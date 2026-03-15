Oscars 2026: The complete winners list

The 2026 Academy Awards are Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

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If April is the cruelest month, per T.S. Eliot, the Oscars surely must be the cruelest (and longest) season. Other awards shows push their way into the queue for moments of borrowed red carpet glory, but the Academy Awards are what the buildup is all about and the one people remember.

Thankfully, the countdown can now be measured in hours and minutes rather than months, with the 98th Academy Awards slated to start Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. Conan O’Brien is back to host the awards for the second straight year.

Best picture is expected to come down to “Sinners,” which broke the record for most nominations with 16, and “One Battle After Another,” with 13. Paul Thomas Anderson and “One Battle” have dominated the precursor awards, but Ryan Coogler and “Sinners” have gained momentum in recent weeks. The films also expect to vie in the newly added and long-anticipated casting category.

Last year’s acting winners, Adrien Brody (“The Brutalist”), Kieran Culkin (“A Real Pain”), Mikey Madison (“Anora”) and Zoe Saldaña (“Emilia Pérez”), will return to the Oscars stage to present.

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Other announced presenters include Javier Bardem, Chris Evans, Chase Infiniti, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Maya Rudolph, Will Arnett, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal, Gwyneth Paltrow, Rose Byrne, Nicole Kidman, Jimmy Kimmel, Delroy Lindo, Ewan McGregor, Wagner Moura, Pedro Pascal, Bill Pullman, Lewis Pullman, Channing Tatum and Sigourney Weaver.

The 2026 Oscars will air on ABC, and those with cable subscriptions can also watch the show by logging in to the ABC app or abc.com. The telecast will stream live on Hulu, YouTube TV, AT&T TV and FuboTV. Internationally, the ceremony will be broadcast in more than 200 territories.

Beginning in 2029, the show will stream exclusively on YouTube.

Follow along live as we wait to hear the words “And the Oscar goes to … ”

Best picture

“ Bugonia ”

“F1”

“ Frankenstein ”

“ Hamnet ”

“ Marty Supreme ”

“ One Battle After Another ”

“ The Secret Agent ”

“ Sentimental Value ”

“ Sinners ”

“ Train Dreams ”

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Actress in a leading role

Jessie Buckley , “Hamnet”

Rose Byrne , “ If I Had Legs I’d Kick You ”

Kate Hudson , “Song Sung Blue”

Renate Reinsve , “Sentimental Value”

Emma Stone , “Bugonia”

Actor in a leading role

Timothée Chalamet , “Marty Supreme”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”

Ethan Hawke , “ Blue Moon ”

Michael B. Jordan , “Sinners”

Wagner Moura , “ The Secret Agent ”

Awards 2026 Oscars predictions: Our expert’s picks in every category Timothée or Michael? Teyana or Amy? ‘Sinners’ or ‘One Battle After Another’? With plenty of categories coming down to the wire, our awards columnist makes his final Oscar predictions.

Actress in a supporting role

Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”

Amy Madigan, “Weapons”

Wunmi Mosaku , “Sinners”

Teyana Taylor , “One Battle After Another”

Actor in a supporting role

Benicio del Toro , “One Battle After Another”

Jacob Elordi , “Frankenstein”

Delroy Lindo, “Sinners”

Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”

Stellan Skarsgård , “Sentimental Value”

Directing

Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”

Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”

Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

Adapted screenplay

“Bugonia,” Will Tracy

“Frankenstein,” Guillermo del Toro

“Hamnet,” Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell

“One Battle After Another,” Paul Thomas Anderson

“Train Dreams,” Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Original screenplay

“Blue Moon,” Robert Kaplow

“It Was Just an Accident,” Jafar Panahi

“Marty Supreme,” Josh Safdie and Ronald Bronstein

“Sentimental Value,” Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt

“Sinners,” Ryan Coogler

Documentary feature

“The Alabama Solution”

“Come See Me in the Good Light”

“Cutting Through Rocks”

“Mr. Nobody Against Putin”

“The Perfect Neighbor”

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Documentary short

“All the Empty Rooms”

“Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”

“Children No More: ‘Were and Are Gone’”

“The Devil Is Busy”

“Perfectly a Strangeness”

Animated feature

“Arco”

“ Elio ”

“KPop Demon Hunters”

“Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”

“ Zootopia 2 ”

Animated short

“Butterfly”

“Forevergreen”

“The Girl Who Cried Pearls”

“Retirement Plan”

“The Three Sisters”

Cinematography

“Frankenstein,” Dan Laustsen

“Marty Supreme,” Darius Khondji

“One Battle After Another,” Michael Bauman

“Sinners,” Autumn Durald Arkapaw

“Train Dreams,” Adolpho Veloso

Costume design

“Avatar: Fire and Ash,” Deborah L. Scott

“Frankenstein,” Kate Hawley

“Hamnet,” Malgosia Turzanska

“Marty Supreme,” Miyako Bellizzi

“Sinners,” Ruth E. Carter

Film editing

“F1,” Stephen Mirrione

“Marty Supreme,” Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

“One Battle After Another,” Andy Jurgensen

“Sentimental Value,” Olivier Bugge Coutté

“Sinners,” Michael P. Shawver

International feature

“ It Was Just an Accident ” (France)

“The Secret Agent” (Brazil)

“Sentimental Value” (Norway)

“ Sir ā t ” (Spain)

“ The Voice of Hind Rajab ” (Tunisia)

Live-action short

“Butcher’s Stain”

“A Friend of Dorothy”

“Jane Austen’s Period Drama”

“The Singers”

“Two People Exchanging Saliva”

Makeup and hairstyling

“Frankenstein,” Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey

“Kokuho,” Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu

“Sinners,” Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry

“The Smashing Machine,” Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein

“The Ugly Stepsister,” Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg

Original score

“Bugonia,” Jerskin Fendrix

“Frankenstein,” Alexandre Desplat

“Hamnet,” Max Richter

“One Battle After Another,” Jonny Greenwood

“Sinners,” Ludwig Göransson

Original song

“Dear Me” from “Diane Warren: Relentless”

“Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters”

“I Lied to You” from “Sinners”

“Sweet Dreams of Joy” from “Viva Verdi!”

“Train Dreams” from “Train Dreams”

Voices Commentary: Anyone who says the Oscars have gotten ‘too political’ hasn’t watched the Oscars Yes, there have political speeches given throughout the nearly 100 years of Oscars history, but as any list of “controversial moments” will prove, they are consistently few and far between.

Production design

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

Sound

“F1”

“Frankenstein”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

“Sirāt”

Visual Effects

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

“F1”

“Jurassic World Rebirth”

“The Lost Bus”

“Sinners”

Casting

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“The Secret Agent”

“Sinners”