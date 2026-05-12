Diego Calva was asked to ‘erase’ his Mexican accent. He chose to embrace it instead

Diego Calva jokes that his mother, Laura, almost had a heart attack when Brad Pitt called her by her name at the 2023 Golden Globes. That night the Mexican actor was nominated for his performance as immigrant dreamer Manny Torres in “Babylon,” a 1920s-set dramedy about Hollywood mythmaking and excess. Calva still cherishes that night.

“My mom started chatting with [Quentin] Tarantino. We started talking with Salma Hayek. Austin Butler asked her to dance with him. His mother passed away when he was in his 20s, so seeing me there with my mother at the Golden Globes stirred up some emotion in him, I imagine,” Calva tells me in Spanish while sitting at a Beverly Hills hotel.

Since that dazzling evening, Calva, 34, has capitalized on the spotlight that “Babylon,” directed by Oscar winner Damien Chazelle, put on his burgeoning career. Calva had only starred in a few TV series and one film, the queer Mexican indie “I Promise You Anarchy,” before breaking into Hollywood with Chazelle’s film. “Everything that happened with ‘Babylon’ was like losing my virginity, ” he says.

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Back then, a career that combined substantial work abroad with continued roles in his native Mexico scarcely seemed possible; now, with two films premiering at this year’s Cannes Film Festival — Nicolas Winding Refn’s “Her Private Hell” and Jordan Firstman’s “Club Kid” — and a role in Prime Video’s Emmy contender “The Night Manager,” Calva’s promising path seems secure. And his Golden Globes date is still soaking in every moment.

“My mom sent me an article where it said the last Mexican actor to have two films simultaneously at the festival was the master Gael García Bernal,” he says excitedly.

Diego Calva in “The Night Manager” Season 2. (Des Willie / Prime Video)

“Club Kid,” which plays like a queer take on “Big Daddy,” came to Calva by way of his and Firstman’s mutual friend Olmo Schnabel, director Julian Schnabel’s son. Calva portrays Oscar, a therapist who winds up romantically involved with Firstman’s character, a gay man who learns he fathered a son and now must take care of him. “Oscar is an important character for the plot, but small in terms of screen time,” Calva says.

Meanwhile, in Winding Refn’s futuristic thriller, Calva embodies a famous actor within the film’s universe who crosses paths with the protagonist, played by Sophie Thatcher. Over the course of the shoot, Calva says, a love story developed between the two characters that was not present when he first read the screenplay.

“As we were making the film, Nick would say, ‘Your character was originally only in for two scenes; now he’s in six.’ He directs with music playing and he asks for very explicit things like, ‘Look to the right, count to three, breathe, and look straight ahead,’” Calva explains. “And when you see it on the monitor, though I don’t actually like watching myself on the monitor, you see Nicolas’ technique at work; it was almost Bressonian in its approach.”

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That keen eye for style is no accident: Once upon a time, after the festival run of “I Promise You Anarchy,” Calva planned to quit acting and study film directing. Those aspirations are on hold for the time being. “As long as acting continues to open up paths for me to get to know myself, I will keep devoting myself to it,” he says. “When the time comes to direct, I will stop acting completely for a while so that I can transition to directing.”

“Los Angeles is like a toxic ex-girlfriend,” says Calva, who resides in Mexico City. “I love her with all my heart. I just don’t know if we can be together for more than two months.” (Ian Spanier / For The Times)

While he focuses on his onscreen endeavors, Calva remains hyperconscious of the intersection of his characters with his Mexican identity. He embraced Teddy Dos Santos, the seductive drug lord and arms dealer he plays opposite Tom Hiddleston in Season 2 of the “The Night Manager,” because he understood the character as an antihero whose arc and background speak to larger themes rather than a cliched bad hombre.

“I found it very interesting to tell a story in which the colonialists really are the villains, and where Latin Americans are corrupted into participating in a colonialist scheme of economic and political destabilization that’s interventionist in nature,” he says.

Calva asked the production to write Teddy as a Colombian Mexican man who had strong ties to Mexico so that his accent would make sense. “If they are choosing you, I think you have the right to bring the characters a little closer to who you are,” he says. Though he’s been asked to try to neutralize his accent in English, he’s not eager to acquiesce.

“Why should my characters not have my accent? If they can’t take off my face, why would they take off my Mexican accent?” he says. “I can practice so that they understand me better in English, but not erase my Mexican accent.”

Although his life has turned into a globe-trotting affair, Calva’s permanent residence remains in Mexico City. That’s where he feels the most normal, he says. In fact, he gets recognized more in L.A. than in his hometown now. “In Mexico, people ask me my name before asking what I do. They ask how I’m doing before asking what movie I’m working on,” Calva explains. “My friends don’t care whether I have seven Golden Globes or if I’m not working at all. To them, I’m just Diego. They scold me and they help me just the same.”

In his line of work, however, Hollywood still plays an important role. “Los Angeles is like a toxic ex-girlfriend. I always have to come back to see her again. I love her with all my heart. I just don’t know if we can be together for more than two months,” Calva adds.

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Having a presence in both the Mexican and U.S. industries gives him greater perspective, Calva thinks, particularly as it relates to auditions. Whenever he shoots a self-tape to vie for a part, he asks for feedback from both of his teams, the one back home and their stateside counterparts, to make an informed decision. “I’ve learned that the worst thing an actor can face is regret,” he says. “When you submit a video, you dwell on what you should have done or what you didn’t think of in the moment. You torture yourself — at least I do.”

Diego Calva. (Ian Spanier / For The Times)

Attending Cannes — his first time at the festival — is a full-circle moment for Calva. As a teen, he would rent movies from his local Blockbuster solely based on them having the Cannes laurels on the cover. Park Chan-wook’s “Oldboy” and Jim Jarmusch’s “Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai” were among his early Cannes-approved discoveries. “That’s how I started educating myself, by renting movies without knowing what they were,” he recalls.

“Not knowing the Cannes Film Festival is almost impossible,” he adds of the event’s global relevance. “Even my grandmother knows what the Cannes Film Festival is!”

High among Calva’s priorities while on the Croisette is meeting one of his cinematic idols, Spanish master Pedro Almodóvar, whose latest film, “Bitter Christmas,” is playing in the main competition. “If Almodóvar shakes my hand, I can die in peace,” he says. Nothing would please him more than turning the handshake into a collaboration down the line.

“I’m going to try to look as handsome as possible and make eyes at him all night long, because I consider him one of the most interesting directors ever, and I firmly believe that an Almodóvar film would suit me well,” Calva says with a hopeful grin.

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