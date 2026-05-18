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Awards

2026 Emmy predictions: best limited series / TV movie actress

Collage of images of female actors from limited series
(Los Angeles Times photo illustration; photos by Sarah Enticknap/Peacock, FX, Netflix)
By Michael Ordoña
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It’s a tie atop this category, with Sarah Pidgeon and Carey Mulligan sharing the spotlight. And not far behind is “Succession” winner Sarah Snook.

Matt Roush says Pidgeon “made the most of a star-making role as Carolyn Bessette in ‘Love Story.’ ”

Count Glenn Whipp in Camp Mulligan: “Her dry put-downs mask a fury that she eventually unleashes with seismic force. Mulligan has been consistently great, but I don’t remember her being this ferocious — or funny.”

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A couple of panelists rue the seeming lack of attention paid to “Murdaugh: Death in the Family,” touting Oscar and two-time Emmy winner Patricia Arquette.

“I hope voters check out at least one episode to see Patricia Arquette’s commanding performance as Maggie Murdaugh, Alex’s long-suffering, demanding wife,” writes Kristen Baldwin. Lorraine Ali concurs: “I’m rooting for long shot Patricia Arquette, who was unforgettable as the matriarch.”

Who knows? Perhaps the shocking recent news of Alex Murdaugh’s convictions being overturned will spark voter interest in the Hulu true-crime miniseries.

More predictions: Limited series | Limited/TV movie actor

T1. Carey Mulligan, “Beef”
T1. Sarah Pidgeon, “Love Story”
3. Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”
4. Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me”
5. Sally Field, “Remarkably Bright Creatures”
6. Kerry Washington, “Imperfect Women”

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Los Angeles Times

Lorraine Ali

1. Carey Mulligan, “Beef”
T2. Sarah Pidgeon, “Love Story”
T2. Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”
T2. Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me”
5. Sally Field, “Remarkably Bright Creatures”

“I’m rooting for long shot Patricia Arquette, who was unforgettable as the matriarch of ‘Murdaugh: Death in the Family,’ a Hulu true-crime series that dramatized the downfall of South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh following the 2021 murders of his wife and son.”

Freelance Critic

Kristen Baldwin

1. Sarah Pidgeon, “Love Story”
2. Carey Mulligan, “Beef”
3. Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”
4. Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me”
5. Kerry Washington, “Imperfect Women”

“It’s a shame that Hulu’s chilling true-crime series ‘Murdaugh: Death in the Family’ isn’t getting much attention this awards season. I hope voters check out at least one episode to see Patricia Arquette’s commanding performance as Maggie Murdaugh, Alex’s long-suffering, demanding wife.”

Los Angeles Times

Tracy Brown

1. Carey Mulligan, “Beef”
2. Sarah Pidgeon, “Love Story”
3. Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”
4. Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me”
5. Kerry Washington, “Imperfect Women”

“Carey Mulligan is as much a lock for a nomination as ‘Beef’ is for the series category. Sarah Pidgeon carried ‘Love Story,’ and Sarah Snook and Claire Danes are both past Emmy winners that were on very watchable crime thrillers, so their chances of landing a nomination are also pretty strong.”

Blavity

Trey Mangum

1. Sarah Pidgeon, “Love Story”
2. Carey Mulligan, “Beef”
3. Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”
4. Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me”
5. Kerry Washington, “Imperfect Women”

“Though the series may have gotten less acclaim the longer it went on, I do think that Sarah Pidgeon’s fantastic Carolyn Bessette Kennedy in ‘Love Story’ could be powerful enough to fend off ‘Beef’s’ Carey Mulligan, who is right on her tail.”

TV Insider

Matt Roush

1. Sarah Pidgeon, “Love Story”
2. Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”
3. Carey Mulligan, “Beef”
4. Sally Field, “Remarkably Bright Creatures”
5. Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me”

“Sarah Pidgeon made the most of a star-making role as Carolyn Bessette in ‘Love Story,’ and Sarah Snook ran the emotional gamut as ‘All Her Fault’s’ distraught mom. They’re the ones to beat, unless Sally Field’s sentimental heroine in ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’ warms voters’ hearts.”

line drawing of a man on a white circle

Los Angeles Times

Glenn Whipp

1. Carey Mulligan, “Beef”
2. Sarah Pidgeon, “Love Story”
3. Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”
4. Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me”
5. Sally Field, “Remarkably Bright Creatures”

“You feel sorry for Oscar Isaac’s character in ‘Beef’ because he’s so clearly outmatched by his partner, played by Carey Mulligan. Her dry put-downs mask a fury that she eventually unleashes with seismic force. Mulligan has been consistently great, but I don’t remember her being this ferocious — or funny.”

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Michael Ordoña

Michael Ordoña covered film and television for the Los Angeles Times.

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