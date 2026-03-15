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Awards

The best looks from the 2026 Oscars

Nicole Kidman arrives on the red carpet at the 98th Annual Academy Awards.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Elle Fanning arrives on the red carpet at the 98th Annual Academy Awards.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Chase Infiniti arrives on the red carpet in a lavendar tiered ruffled gown with train.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Ji-young Yoo arrives on the red carpet with a strapless light blue top, big black bow at the waist and A-line dark blue skirt.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Rose Byrne arrives on the red carpet in a body hugging strapless black gown with white flower applique.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Li Jun Li wearing a red gown with a high slit and a long train, poses on the red carpet.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Maane Khatchatourian. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Maane Khatchatourian
Deputy Editor, Entertainment and Arts Follow
Photography by 
Myung J. Chun
Christina House
 and Allen J. Schaben
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Hollywood’s biggest night is here, along with the biggest red carpet of awards season.

Not only is it massive in size — it takes about 2,400 hours and more than 400 workers to assemble the 25,000-square-foot red carpet, measuring 900 feet long and 60 feet wide — but enormous in influence. It boasts the most memorable, stylish and extravagant fashion in entertainment history. In fact, stars have been taking cues from Hollywood history at precursor awards shows. Old Hollywood glamour dominated January’s Golden Globes. And the Actor Awards, held two weeks ago, were themed “Reimagining Hollywood Glamour from the ‘20s and ‘30s.” So the Oscars red carpet may also pay homage to La La Land.

Lead and supporting actress nominees Jessie Buckley, Kate Hudson, Emma Stone, Elle Fanning, Wunmi Mosaku and Teyana Taylor have already won in the style department and are sure to impress yet again. All eyes will also be on dapper actors Michael B. Jordan, Timothee Chalamet, Delroy Lindo and Jacob Elordi.

Here’s the best fashion from the 2026 Oscars, captured from every angle by The Times’ photo team. After the carpet wraps, the 98th Academy Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre on ABC starting at 4 p.m.

READ MORE: Winners list | Live chat | Full coverage

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Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph shows off her fringe dress.
Maya Rudolph shows off her playful fringe dress.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal, wearing a white shirt with a huge brooch, poses on the red carpet.
Pedro Pascal ups his brooch game at the Oscars.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Regina Hall

Regina Hall, wearing a black and gold dress, poses on the red carpet.
Regina Hall stuns at the Oscars.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor, wearing a black and white feathered dress, poses on the red carpet.
Teyana Taylor slays another red carpet.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Teyana Taylor, wearing a black and white feathered dress, poses on the red carpet.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Natalie Qasabian and Sev Ohanian

Natalie Qasabian and Sev Ohanian pose on the red carpet.
Married producers Natalie Qasabian and Sev Ohanian arrive at the Oscars. Ohanian’s film “Sinners” is nominated for a record 16 awards.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
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Emma Stone

Emma Stone, wearing a white dress, poses on the red carpet.
Emma Stone is sleek and stylish.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman, wearing a white peplum gown with feathers, poses on the red carpet.
Nicole Kidman, wearing a white peplum gown with feathers, slays the Oscars red carpet.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Rita Wilson

Rita Wilson, wearing a black gown, poses on the red carpet.
Rita Wilson wears a black sequin gown.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Kathy Bates

Kathy Bates, wearing a baby blue satin gown with long sleeves, poses on the red carpet.
Oscar winner Kathy Bates arrives on the red carpet.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Kristen Wiig

Kristen Wiig, wearing a black beaded gown, poses on the red carpet.
Kristen Wiig will reunite with her “Bridesmaids” co-stars at the Oscars.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Demi Moore

Demi Moore, wearing a black and green gown with feathers, poses on the red carpet.
Demi Moore stuns in a black and green feathered Gucci gown with a degradé effect.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
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Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning, wearing a white ballgown, arrives on the red carpet.
Elle Fanning looks like a princess in a white ballgown.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Audrey Nuna

