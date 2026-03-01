Advertisement
The best looks from the 2026 Actors Awards red carpet

Dove Cameron, wearing a black and white ball gown, poses on the red carpet.
Dove Cameron stuns on the Actor Awards red carpet.   (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Maane Khatchatourian. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Maane Khatchatourian
Deputy Editor, Entertainment and Arts Follow
Photography by 
Myung J. Chun
 and Christina House
The Screen Actors Guild Awards have been rebranded to the Actor Awards this year. As awards shows undergo major changes, including introducing new categories and moving to new platforms, the only thing that is constant is the red carpet parade of fashion.

Following a breakout year, Teyana Taylor has ruled one red carpet after another this season. She turned heads at the Golden Globes in a custom Schiaparelli bustier gown (with a built-in bedazzled thong), then covered up from head to toe in a plum trench coat-inspired Burberry dress at the BAFTAs. Her co-star Chase Infiniti has also been a sartorial standout in several structured strapless gowns. Other leading ladies sure to steal the spotlight include Kate Hudson and Emma Stone. On the TV side, Jenna Ortega is among the stars who has made a splash in the last few years while veterans Keri Russell, Claire Danes and Michelle Williams continue to impress.

The Actor Awards, hosted by Kristen Bell for the third time, will stream at 5 p.m. on Netflix live from Shrine Auditorium in L.A.

Here’s the best fashion from the 2026 Actor Award, captured by The Times’ photo team.

READ MORE: Winners list | Full coverage

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell, wearing a silver gown, poses on the red carpet.
Kristen Bell is the hostess with the mostess at the Actor Awards.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph, wearing a black and white beaded gown, poses on the red carpet with a feather boa.
Sheryl Lee Ralph wows in a Saiid Kobeisy gown.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron, wearing a black and white ball gown, poses on the red carpet.
Dove Cameron goes for Gothic glamour in Monique Lhuillier.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Hannah Stocking

Hannah Stocking, wearing a metallic green dress with a high slit, poses on the red carpet.
Social media influencer Hannah Stocking arrives at the Actor Awards.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Paige DeSorbo

Paige DeSorbo, wearing a brown strapless gown, poses on the red carpet.
We’re giggly over reality star and Actor Awards pre-show host Paige DeSorbo’s Marmar Halim gown.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Erin Lim Rhodes

Erin Lim Rhodes, wearing a red gown, smiles on the red carpet.
“E! Live From the Red Carpet” host Erin Lim Rhodes stuns in red.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Maane Khatchatourian

Maane Khatchatourian is a deputy editor for Entertainment and Arts. Before joining The Times in 2022, she spent almost 10 years at Variety as a news editor. Her writing has also appeared in Entertainment Weekly, KCET.org and the Glendale News-Press. Born in Armenia and raised in Glendale, she studied communication, art history and sociocultural linguistics at UC Santa Barbara and journalism at Columbia University.

Myung J. Chun

Myung J. Chun has been a photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1999. He started as a still photographer and then moved to videography from 2007 to 2018. Chun won an Emmy in 2011 for his work on a multimedia project about innocent victims of gang violence. He previously worked for the Los Angeles Daily News, a position he started in 1988 while attending Cal State Northridge.

Christina House

Christina House is a staff photojournalist with the Los Angeles Times. She joined the visual journalism team in 2017 after 10 years as a freelance photographer. House won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography and the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award for Domestic Photography for “Hollywood’s Finest,” an intimate look into the life of a pregnant 22-year-old woman living on the street. She received the 2021 Cliff Edom New America Award and was honored for her work on “Game Changers: A Celebration of Women in Sports” from the 2021 National Press Photographers Assn.’s Best of Photojournalism awards.

