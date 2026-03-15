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The best dressed at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Jessica Alba attends The Vanity Fair Oscar party.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Maane Khatchatourian. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Maane Khatchatourian
Deputy Editor, Entertainment and Arts Follow
Photography by 
Jason Armond

After the show, it’s the afterparty.

Aside from the Governors Ball, the official post-Oscars celebration, the Vanity Fair Oscar Party is the hottest ticket in town. This year, the party has moved from the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. In addition to changing venues, the outlet’s new global editorial director, Mark Guiducci, has made radical changes: slashing the guest list and banning outside media. Non-Vanity Fair photography hasn’t been allowed in years past, but reporters from other news organizations were still invited inside to observe.

One constant is that stars will deliver knockout looks. While A-listers don their most elegant looks for the Oscars red carpet, they save their daring and often barely there dresses for the Vanity Fair party.

Here are some of the best dressed of the night.

Jake Shane

Jake Shane poses on the red carpet.
Podcast host Jake Shane hits the red carpet.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
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Danny Ramirez

Danny Ramirez, in a black suit, smiles on the red carpet.
Danny Ramirez is all smiles.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Quenlin Blackwell

Quenlin Blackwell poses on the red carpet.
Influencer Quenlin Blackwell arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Kiernan Shipka

Kiernan Shipka, wearing a dress with floral appliqués, waves on the red carpet.
Kiernan Shipka blossoms on the red carpet.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Delaney Rowe

Delaney Rowe, wearing a Champagne dress, poses at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet.
Delaney Rowe looks sleek at the Vanity Fair party.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba, wearing a sequin dress, poses at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet.
Jessica Alba dazzles on the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald

Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald pose on the red carpet.
Stylists Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald pose on the red carpet.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
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Maane Khatchatourian

Maane Khatchatourian is a deputy editor for Entertainment and Arts. Before joining The Times in 2022, she spent almost 10 years at Variety as a news editor. Her writing has also appeared in Entertainment Weekly, KCET.org and the Glendale News-Press. Born in Armenia and raised in Glendale, she studied communication, art history and sociocultural linguistics at UC Santa Barbara and journalism at Columbia University.

Jason Armond

Jason Armond is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times. A native of North Carolina, he graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he received a bachelor’s in media and journalism. His work as a photographer and videographer has been recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards, the White House News Photographers Assn. and the North Carolina College Media Assn. As a freelance visual journalist, his work has been featured in several publications before joining The Times.

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