Audrey Nuna, wearing a black ballgown with gold top, poses on the red carpet.
It’s only fitting that Audrey Nuna and the women of Huntrix coordinated their gold looks.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Odessa A’zion

Odessa A'zion, wearing a black gown with a plunging neckline, poses on the red carpet.
Odessa A’zion’s distinct style is on full display at the Oscars.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Kerry Condon

Kerry Condon, wearing a black column dress, poses on the red carpet.
“F1” star Kerry Condon is back in black.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Shayna McHayle

Shayna McHayle, wearing a black gown, poses with her hands on her hips.
Shayna McHayle, who appeared in “One Battle After Another,” hits the red carpet.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Josh Dallas and Ginnifer Goodwin

Josh Dallas and Ginnifer Goodwin pose on the red carpet.
Josh Dallas and Ginnifer Goodwin, aka Prince Charming and Snow White, have arrived at the ball.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
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Zoe Saldaña

Zoe Saldaña, wearing a black lace dress, poses on the red carpet.
Zoe Saldaña, last year’s supporting actress winner, will present at the ceremony.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Miles Caton

Miles Caton, in an all-brown suit, poses on the red carpet.
“Sinners” breakout Miles Caton will perform the film’s Oscar-nominated original song “I Lied to You.”
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Joe Alwyn

Joe Alwyn, in a black tux, poses on the red carpet.
Joe Alwyn opts for a nontraditional necktie.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Wagner Moura

Wagner Moura, wearing a black suit without a tie, poses on the red carpet.
Lead actor nominee Wagner Moura ditches his tie at the Oscars.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Ejae

Ejae, in a gold gown, poses on the red carpet.
Ejae arrives at the Academy Awards.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Rei Ami

Rei Ami, in a black gown with gold details, walks on the red carpet.
Rei Ami, who voices Zoey in “KPop Demon Hunters,” looks golden at the Oscars.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
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Arden Cho and Charithra Chandran

Arden Cho and Charithra Chandran pose on the red carpet.
Arden Cho and Charithra Chandran from Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters” and “Bridgerton,” respectively, arrive at the Oscars.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Ruth E. Carter

Ruth E. Carter, wearing a black gown with a white train, poses on the red carpet.
Costume designer Ruth E. Carter, who is nominated for her fifth Oscar tonight, poses on the red carpet.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Milo Manheim

Milo Manheim, wearing an all-black tux, poses on the red carpet.
Milo Manheim, star of Disney Channel’s “Zombies” franchise, arrives on the red carpet.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Kieran Culkin

Kieran Culkin, wearing a brown blazer, poses on the red carpet.
Kieran Culkin, last year’s supporting actor winner, arrives at the Academy Awards.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Kevin O’Leary

Kevin O'Leary, wearing a smoking jacket, poses on the red carpet.
“Shark Tank” judge Kevin O’Leary, who made his acting debut in “Marty Supreme,” stands out in a smoking jacket and basketball card around his neck.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Danny Chung, Samuil Lee, Danny Chung, Neckwav and Kevin Woo

Danny Chung, Samuil Lee, Danny Chung, Neckwav and Kevin Woo take a selfie.
Danny Chung, Samuil Lee, Danny Chung, Neckwav and Kevin Woo, the singing voices behind the “Saja Boys,” take a selfie.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
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Misty Copeland

Misty Copeland, wearing a blazer with tulle, poses at the Oscars.
Ballet dancer Misty Copeland wears a tutu-inspired blazer. Copeland will be part of the performance of “I Lied to You” from “Sinners.”
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Arden Cho

Arden Cho greets fans on the rafters of the Oscars red carpet.
Arden Cho, in a Miss Sohee lace gown with an embellished shawl, greets fans.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Hannah Beachler

Hannah Beachler shows off her flapper-style dress.
Oscar-nominated “Sinners” production designer Hannah Beachler wears a flapper-inspired dress.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Chase Infiniti

Chase Infiniti, wearing a ruffled purple dress, poses on the red carpet.
“One Battle After Another” breakout Chase Infiniti shuts down another red carpet.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Renate Reinsve

