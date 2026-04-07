Oscars set dates for final ceremonies on ABC as Actor Awards also book 2027 and 2028 dates

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Key dates for next year’s awards season — and the one after that — are already on the calendar.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday announced the dates for the 2027 and 2028 Oscars ceremonies, on March 14, 2027, and March 5, 2028, respectively. The awards show’s 99th and 100th iterations will be its last hurrahs with longtime distributor ABC before a move to YouTube.

In another nod to streaming, the Actor Awards (formerly known as the SAG Awards) also set the dates for their next two shows, which like this year’s ceremony will stream live on Netflix. Presented by SAG-AFTRA, the 33rd Actor Awards are slated for Feb. 28, 2027, and its successor for Feb. 20, 2028.

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The Producers Guild of America also announced its 2027 ceremony will take place on Feb. 27, 2027, and its 2028 iteration, on Feb. 19, 2028.

Movies What the Oscars moving to YouTube means for broadcast TV The Oscars will stream on YouTube beginning in 2029, ending a more than five-decade run on broadcast television and marking the show’s biggest distribution shift in its history.

The 2027 and 2028 Oscars will also be the last two ceremonies held at the Dolby Theatre after more than a quarter century at the Hollywood mainstay. Beginning in 2029, the Academy Awards will move to L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater, which is expected to be renamed before the Oscars arrive. The new agreement runs through 2039.

Anchoring the ceremony at the sprawling L.A. Live campus rather than in the heart of Hollywood is expected to allow the academy greater control over crowd flow and event programming, and provide better means for hosting visitors. Similarly, the Oscars’ move to YouTube is aimed at expanding the show’s reach in a streaming-dominant era.

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This year’s ABC telecast averaged 17.9 million viewers, a 9% drop from last year’s 19.7 million viewers on ABC and Hulu. The dip ended a four-year streak of ratings bumps.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” led this year’s Oscars with six wins including best picture, director and adapted screenplay. “Sinners,” which earned a record 16 nominations, followed behind with four awards.

“Sinners” also won big at the Actor Awards, with television categories dominated by “The Studio” and “The Pitt.”

Times staff writers Josh Rottenberg and Stephen Battaglio contributed to this report.