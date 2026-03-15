‘KPop Demon Hunters’ takes best animated feature at 2026 Oscars

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“KPop Demon Hunters” struck gold — again.

The movie took home an Oscar for animated feature at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday. The movie’s smash hit, “Golden,” is up for original song later in the night.

“For those of you who look like me, I’m so sorry that it took so long to see us in a movie like this, but it is here. That means the next generations don’t have to go longing,” said Maggie Kang, the film’s co-writer and co-director. “This is for Korea and Koreans everywhere.”

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Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, who provide the singing voices in the film, were in tears in the audience as the award was announced. They will take the stage Sunday to perform “Golden,” one of only two live performances from the original song category. The performance will incorporate traditional Korean instrumentalists and dance.

The movie is not new to breaking records. After premiering on Netflix in June, it became the streaming giant’s most watched movie , with more than 480 million views as of January.

The Oscar win caps off a successful awards season for the movie. “Golden” became the first K-pop song to take home a Grammy , winning for song written for visual media. It also snagged a Golden Globe for original song and the movie won for animated motion picture. The film also earned a Producers Guild Award for outstanding animated theatrical motion picture.

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The movie, which follows fictional girl group Huntr/x as it battles evil with its punchy K-pop beats, became a cultural phenomenon, dominating streaming charts. “Golden” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for more than eight consecutive weeks.