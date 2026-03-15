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Awards

Amy Madigan wins Oscar for ‘Weapons,’ 40 years after her first nomination

Amy Madigan holds her Oscar on stage.
Amy Madigan won the Oscar for supporting actress for her role as Aunt Gladys in ‘Weapons.’
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Malia Mendez. (Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)
By Malia Mendez
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Amy Madigan was horror’s secret weapon this awards season, and now she has the gold to prove it.

Madigan won the Academy Award for supporting actress for her turn as the ginger wig-donning witch Aunt Gladys in Zach Cregger’s “Weapons.” She was the supernatural film’s sole nominee and beat out contenders Teyana Taylor (“One Battle After Another”), Wunmi Mosaku (“Sinners”), Elle Fanning (“Sentimental Value”) and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (“Sentimental Value”) for the award.

“This is great!” Madigan exclaimed as she accepted the honor Sunday evening.

The actor added that the press has repeatedly asked her what’s different about this nomination from her first several decades ago.

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“What’s different is I have this little gold guy,” she quipped.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Amy Madigan accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role Award for "Weapons" onstage during the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

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Amy Madigan won the Actor Award for her supporting role as Aunt Gladys in Zach Cregger’s ‘Weapons.’

Madigan’s role in “Weapons” was so iconic that ceremony host Conan O’Brien parodied her character in his opening monologue, running with a trail of children behind him through various Oscar-nominated movies — from “Sinners” to “KPop Demon Hunters” (in animated form).

With her nomination for “Weapons,” Madigan set a new record for the longest gap between Oscar nominations for an actress. She earned her last nod 40 years ago for her performance as Sunny in 1985’s “Twice in a Lifetime,” directed by Bud Yorkin and starring Gene Hackman.

This awards season, Madigan also received nominations from the Golden Globe Awards, Critics Choice Awards and Actor Awards, the latter two of which she turned into wins.

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The actor referenced her decades-long career as she dedicated her Actor Award win to her fellow SAG-AFTRA members earlier this month: “It’s such an honor to be here. I’ve been doing this a long-ass time.”

“Gladys has surprised me. She’s getting a lot of love back,” Madigan said. “I didn’t know y’all want to hang out with her.”

Los Angeles, CA. November 7, 2025 - Actress Amy Madigan in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. (Ian Spanier/For The Times)

Awards

For ‘Weapons’ standout Amy Madigan, awards attention is ‘a little daunting’

After captivating audiences as Aunt Gladys in the summer horror hit, Madigan is navigating Oscar buzz, press interest and ‘exciting’ conversations about what’s next.

The veteran performer expressed similar surprise about her “Weapons” character’s rapid rise to icon status in a recent episode of The Times’ Envelope podcast.

“I thought people would really have a good time with Aunt Gladys,” she said. “But the night that we opened it was, ‘Boom.’ So this was all a surprise to me.”

Madigan added that she and Cregger were in conversation about a Gladys prequel movie, which would likely explore her origins and journey to witchcraft.

“What that will be, I don’t know. I like mystery in things, and Gladys is a mystery, but I trust Zach implicitly,” Madigan said. “So I’m very curious if we get to make it and what will happen.”

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Malia Mendez

Malia Mendez is an Entertainment and Arts reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at The Times as a reporting fellow. Mendez graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s in journalism and began her reporting career at the Stanford Daily. Her byline can be found in Los Angeles Magazine, the Orange County Register and Peninsula Press. She is from Irvine.

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