Renate Reinsve, wearing a red dress with a thigh-high slit, poses on the red carpet.
Renate Reinsve, up for lead actress for her role in “Sentimental Value,” wears a sleek red dress with a thigh-high slit.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Mckenna Grace

Mckenna Grace, wearing a pink ball gown, poses on the red carpet.
Mckenna Grace is among the stars wearing a ball gown tonight.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
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Marsai Martin

Marsai Martin poses in a backless dress.
“Black-ish” alum Marsai Martin arrives on the red carpet.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Rose Byrne

Rose Byrne, wearing an embroidered black gown, poses on the red carpet.
Lead actress nominee Rose Byrne stuns at the Oscars.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Rose Byrne waves to fans on the Oscars red carpet.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Autumn Durald Arkapaw

Autumn Durald Arkapaw, wearing a long coat, poses on the red carpet.
“Sinners” cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw could become the first woman to win in the category.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Barbie Ferreira

Barbie Ferreira, wearing a purple gown, poses with her hands on her hips.
“Euphoria” alum Barbie Ferreira hits the Oscars red carpet.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Li Jun Li

Li Jun Li, wearing a red gown with a high slit and a long train, poses on the red carpet.
“Sinners” actor Li Jun Li sizzles in another showstopping look.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
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Ji-young Yoo

Ji-young Yoo, wearing a strapless two-toned blue gown, poses on the red carpet.
Ji-young Yoo, who voices Zoey in “K-Pop Demon Hunters,” wows in a multitone blue Carolina Herrera ball gown.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Kevin Grandalski and Marlee Matlin

Kevin Grandalski and Marlee Matlin pose on the red carpet.
Marlee Matlin and husband Kevin Grandalski, a retired Burbank police officer, arrive on the red carpet. Matlin won the lead actress Oscar in 1987 for her debut film, “Children of a Lesser God.”
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Mario Lopez

Mario Lopez waves to the cameras.
Mario Lopez arrives on the red carpet. The actor’s talk show “Access Hollywood” was abruptly canceled on Friday after nearly 30 years.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Nadim Cheikhrouha

Nadim Cheikhrouha wears an Artists4Ceasefire pin.
French Tunisian film producer Nadim Cheikhrouha wears an Artists4Ceasefire pin, designed by Shepard Fairey. The collective of actors and filmmakers is advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Ken Jeong

Ken Jeong, wearing a black tux, smiles on the red carpet.
“The Masked Singer” host Ken Jeong is all smiles.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

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Maane Khatchatourian

Maane Khatchatourian is a deputy editor for Entertainment and Arts. Before joining The Times in 2022, she spent almost 10 years at Variety as a news editor. Her writing has also appeared in Entertainment Weekly, KCET.org and the Glendale News-Press. Born in Armenia and raised in Glendale, she studied communication, art history and sociocultural linguistics at UC Santa Barbara and journalism at Columbia University.

Allen J. Schaben

Los Angeles Times staff photographer Allen J. Schaben is an award-winning journalist capturing a wide range of images over the past 35 years. Before joining The Times, he honed his craft at the Detroit Free Press, Dallas Morning News, Wichita Eagle and Connecticut Post. Schaben earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1993.

Myung J. Chun

Myung J. Chun has been a photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1999. He started as a still photographer and then moved to videography from 2007 to 2018. Chun won an Emmy in 2011 for his work on a multimedia project about innocent victims of gang violence. He previously worked for the Los Angeles Daily News, a position he started in 1988 while attending Cal State Northridge.

Christina House

Christina House is a staff photojournalist with the Los Angeles Times. She joined the visual journalism team in 2017 after 10 years as a freelance photographer. House won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography and the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award for Domestic Photography for “Hollywood’s Finest,” an intimate look into the life of a pregnant 22-year-old woman living on the street. She received the 2021 Cliff Edom New America Award and was honored for her work on “Game Changers: A Celebration of Women in Sports” from the 2021 National Press Photographers Assn.’s Best of Photojournalism awards.

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