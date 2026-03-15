‘One Battle After Another’ wins best picture at 2026 Oscars

Paul Thomas Anderson and Sara Murphy accept the Oscar for Best Picture for “One Battle After Another.”

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“One Battle After Another,” Paul Thomas Anderson’s political epic, took home the award for best picture at Sunday night’s Oscars, edging out “Sinners,” which gained considerable momentum late in the game, in a tight and dramatic race to the finish line.

Entering the night with 13 nominations, the film had been an early favorite after sweeping most of the major industry prizes, including the PGA Award — a key bellwether in this category. But “Sinners” picked up steam after claiming top prizes for “Sinners” star Michael B. Jordan, as well as the film’s ensemble cast, at the recent Actor Awards and created a tense run-up to the Oscars. It all made for an unpredictable moment for the Oscars’ main category, even as Warner Bros., the studio behind both movies, stood to have a rare and enviable night whatever the outcome — while in the midst of a takeover deal that could rock the industry.

“One Battle After Another” is a satirical action-thriller with an intense and timely exploration of American extremism that stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a retired revolutionary forced back into action. Overall, it took home six Oscars, including directing and adapted screenplay for Anderson and supporting actor for Sean Penn, who missed the ceremony.

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In the best picture category, “One Battle After Another” defeated “Sinners” — which won four Oscars, including lead actor and original screenplay — “Hamnet,” “Sentimental Value,” “The Secret Agent,” “Bugonia,” “Marty Supreme,” “Frankenstein,” “F1” and “Train Dreams.”

Now available to stream on HBO Max, “One Battle After Another” collected $209.4 million at the worldwide box office.