s Marmar Halim gown. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Erin Lim Rhodes