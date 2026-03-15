Warner Bros. nabs 11 Oscars, tying the record for most wins for a single studio

Michael B. Jordan accepts the Oscar for lead actor for “Sinners” during the 98th Annual Academy Awards.

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Warner Bros. tied the record for most wins for a studio in a single night with 11 Academy Awards on Sunday, a milestone that comes as the company faces an uncertain future.

The studio won six Academy Awards for “One Battle After Another” and four awards for “Sinners.”

Notable among the accolades was Michael B. Jordan’s Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in “Sinners,” “One Battle After Another’s” win for Best Picture and Amy Madigan’s win for best supporting actress in “Weapons.”

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The record of 11 is jointly held by MGM for 1959’s “Ben-Hur,” Paramount for 1997’s “Titanic” and New Line Cinema with “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” in 2003, before it was absorbed into Warner Bros.

Netflix was second with six wins. Walt Disney Co., Apple, Universal-owned Focus Features and Neon all won one each.

The awards come at a precarious time for Warner Bros., which is set to be acquired by Paramount Skydance in a mega $111-billion deal for its entire parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

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The film and TV studios, HBO and HBO Max were originally set to be acquired by Netflix before the streaming company dropped its bid last month after an aggressive pursuit by Paramount.

To buy the company, Paramount is taking on $79 billion in debt, a massive amount that many in Hollywood expect will result in steep layoffs targeting overlapping functions and departments across the two companies.

Paramount executives have already identified $6 billion in cost cuts, though they have said the majority of that will come from “nonlabor sources.” The company also said it does not plan to reduce production capacity, with Paramount Chief Executive David Ellison vowing to produce 30 films a year — 15 from each studio.