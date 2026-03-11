How to watch the 2026 Oscars and everything else you need to know

Conan O’Brien will host the 2026 Academy Awards, which will air Sunday on ABC.

Get your ballots ready, the 2026 Oscars are around the corner.

The 98th Academy Awards will be held Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where Hollywood’s biggest names will celebrate the best films of the year for a final time.

Will “Sinners” score big following its record-breaking 16 nominations? Can Timothée Chalamet pull off a win for “Marty Supreme”? Will “One Battle After Another” continue its near awards-season sweep for best picture? Tune in to the 2026 Oscars to find out.

When is the show?

The 98th Academy Awards will be held Sunday at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The show will kick off at 4 p.m. Pacific.

How can I watch the Oscars?

The 2026 Oscars will air on ABC, and those with cable subscriptions can also watch the show by logging into the ABC app or abc.com. The telecast will also stream live on Hulu, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV. Internationally, the ceremony will be broadcast in more than 200 territories. You can check your local listings here.

The show will stream exclusively on YouTube starting in 2029.

How can I watch the red carpet?

“Chicken Shop Date” host Amelia Dimoldenberg will return, for the third year in a row, as social media ambassador and correspondent for the official red carpet, which will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on ABC and Hulu.

For extended coverage, E! will begin its red carpet broadcast at 1 p.m. ABC’s coverage begins at 12:30 p.m., followed by “The Oscars Red Carpet Show,” hosted by Tamron Hall and Jesse Palmer.

Who is hosting the Oscars?

Conan O’Brien will host the awards for his second consecutive year. The comedian’s return was announced less than a month after the 2025 Oscars. O’Brien told the New Yorker in February that he’s been going to comedy clubs to test material for the show.

“I grew up watching Bob Hope do it, Johnny Carson do it. So it’s a very cool thing to be connected to. As you know, I’m very interested in history, and this thing has been around for a hundred years — almost a hundred years — so let’s have fun with it, is my attitude,” O’Brien said.

What is nominated?

Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” broke the record for most Oscar nominations for a single film with 16, including acting nods for Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo and Wunmi Mosaku. Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” trailed closely behind with 13 nominations and Josh Safdie’s “Marty Supreme” snagged nine nominations.

Who are the best picture contenders?

“Bugonia”

“F1”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“The Secret Agent”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

“Train Dreams”

Check out the complete list of nominees here.

Who is performing?

The academy will limit performances from the original song category to just two of the five nominees. According to a letter sent to nominees obtained by Variety, show producers explained that only two songs were chosen because of their “defining role in their global cultural impact and audience connection this year.”

“Given the limited time within the broadcast, the addition of our Casting Oscar, and a desire to create a fast-paced, entertaining and cohesive show, the live performance focus will be concentrated on two musical moments this year,” the letter explained.

Miles Caton and Raphael Saadiq from “Sinners” will perform “I Lied to You” alongside Misty Copeland, Eric Gales, Buddy Guy, Brittany Howard, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Jayme Lawson, Li Jun Li, Bobby Rush, Shaboozey and Alice Smith. “KPop Demon Hunters” singers Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami will take to the stage to perform “Golden.”

In addition to the music “moments,” the show will include appearances by Josh Groban and the Los Angeles Master Chorale.

Barbra Streisand will also reportedly perform a tribute to her “The Way We Were” co-star Robert Redford during the In Memoriam segment. Josh Groban and the Los Angeles Master Chorale will also perform at the ceremony, though their role has not yet been disclosed.

Who is presenting?

Last year’s acting winners, Adrien Brody (“The Brutalist”), Kieran Culkin (“A Real Pain”), Mikey Madison (“Anora”) and Zoe Saldaña (“Emilia Perez”), will present this year’s awards.

Other presenters include Javier Bardem, Chris Evans, Chase Infiniti, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Maya Rudolph, Will Arnett, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal and Gwyneth Paltrow.

What should I know about the parties?

Elton John’s annual viewing party, hosted by John, David Furnish, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, will feature a performance by “Messy” singer and recent Grammy winner Lola Young.

The official Oscars after-party, the Governors Ball, will start immediately after the ceremony. The event boasts a menu created by Wolfgang Puck and signature cocktails by mixologist Charles Joly.

The 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party moved to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art this year and will be held at the new David Geffen Galleries.

Which roads will be closed as a result of the Oscars?

Streets around the Dolby Theatre began closing for the Oscars earlier this month, including Johnny Grant Way, Orange Drive and Hollywood Boulevard. On Sunday, sections of Hollywood will close for the awards show. Maps of road closures can be viewed here.

These roads and sidewalks will be closed from 12:01 a.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday:



Hawthorn Alley from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue

Orange Drive from Hollywood Boulevard to Lanewood Avenue

North sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to 300 feet east of Highland Avenue (no pedestrian access)

South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to 300 feet east of Highland Avenue (8-foot pedestrian access)

South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard directly in front of the north-south Hawthorn Alley (no pedestrian access to cross alley)

East sidewalk and curb lane of Highland Avenue from Yucca Street to Sunset Boulevard (8-foot pedestrian access, 300 feet south of Hollywood Boulevard only)

West sidewalk of Highland Avenue from Hollywood Boulevard to Sunset Boulevard

West curb of Highland Avenue from Johnny Grant Way to Hollywood Boulevard

These roads and sidewalks will be closed from 4 a.m. Sunday through 4 a.m. Monday:



North and south crosswalks on Hollywood Boulevard at the Highland Avenue intersection

Highland Avenue from Sunset Boulevard to Franklin Avenue

Hollywood Boulevard from La Brea Avenue to Orange Drive

Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Cahuenga Boulevard.

These roads and sidewalks will be limited to local residents, business needs and emergency vehicles from 12:01 a.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday:



Hawthorn Avenue between Orange Drive and La Brea Avenue

Hawthorn Avenue between Highland Avenue and McCadden Place

McCadden Place between Yucca Street and Hollywood Boulevard

Yucca Street between Highland Avenue and Wilcox Avenue

Wilcox Avenue between Sunset Boulevard and Cahuenga Boulevard

South sidewalk of Franklin Avenue from Orchid Avenue to Highland Avenue

Hillcrest Road south of Franklin Avenue to the dead end

Times staff writer Grace Toohey contributed to this report.