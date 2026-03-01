Actor Awards 2026: The complete winners list

The 32nd Actor Awards — formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards — will be held Sunday, March 1, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

When the Screen Actors Guild gathers to present its annual awards for the 32nd time on Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Shrine Auditorium in L.A., the event will have a new name: the Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA. The new moniker aligns with the name of the statuette that’s been presented to winners since 1995 (but a lot of folks are still referring to them as the SAG Awards). The show will stream live on Netflix, with Kristen Bell hosting for the third time, after previous gigs in 2018 and 2025.

In the film categories, just two weeks before the Academy Awards, the top contenders are “One Battle After Another” and “Sinners.” Paul Thomas Anderson’s political thriller led all films with seven nominations, including cast in a motion picture and individual recognition for actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Chase Infiniti, Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro and Sean Penn.

“One Battle’s” toughest competition will likely be Ryan Coogler’s Southern vampire horror-musical, “Sinners,” which earned five nominations. Michael B. Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku and Miles Caton each earned individual nominations, as well as nods for the film’s cast and stunt ensembles.

Timothée Chalamet, nominated for male actor in a leading role for “Marty Supreme,” could be the first performer to win in consecutive years after taking home the Actor last year for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in “A Complete Unknown.” “Marty Supreme” has three nominations overall, including Odessa A’zion for female actor in a supporting role and performance by a cast in a motion picture.

In television, Apple TV’s “The Studio” scored the most nominations, with five, including one for performance by an ensemble in a comedy series. The show’s individual nominees are Seth Rogen, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz and the late Catherine O’Hara.

HBO’s “The White Lotus” and Netflix’s “Adolescence” followed with four nominations each. The latter’s nominees include 16-year-old Owen Cooper, who would be the youngest performer to win an individual Actor Award. Currently, the youngest winner is Kate Winslet, who was 20 when she won for female actor in a supporting role for “Sense and Sensibility” in 1996.

Harrison Ford will be presented the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award during the telecast. Recent honorees include Jane Fonda, Barbra Streisand and Sally Field.

Follow along as we update the list live throughout the evening. Nearly everyone in attendance will go home with an actor, but who will take home an Actor statuette?

Performance by a cast in a motion picture

“ Frankenstein ”

“ Hamnet ”

“ Marty Supreme ”

“ One Battle After Another ”

“ Sinners ”

Performance by a female actor in a leading role

Jessie Buckley , “Hamnet”

Rose Byrne , “ If I Had Legs I’d Kick You ”

Kate Hudson , “Song Sung Blue”

Chase Infiniti , “One Battle After Another”

Emma Stone , “Bugonia”

Performance by a male actor in a leading role

Timothée Chalamet , “Marty Supreme”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”

Ethan Hawke , “ Blue Moon ”

Michael B. Jordan , “Sinners”

Jesse Plemons, “Bugonia”

Performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Odessa A’Zion, “Marty Supreme”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked: For Good”

Amy Madigan, “Weapons”

Wunmi Mosaku , “Sinners”

Teyana Taylor , “One Battle After Another”

Performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Miles Caton, “Sinners”

Benicio del Toro , “One Battle After Another”

Jacob Elordi , “Frankenstein”

Paul Mescal , “Hamnet”

Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”

Performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

“ Abbott Elementary ”

“ The Bear ”

“ Hacks ”

“ Only Murders in the Building ”

“ The Studio ”

Performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Kathryn Hahn, “The Studio”

Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Kristen Wiig, “Palm Royale”

Performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio”

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”

Seth Rogen, “The Studio”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Performance by an ensemble in a drama series

“ The Diplomat ”

“Landman”

“ The Pitt ”

“ Severance ”

“ The White Lotus ”

Performance by a female actor in a drama series

Britt Lower, “Severance”

Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”

Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”

Performance by a male actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Walton Goggins , “The White Lotus”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Noah Wyle , “The Pitt”

Performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series

Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me”

Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”

Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”

Christine Tremarco, “Adolescence”

Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”

Performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series

Jason Bateman, “Black Rabbit”

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”

Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”

Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me”

Action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

“ F1 ”

“Frankenstein”

“ Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning ”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

Action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series

“Andor”

“Landman”

“The Last of Us”

“Squid Game”

“Stranger Things”