Want to feel like you’re at Cannes? Watch these 8 films set at the festival

Although quite a few movies have taken place against the whirl of the Cannes Film Festival, only a handful have been shot within sanctioned festival spaces — often because of artistic, logistical and financial constraints. Most films have instead relied on resourceful camerawork, creative license and shrewd editing to bring an authentic, you-are-there quality to footage lensed mainly in and around Cannes, including iconic festival exteriors and the attendant bustle.

Meanwhile, some productions have chosen to re-create their “official” festival scenes somewhere else entirely. Case in point: Barry Levinson’s 2008 Tinseltown satire “What Just Happened,” which saw Hollywood’s former Kodak Theatre (now the Dolby Theatre) and the Cal State Northridge campus doubling for the film’s pivotal Cannes premiere sequence.

Let’s flash back to an array of movies set at the festival, and the mix of approaches taken to capture their Cannes-centric moments.

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Karina Lombard, left, and French Stewart star in 2000’s “Murder at The Cannes Film Festival.” (Exclamation Productions)

‘An Almost Perfect Affair’ (1979)

This frothy tale of an idealistic American filmmaker (Keith Carradine) who falls for the wife (Monica Vitti) of a powerful Italian producer (Raf Vallone) at the Cannes Film Festival was directed by Michael Ritchie (“The Candidate,” “The Bad News Bears”) from a screenplay by Walter Bernstein and Don Petersen. Ritchie first dispatched a French film crew to shoot second-unit, documentary-style footage at the 1978 festival. Principal photography commenced later that year in Cannes, Nice and the Côte d’Azur, and re-created the festival atmosphere. Unfortunately, the film received uneven reviews and limited theatrical play.

‘The Last Horror Film’ (1982)

Director/co-writer David Winters’ low-budget slasher movie was shot guerrilla-style — initially without permits — across the 1981 festival, using its real-time commotion, glitz and key locales as a vivid backdrop. The grisly picture involving a New York cabbie (Joe Spinell) with filmmaking delusions and the horror-movie star (Caroline Munro) he pursues in Cannes had a spotty theatrical run, sometimes under the title “Fanatic.” Through various home video incarnations (including a 2023 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray restoration), it gained cult status, chiefly because of fan-favorite Spinell, star of the 1980 grindhouse classic “Maniac” (also with Munro).

Greta Scacchi, left, and Ron Silver star in Henry Jaglom’s 2001 film “Festival in Cannes.” ( Rainbow Film Company)

‘Cannes Man’ (1996)

Much of this underseen indie mockumentary, which starred Seymour Cassel as a slippery film producer who plots to hype an unknown schlub (Francesco Quinn) into the toast of the Cannes Film Festival, was also shot on location, guerrilla-style, this time during the 1995 festivities. A ragtag mix of on-site energy, celebrity cameos (including Johnny Depp, Dennis Hopper and John Malkovich) and satirical talking-head interviews makes for an amusing look at Hollywood machinations. Richard Martini served as the film’s primary director, with fellow co-writer Susan Shapiro credited with helming the on-the-ground Cannes material.

‘Murder at the Cannes Film Festival’ (2000)

A handy case of corporate synergy enabled this TV movie to film a host of essential footage at the 2000 festival, even if most of the picture was shot in Vancouver. The breezy whodunit, starring French Stewart, then-wife Katherine LaNasa (“The Pitt”) and Karina Lombard, was produced by E! Entertainment Television, which enjoyed an annual festival presence as a news outlet covering the gala activities. As a result, the “Murder” crew used E!’s existing permits, credentials and technicians to more economically capture festival exteriors and Croisette ambience. Harvey Frost directed from a script by Jeffrey Hatcher.

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Rebecca Romijn, left, and Antonio Banderas in 2002’s “Femme Fatale.” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

‘Festival in Cannes’ (2001)

Maverick director Henry Jaglom (“Sitting Ducks,” “Eating”) brought his freewheeling style to this film-biz comedy shot in and around the 1999 festival. The picture’s eclectic cast, which included Anouk Aimée, Greta Scacchi and Maximilian Schell (with cameos by Faye Dunaway, Holly Hunter and Jeff Goldblum), swirled its merry way across the grand event in search of romance, fame and the ever-elusive movie deal. Although independently financed, it was one of Jaglom’s few movies released via a major studio (the former Paramount Classics) and among the polarizing filmmaker’s better-received works.

‘Femme Fatale’ (2002)

A diamond heist that unfolds during a Cannes film premiere opens this erotic thriller from writer-director Brian De Palma. Shot at the 2001 festival, the elaborate robbery sequence features red-carpet excitement as it spins the picture’s twisty plot into motion. Interior scenes set at the Palais were staged and shot apart from the festival period, as was the precise choreography of the jewel theft. The movie, which starred Antonio Banderas and Rebecca Romijn, screened out of competition at the 2002 festival to a mostly tepid response. It met a similar reaction when released in theaters later that year.

Rowan Atkinson heads to the French Riviera and becomes ensnared in an adventure of cinematic proportions in “Mr. Bean’s Holiday.” (Universal Pictures)

‘Mr. Bean’s Holiday’ (2007)

A follow-up to the 1997 hit feature “Bean,” this slapstick farce found its title character (played by Rowan Atkinson) winning a trip to the French Riviera and bumbling his way into the Cannes Film Festival. The movie, which co-starred Willem Dafoe as an American director whose film is showing at Cannes, was another ingenious melding of actual festival exteriors and outdoor action (shot at the 2006 event) with staged and re-created material. Directed by Steve Bendelack from a script by Hamish McColl and Robin Driscoll, the film earned mixed reviews but, like “Bean,” was an international box-office success.

‘Claire’s Camera’ (2017)

This modest comedy about a Parisian music teacher and photography buff (Isabelle Huppert) who befriends a Korean film-sales assistant (Kim Min-hee) at Cannes was shot in public spaces around the 2016 festival, timed to coincide with Huppert and Min-hee’s real-life appearances there for other films. The 69-minute movie, written and directed by Hong Sang-soo, premiered the next year in the festival’s Special Screening section and later in theaters. In his 2018 Times review, critic Justin Chang called it “a delightful, teasing wisp of a tale.”