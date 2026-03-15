Conan O’Brien retains his throne as King of the Oscars with opening monologue

Conan O’Brien during the 98th Annual Academy Awards held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

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Security is tight at this year’s Oscar’s awards, and the major concerns came from the opera and ballet communities, Conan O’brien joked as he kicked off the 98th Academy Awards.

“They’re just mad you left out jazz,” O’Brien quips at Timothée Chalamet, who smiled from the crowd.

The “Marty Supreme” actor faced backlash earlier this month over remarks he made about the arts during a Variety and CNN town hall with Matthew McConaughey in February.

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Chalamet said he appreciated those working to keep movie theaters alive, noting he doesn’t “want to be working in ballet or opera or things where it’s like, ‘Hey! Keep this thing alive.’ Even though it’s like no one cares about this anymore.”

O’Brien acknowledged the “very chaotic, frightening times,” during Sunday’s awards, all the while landing friendly quips to the star-studded audience during his opening monologue.

The Oscars are “particularly resonant” during times of turmoil, he said, noting that 31 countries across six continents were represented in the show.

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“Every film we salute is a product of thousands of people speaking different language, working hard to make something of beauty,” O’Brien said. “We pay tribute tonight, not just to film, but to the ideals of global artistry, collaboration, patience, resilience, and that rarest of qualities today: optimism.”

The comedian joked that Sunday’s awards was the first time Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos was in a theater. O’Brien also warned the show might get political, and said anyone who is uncomfortable can catch an alternate version of the show “hosted by Kid Rock at the Dave and Busters down the street” a jab at the MAGA-fueled Super Bowl halftime show earlier this year.

O’Brien acknowledged the major movies up for awards this year, with “Sinners” receiving a round of applause from the audience. The movie broke records this year with 16 nominations.

“I’m honored to be the last human host of the Academy Awards. Next year it’s gonna be a Waymo with a tux,” O’Brien said.

The comedian, who returned to the Oscars stage Sunday after emceeing last year, started the show with a pre-recorded scene of him backstage, where he was given pale makeup and a short orange wig, resembling Gladys from the movie “Weapons.”

The montage features O’Brien running through film sets of various nominated movies as a group of children run after him, an homage to the movie’s infamous scene. O’Brien even became animated as he appeared in the Netflix movie “KPop Demon Hunters.”

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O’Brien eventually makes it to the Oscars stage, with the children still running after him.

O’Brien’s return was confirmed just weeks after last year’s awards show , much earlier than the typical fall announcement by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. O’Brien’s performance was well-received last year and helped the telecast gain a slight bump in audience ratings, marking a five-year high.

“Conan was the perfect host — skillfully guiding us through the evening with humor, warmth and reverence,” academy Chief Executive Bill Kramer and former president Janet Yang said in a statement announcing the return engagement.

After signing off from late-night TV, O’Brien launched the Emmy-winning HBO Max travel show “Conan O’Brien Must Go.” He received the Mark Twain Prize for lifetime achievement in comedy in early 2025. The 62-year-old also hosts the podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.”

O’Brien kept last year’s jokes light, directing friendly jabs at some of the attendees. The comedian stayed away from politics, though he did acknowledge the devastating wildfires that struck the region, saying, “in a moment such as this, any awards show can seem self-indulgent and superfluous.”

“Last year when I hosted, Los Angeles was on fire. But this year, everything is going great,” O’Brien said.