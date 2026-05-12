Honorary Palme d’Or recipient Barbra Streisand has been golden for seven decades

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On May 23, Barbra Streisand, 84, will receive an honorary Palme d’Or — the latest accolade for the singer, actor, director and producer, who first received major awards attention six decades ago. Her collection of statuettes is smaller than you might assume given her cultural stature, however.

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Streisand won an Oscar for lead actress in 1969 for reprising her Broadway role in “Funny Girl,” and a second for original song in 1977 (“Evergreen” from “A Star Is Born”).

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Other nominations came for acting (“The Way We Were”), song (“I Finally Found Someone” from “The Mirror Has Two Faces”) and picture (“The Prince of Tides”).

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“Tides” received seven nominations in 1992, but Streisand’s directing was snubbed despite a Directors Guild of America nomination.

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In 1992, only one woman (Lina Wertmüller) had ever been nominated for directing.

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Streisand received her 48th Grammy nomination in 2025 (for the album “The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2”), 62 years after her first.

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But her Grammy winning percentage (16.7%) is far less than her Oscar percentage (40%). She might be to the Grammys what Meryl Streep (3-for-21) is to the Academy Awards.

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Streisand’s highest major-awards percentage is at the Primetime Emmys: She’s four for nine, with most nominations for musical specials. (She also has a Daytime Emmy.)

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One might assume that Streisand’s EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) status was a given, but her 1970 “Star of the Decade” Tony was noncompetitive.

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The Tonys were first and Cannes most recent to honor Streisand with the umbrella awards most appropriate for this once-in-a-lifetime artist. Streisand has also received American Film Institute, Golden Globe, Grammy, Screen Actors Guild and Kennedy Center career awards and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.