Amy Madigan wins Oscar for ‘Weapons,’ 40 years after her first nomination

Amy Madigan won the Oscar for supporting actress for her role as Aunt Gladys in ‘Weapons.’

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Amy Madigan was horror’s secret weapon this awards season, and now she has the gold to prove it.

Madigan won the Academy Award for supporting actress for her turn as the ginger wig-donning witch Aunt Gladys in Zach Cregger’s “Weapons.” She was the supernatural film’s sole nominee and beat out contenders Teyana Taylor (“One Battle After Another”), Wunmi Mosaku (“Sinners”), Elle Fanning (“Sentimental Value”) and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (“Sentimental Value”) for the award.

“This is great!” Madigan exclaimed as she accepted the honor Sunday evening.

The actor added that the press has repeatedly asked her what’s different about this nomination from her first several decades ago.

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“What’s different is I have this little gold guy,” she quipped.

Madigan’s role in “Weapons” was so iconic that ceremony host Conan O’Brien parodied her character in his opening monologue, running with a trail of children behind him through various Oscar-nominated movies — from “Sinners” to “KPop Demon Hunters” (in animated form).

With her nomination for “Weapons,” Madigan set a new record for the longest gap between Oscar nominations for an actress. She earned her last nod 40 years ago for her performance as Sunny in 1985’s “Twice in a Lifetime,” directed by Bud Yorkin and starring Gene Hackman.

This awards season, Madigan also received nominations from the Golden Globe Awards, Critics Choice Awards and Actor Awards, the latter two of which she turned into wins.

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The actor referenced her decades-long career as she dedicated her Actor Award win to her fellow SAG-AFTRA members earlier this month: “It’s such an honor to be here. I’ve been doing this a long-ass time.”

“Gladys has surprised me. She’s getting a lot of love back,” Madigan said. “I didn’t know y’all want to hang out with her.”

The veteran performer expressed similar surprise about her “Weapons” character’s rapid rise to icon status in a recent episode of The Times’ Envelope podcast.

“I thought people would really have a good time with Aunt Gladys,” she said. “But the night that we opened it was, ‘Boom.’ So this was all a surprise to me.”

Madigan added that she and Cregger were in conversation about a Gladys prequel movie, which would likely explore her origins and journey to witchcraft.

“What that will be, I don’t know. I like mystery in things, and Gladys is a mystery, but I trust Zach implicitly,” Madigan said. “So I’m very curious if we get to make it and what will happen.”