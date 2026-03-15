The best looks from the 2026 Oscars

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Hollywood’s biggest night is here, along with the biggest red carpet of awards season.

Not only is it massive in size — it takes about 2,400 hours and more than 400 workers to assemble the 25,000-square-foot red carpet, measuring 900 feet long and 60 feet wide — but enormous in influence. It boasts the most memorable, stylish and extravagant fashion in entertainment history. In fact, stars have been taking cues from Hollywood history at precursor awards shows. Old Hollywood glamour dominated January’s Golden Globes. And the Actor Awards, held two weeks ago, were themed “Reimagining Hollywood Glamour from the ‘20s and ‘30s.” So the Oscars red carpet may also pay homage to La La Land.

Lead and supporting actress nominees Jessie Buckley, Kate Hudson, Emma Stone, Elle Fanning, Wunmi Mosaku and Teyana Taylor have already won in the style department and are sure to impress yet again. All eyes will also be on dapper actors Michael B. Jordan, Timothee Chalamet, Delroy Lindo and Jacob Elordi.

Here’s the best fashion from the 2026 Oscars, captured from every angle by The Times’ photo team. After the carpet wraps, the 98th Academy Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre on ABC starting at 4 p.m.

READ MORE: Winners list | Live chat | Full coverage

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Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph shows off her playful fringe dress. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal ups his brooch game at the Oscars. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Regina Hall

Regina Hall stuns at the Oscars. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor slays another red carpet. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Natalie Qasabian and Sev Ohanian

Married producers Natalie Qasabian and Sev Ohanian arrive at the Oscars. Ohanian’s film “Sinners” is nominated for a record 16 awards. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

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Emma Stone

Emma Stone is sleek and stylish. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman, wearing a white peplum gown with feathers, slays the Oscars red carpet. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Rita Wilson

Rita Wilson wears a black sequin gown. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Kathy Bates

Oscar winner Kathy Bates arrives on the red carpet. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Kristen Wiig

Kristen Wiig will reunite with her “Bridesmaids” co-stars at the Oscars. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Demi Moore

Demi Moore stuns in a black and green feathered Gucci gown with a degradé effect. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

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Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning looks like a princess in a white ballgown. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Audrey Nuna

It’s only fitting that Audrey Nuna and the women of Huntrix coordinated their gold looks. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Odessa A’zion

Odessa A’zion’s distinct style is on full display at the Oscars. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Kerry Condon

“F1” star Kerry Condon is back in black. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Shayna McHayle

Shayna McHayle, who appeared in “One Battle After Another,” hits the red carpet. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Josh Dallas and Ginnifer Goodwin

Josh Dallas and Ginnifer Goodwin, aka Prince Charming and Snow White, have arrived at the ball. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

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Zoe Saldaña

Zoe Saldaña, last year’s supporting actress winner, will present at the ceremony. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Miles Caton

“Sinners” breakout Miles Caton will perform the film’s Oscar-nominated original song “I Lied to You.” (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Joe Alwyn

Joe Alwyn opts for a nontraditional necktie. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Wagner Moura

Lead actor nominee Wagner Moura ditches his tie at the Oscars. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Ejae

Ejae arrives at the Academy Awards. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Rei Ami

Rei Ami, who voices Zoey in “KPop Demon Hunters,” looks golden at the Oscars. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

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Arden Cho and Charithra Chandran

Arden Cho and Charithra Chandran from Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters” and “Bridgerton,” respectively, arrive at the Oscars. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Ruth E. Carter

Costume designer Ruth E. Carter, who is nominated for her fifth Oscar tonight, poses on the red carpet. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Milo Manheim

Milo Manheim, star of Disney Channel’s “Zombies” franchise, arrives on the red carpet. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Kieran Culkin

Kieran Culkin, last year’s supporting actor winner, arrives at the Academy Awards. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Kevin O’Leary

“Shark Tank” judge Kevin O’Leary, who made his acting debut in “Marty Supreme,” stands out in a smoking jacket and basketball card around his neck. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Danny Chung, Samuil Lee, Danny Chung, Neckwav and Kevin Woo

Danny Chung, Samuil Lee, Danny Chung, Neckwav and Kevin Woo, the singing voices behind the “Saja Boys,” take a selfie. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

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Misty Copeland

Ballet dancer Misty Copeland wears a tutu-inspired blazer. Copeland will be part of the performance of “I Lied to You” from “Sinners.” (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Arden Cho

Arden Cho, in a Miss Sohee lace gown with an embellished shawl, greets fans. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Hannah Beachler

Oscar-nominated “Sinners” production designer Hannah Beachler wears a flapper-inspired dress. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Chase Infiniti

“One Battle After Another” breakout Chase Infiniti shuts down another red carpet. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Renate Reinsve

Renate Reinsve, up for lead actress for her role in “Sentimental Value,” wears a sleek red dress with a thigh-high slit. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Mckenna Grace

Mckenna Grace is among the stars wearing a ball gown tonight. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

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Marsai Martin

“Black-ish” alum Marsai Martin arrives on the red carpet. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Rose Byrne

Lead actress nominee Rose Byrne stuns at the Oscars. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Autumn Durald Arkapaw

“Sinners” cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw could become the first woman to win in the category. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Barbie Ferreira

“Euphoria” alum Barbie Ferreira hits the Oscars red carpet. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Li Jun Li

“Sinners” actor Li Jun Li sizzles in another showstopping look. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

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Ji-young Yoo

Ji-young Yoo, who voices Zoey in “K-Pop Demon Hunters,” wows in a multitone blue Carolina Herrera ball gown. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Kevin Grandalski and Marlee Matlin

Marlee Matlin and husband Kevin Grandalski, a retired Burbank police officer, arrive on the red carpet. Matlin won the lead actress Oscar in 1987 for her debut film, “Children of a Lesser God.” (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Mario Lopez

Mario Lopez arrives on the red carpet. The actor’s talk show “Access Hollywood” was abruptly canceled on Friday after nearly 30 years. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Nadim Cheikhrouha

French Tunisian film producer Nadim Cheikhrouha wears an Artists4Ceasefire pin, designed by Shepard Fairey. The collective of actors and filmmakers is advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Ken Jeong