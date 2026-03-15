The best dressed at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

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After the show, it’s the afterparty.
Aside from the Governors Ball, the official post-Oscars celebration, the Vanity Fair Oscar Party is the hottest ticket in town. This year, the party has moved from the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. In addition to changing venues, the outlet’s new global editorial director, Mark Guiducci, has made radical changes: slashing the guest list and banning outside media. Non-Vanity Fair photography hasn’t been allowed in years past, but reporters from other news organizations were still invited inside to observe.
One constant is that stars will deliver knockout looks. While A-listers don their most elegant looks for the Oscars red carpet, they save their daring and often barely there dresses for the Vanity Fair party.
Here are some of the best dressed of the night.