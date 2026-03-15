2026 Oscars live chat: We break down biggest winners, best speeches and more

Follow our live chat as Times columnists Mary McNamara and Glenn Whipp break down the big winners, best performances, most memorable moments and more from the 2026 Oscars.

Winners list | Best red carpet looks | Complete coverage

3:40 p.m. Here we are again at the Oscars, Mary, once again an hour earlier and with more questions than usual heading into the ceremony. Who is going to win the lead actor Oscar? Timothée Chalamet? Michael B. Jordan? Leonardo DiCaprio? I’ve misread this category so thoroughly this year they could open the envelope, say the name of an actor not even nominated and I would think, “Yes! Of course!” Will Sean Penn win his third Oscar? Will Paul Thomas Anderson have his first three Oscars by the end of the evening? Will the academy troll Chalamet (and the rest of us) with an interpretative dance performance? What’s on your mind as we prepare to watch this year’s show? — G.W.

Glenn! Is this the man normally so clear and confident about his well-calculated predictions that I, with my more emotion-based hopes, often want to scream? Already the show is more interesting and it hasn’t even started! I have been rooting for “Sinners” since I saw it almost a year ago — vampires haven’t been used with such spot-on metaphoric resonance since Bram Stoker wrote “Dracula.” And as I have said before, Michael B. Jordan gives two fine, powerful performances to his fellow nominees’ one. I imagine there will be a ballet/opera joke or two, though that brouhaha occurred after voting closed so if Chalamet does not win, no hate should be directed at the Royal Opera company. I am mostly interested in if/how current events, including the war in Iran and the protests against ICE, are mentioned in any way. Especially given the politico-cultural themes of some of the top nominees. — M.M.

If Sean Penn and Amy Madigan, noted pot-stirrers, win Oscars, as I think they might, and don’t say anything about current events, then can safely say we’ve entered peak disconnect between what’s happening in the world and what’s taking place inside the privileged space of awards shows. Many (most?) viewers probably wouldn’t have a problem with that sort of disengagement. People booed Michael Moore at the 2003 Oscars when he spoke out against the war in Iraq. Some cheered him on. It takes guts to get up on that big stage and speak out. I’m also interested to see if that happens tonight. — G.W.

True, and no doubt most folks at Oscars are more concerned with state of industry, particularly what David Ellison’s takeover of Warner Bros. will mean for future of moviemaking. Especially given the fact that, between “Sinners” and “One Battle After Another,” Warner Bros. will be cleaning up. Conan O’Brien is a jocular, wise-cracky host who will likely eschew controversy but he may not be able to resist taking a jab at the messy battle for the studio, which saw Netflix fold. Ted Sarandos has been known to take a joke; we may find out if Ellison can. In any case, I’m glad to see Conan back — he brings a great side-eye energy to the proceedings and seems perfectly at home on that big, sumptuously dressed stage, which is half the battle. — M.M.