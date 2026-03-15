The best dressed at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

After the show, it’s the afterparty.

Aside from the Governors Ball, the official post-Oscars celebration, the Vanity Fair Oscar Party is the hottest ticket in town. This year, the party has moved from the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. In addition to changing venues, the outlet’s new global editorial director, Mark Guiducci, has made radical changes: slashing the guest list and banning outside media. Non-Vanity Fair photography hasn’t been allowed in years past, but reporters from other news organizations were still invited inside to observe.

One constant is that stars will deliver knockout looks. While A-listers don their most elegant looks for the Oscars red carpet, they save their daring and often barely there dresses for the Vanity Fair party.

Here are some of the best dressed of the night.

Jake Shane

Podcast host Jake Shane hits the red carpet. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

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Danny Ramirez

Danny Ramirez is all smiles. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Quenlin Blackwell

Influencer Quenlin Blackwell arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Kiernan Shipka

Kiernan Shipka blossoms on the red carpet. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Delaney Rowe

Delaney Rowe looks sleek at the Vanity Fair party. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba dazzles on the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald

Stylists Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald pose on the red carpet. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)